I think feminists are learning, the hard way, the wisdom of the old saying that you should "be careful what you wish for because you might get it." Being "strong and independent" isn't a slogan you can wear like a T-shirt when you feel like it. For it to be real you have to earn it, and it's pretty damned hard and stays that way. But most women hate "hard."

The girlboss thing is less about actual accomplishment than attitude, birthed by decades of anti-male propaganda. It's trite and tedious and we males, at least those over a certain age, are all sick of it.

As a staunch feminist with liberal values, I think that feminist movements do themselves no favors when they fail to acknowledge the real trade offs that women face (and have faced) when they are able make choices. No one can “have it all,” and women need to understand the potential consequences of their priorities. The baby trad wives and girlfriends on social media are no better at this. Many of them have their own revenue streams beyond what their spouse provides that they’re not talking about as they encourage other women, who may not have their resources, to enter into dependent relationships with no exit strategy. There are good reasons generations of women fought for rights and autonomy, not least of which is the right to save and protect ourselves from situations we deem unacceptable. Stop encouraging women to give it up for a version of domesticity that never existed.

