Music entrepreneur and race abolitionist Greg Thomas shares his passion for jazz and writing, discussing the role of education, music, and his views on race and culture. He emphasizes moving beyond racial identities to focus on cultural contributions and understanding regional differences within black American culture. In this conversation with host Connie Morgan, they explore cultural identity, family heritage, and the Jazz Leadership Project, which uses jazz principles to foster leadership and teamwork.
Show notes:
Greg’s “Why Did Trump Prevail Again?” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
The Arc of a Bad Idea: Understanding and Transcending Race by Carlos Hoyt
Sheena Mason’s Togetherness Wayfinder
