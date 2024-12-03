EVENT: Censorship in the Sciences
Event
CENSORSHIP IN THE SCIENCES: INTERDISCIPLINARY PERSPECTIVES
Register for the conference at the University of Southern California, Jan. 10-12, 2025 (Fri-Sun)
FBT’sand will speak at USC’s Censorship in the Sciences: Interdisciplinary Perspectives conference, which runs from January 10-12, on a panel titled “Organizational and Institutional Responses to Censorship.” We’ll discuss our creation of Free Black Thought as a response to censorship.
Open to the public! REGISTER HERE.
Conference keynotes:
Jonathan Rauch: The War on Truth—And How to Win It
Jacob Mchangama: The Free Speech Recession and How to Reverse It: Five Lessons from History
Wilfred Reilly: Title TBD
Greg Lukianoff: How Cancel Culture Destroys Trust in Expertise
Reception
Friday the 10th, 5:45pm–8:00pm.
Film screening
Saturday the 11th, 5:45pm-6:45pm — 15 Days, a film about COVID and school closures.
Topics to be discussed
What is censorship? When is it bad and when is it good? Ethical reasons for censorship.
Scientific freedom versus social responsibility; tradeoffs between pro-social considerations and scientific progress
Science of censorship and philosophical roots of censorship; mechanisms of censorship (e.g., by scientists themselves, funding agencies, review panels, editorial boards, professional societies and organizations)
Compelled speech as a form of censorship
Censorship of research results versus censorship of discussion on science policy
Censorship as a part of cancel culture
Censorship of scientists in the public square
Panel featuring two FBT founders:
Organizational and Institutional Responses to Censorship (Saturday 10:40am-12pm):
Barry Honig: American Academy of Sciences and Letters
Lee Jussim: Society for Open Inquiry in Behavioral Science
Anna Krylov: Academic Freedom Alliance
Sean Stevens: Breaking the Shell of Ostrich Syndrome; Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression
Abigail Thompson: Association of Mathematical Research
Scott Turner: National Association of Scholars
Ilya Reviakine: On Samizdat
Jake Mackey and Michael Bowen: In Defense of Free (Black) Thought.
REGISTER HERE: Censorship in the Sciences is open to the public.
All sessions live-streamed and recorded. Get on the mailing list to receive updates about the live-streaming: https://heterodoxatusc.substack.com/about
Conference organized by(USC), Arie Kapteyn (USC, CESR), Margaret Crable (USC Dornsife, Communication), Michele Warnock (USC, CESR), (Rutgers), and Ivan Marinovic (Stanford), and sponsored by , American Academy of Sciences & Letters (AASL), The Institute for Humane Studies (IHS) at George Mason University, and USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future, with support from FIRE, Academic Freedom Alliance, and others.
