Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
16h

👏👏👏 An excellent piece! This is the way AI SHOULD be used! AI-human collaboration is very beneficial for us all! One will NOT replace the other but live in harmony with each other and compliment each other! Joe and Claude used AI to do an objective and accurate breakdown of the different strains of black thought and examine their arguments in an unbiased fashion, looking at their strengths and weaknesses. Such a fascinating and needed exercise! On another note, here are some resources for the FBT community to explore the black experience around the world in all its multifacetedness and complexity:

* Not So Plain as Black and White: Afro-German Culture and History, 1890-2000 by Patricia Mazon & Reinhild Steingrover

* The New Black Gods: Arthur Huff Fauset and the Study of African American Religions by Edward Curtis IV & Danielle Brune Sigler

* Blackening Europe: The African American Presence by Heike Raphael-Hernandez

* Proudly We Can Be Africans: Black Americans and Africa, 1935-1961 by James Hunter Meriwether

* Race Against Empire: Black Americans and Anticolonialism, 1937–1957 by Penny M. Von Eschen

* I've Been Here All the While: Black Freedom on Native Land by Alania E. Roberts

* Administering Freedom: The State of Emancipation after the Freedmen's Bureau by Dale Kretz

* Last Seen: The Enduring Search by Formerly Enslaved People to Find Their Lost Families by Judith Giesberg

* The Vanishing Black Family: How Welfare and Feminism Made Marriage Optional and Children Vulnerable by Delano Squires

* Black Slaveowners: Free Black Slave Masters in South Carolina, 1790-1860 by Larry Koger

* Black Masters: A Side-light on Slavery by Calvin Dill Wilson

* Black Cuban, Black American: A Memoir by Evelio Grillo

* Other Germans: Black Germans and the Politics of Race, Gender, and Memory in the Third Reich by Tina Marie Campt

* The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo by Tom Reiss

* Africans and Native Americans: The Language of Race and the Evolution of Red-Black Peoples by Jack D. Forbes

* The Black Soldiers Who Built the Alaska Highway: A History of Four U.S. Army Regiments in the North, 1942–1943 by John Virtue

* Light, Bright and Damn Near White: Black Leaders Created by the One-Drop Rule by Michelle Gordon Jackson

* African Creeks: Estelvste and the Creek Nation by Gary Zellar

* Black, White, and Indian: Race and the Unmaking of an American Family by Claudio Saunt

* Freedom Colonies: Independent Black Texans in the Time of Jim Crow by Thad Sitton

* We Are Black Jews: Ethiopian Jewry and the Journey to Equality in Israel by Roni Fantanesh Malkai

* Black France, White Europe: Youth, Race, and Belonging in the Postwar Era by Emily Marker

* Race in Post-Fascist Italy: 'War Children' and the Color of the Nation by Silvana Patrica

* Race after Hitler: Black Occupation Children in Postwar Germany and America by Heide Fehrenbacher

* The Black Muslims in America by C. Eric Lincoln

* Entrepreneurship and Self-Help among Black Americans by John Sibley Butler

* The Adversity of Diversity: How the Supreme Court's Decision to Remove Race from College Admissions Will Doom Diversity Programs by Carol M. Swain

* What Do White Americans Owe Black People: Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression by Jason D. Hill

* Black Marxism: The Making of the Black Radical Tradition, Third Edition by Cedric J. Robinson

* We Can Overcome: An American Black Conservative Manifesto by Allen B. West

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Rick Abrams's avatar
Rick Abrams
6h

I have fights with ai about this same subject. Ai admitted that it is no better than its programmers and they often program ai to give factually false answers to keep the questioner happy. I've discovered that when on argues with ai and points out where its superficial Woke explanations are contradicted by reality, ai (Google ai) will finally admit which facts are accurate and are totally inconsistent with its "first offered opinions." This approach is seen in other a question to ai. We have become fascinated with the 1950's TV Show, The Rifleman, which was heavily value oriented. Ai's first answers can be superficial, but when challenged, it will admit that the show had deep theme like Letter of the Law. The huge danger of ai is that whoever creates an particular ai will program it to be a propagandist. Ai have already admitted more than once that factually accuracy is not its number objective! I've explained that certain "facts," e.g. Blacks cannot achieve because they lack the ability to overcome White and Jewish oppression, are not facts. Ai has responded that statistically people like that answer best. When I point out "we do not vote on the answer in math class," it will back down and admit the truth. A rent example is the years of charges that Israel has been starving Gazan children, but the UNESCO report totally rebutted that charge by proving that the starvation rate has deceased since Israel had been supply the majority of the food to Gaza and that Egyptian kids have a higher malnourishment rate than Gazans. Although the facts were previously available, ai was loath to report them as they were not PC. I doubt Wokeism will give up its myth that Blacks are not bright enough or talented enough to overcome White racists. The last thing our society needs is an ai which pomotes the idea that Jews starve children and Blacks cannot overcome.

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