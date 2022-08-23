Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Chris Nathan's avatar
Chris Nathan
Aug 23, 2022

Awesome work.: informative, lucid, compelling. This is what real journalism looks like.

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Clever Pseudonym
Aug 24, 2022

I really want to thank the author of this excellent piece for clarifying what went on in Oregon in re the abolishment of standards.

At first I thought it was another case of antiracist racism or White Saviorism gone mad ("we're lowering all requirements to help POCs!") but now I know it was just more political corruption to cover up the dismal state of public education in America, and how the open alliance bw the Dem Party and the teachers' unions has been aiding and abetting all this negligence.

It helped remind me that first impressions can often be wrong, misguided or just incomplete (esp when the story seems to reinforce your own personal biases) and also that the DIE agenda has multiple purposes, up to and including being used as a fig leaf to cover the misdeeds of our institutional leaders.

Want to get away with something you know is wrong or just cover your tracks and hide your agenda? Emit a word cloud of Diversity-speak and dare anyone to disagree and maybe get smeared with a bigotry accusation. This seems to be a new, effective and popular strategy (unless this is just my own biases showing again).

Cheers!

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