CENSORSHIP IN THE SCIENCES: INTERDISCIPLINARY PERSPECTIVES

Register for the conference at the University of Southern California, Jan. 10-12, 2025 (Fri-Sun)

FBT’s

and

will speak at USC’s

conference, which runs from January 10-12, on a panel titled “

.” We’ll discuss our creation of

as a response to censorship.

REGISTER HERE.

Conference keynotes:

Jonathan Rauch : The War on Truth—And How to Win It

Jacob Mchangama: The Free Speech Recession and How to Reverse It: Five Lessons from History

Wilfred Reilly : Title TBD

Greg Lukianoff: How Cancel Culture Destroys Trust in Expertise

Reception

Friday the 10th, 5:45pm–8:00pm.

Film screening

Saturday the 11th, 5:45pm-6:45pm — 15 Days, a film about COVID and school closures.

Topics to be discussed

What is censorship? When is it bad and when is it good? Ethical reasons for censorship.

Scientific freedom versus social responsibility; tradeoffs between pro-social considerations and scientific progress

Science of censorship and philosophical roots of censorship; mechanisms of censorship (e.g., by scientists themselves, funding agencies, review panels, editorial boards, professional societies and organizations)

Compelled speech as a form of censorship

Censorship of research results versus censorship of discussion on science policy

Censorship as a part of cancel culture

Censorship of scientists in the public square

Panel featuring two FBT founders :

Organizational and Institutional Responses to Censorship (Saturday 10:40am-12pm):

Barry Honig: American Academy of Sciences and Letters

Lee Jussim: Society for Open Inquiry in Behavioral Science

Anna Krylov: Academic Freedom Alliance

Sean Stevens: Breaking the Shell of Ostrich Syndrome; Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression

Abigail Thompson: Association of Mathematical Research

Scott Turner: National Association of Scholars

Ilya Reviakine: On Samizdat

Jake Mackey and Michael Bowen: In Defense of Free (Black) Thought.

All sessions live-streamed and recorded. Get on the mailing list to receive updates about the live-streaming: https://heterodoxatusc.substack.com/about

Conference organized by

(USC), Arie Kapteyn (USC, CESR), Margaret Crable (USC Dornsife, Communication), Michele Warnock (USC, CESR),

(Rutgers), and Ivan Marinovic (Stanford), and sponsored by

, American Academy of Sciences & Letters (AASL), The Institute for Humane Studies (IHS) at George Mason University, and USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future, with support from

,

, and others.