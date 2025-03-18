Event

THE CRISIS OF THE BLACK FAMILY

Tune in for the livestream on March 25, 7pm–8:15pm CT

Kendall Qualls

The decline of the Black family didn’t happen without warning. The whole country knew exactly what was happening—60 years ago, the Moynihan Report sounded the alarm, but politicians and activists ignored it. Now, the consequences are undeniable.



Join Kendall and Sheila Qualls along with a panel of leaders from Minnesota’s black community and five other states for a candid and solutions-driven conversation about how we can restore what was lost. This event will be live-streamed by Alpha News, TakeCharge, and Free Black Thought.

Sign up on YouTube to view the live event here.

Kendall Qualls is a Faculty-in-Residence at Crown College, School of Business and Founder/President of the non-profit foundation, TakeCharge. Mr. Qualls is also a former Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota. His previous publications in the Journal of Free Black Thought include “A Movement for Revival and Restoration: Rebuilding the family for a successful future” and “A Declaration of Revival and Redemption: A movement for family, education, and faith.” He recently appeared on the FBT Podcast.

Mr. Qualls was raised in a broken home in poverty. He worked full-time to pay for college, and served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He earned his MBA from the University of Michigan and worked as a Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing at an $850MM business unit.

Mr. Qualls recently authored a book, The Prodigal Project: Hope for American Families. He is also on the President’s Advisory Board of the Heritage Foundation and the Advisory Board for the National Medal of Honor Center of Leadership. His message has reached millions of people as a speaker and through his articles published in the New York Post, Washington Examiner, The Washington Times, The Federalist, Real Clear Politics, The Christian Post, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune. His previous article in the Journal of FBT was “The Scandal Hidden in Plain Sight.” He has appeared on the FBT Podcast with host Connie Morgan in an episode titled “Bucking the Narrative.”

Mr. Qualls has been married for 38 years and he has five children.