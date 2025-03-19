Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 99 - Not Black but Café au lait (Greg Thomas)
Ep. 99 - Not Black but Café au lait (Greg Thomas)

An interview with CEO of the Jazz Leadership Project Greg Thomas
Mar 19, 2025
Transcript

Music entrepreneur and race abolitionist Greg Thomas shares his passion for jazz and writing, discussing the role of education, music, and his views on race and culture. He emphasizes moving beyond racial identities to focus on cultural contributions and understanding regional differences within black American culture. In this conversation with host Connie Morgan, they explore cultural identity, family heritage, and the Jazz Leadership Project, which uses jazz principles to foster leadership and teamwork.

Show notes:

Discussion about this episode

Appears in episode
