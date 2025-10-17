Journal of Free Black Thought

DeLena
9h

Please interfere on my behalf if you ever see me in any sort of need! There are still many intelligent women who realize the value of men, just as God made them. We're just typically not the loudest 😊

Noah Otte
5hEdited

I don’t know if this article by Nafees Alam is satire or meant to be serious, nonetheless it makes an excellent point. The MeToo Movement and Third and Fourth Wave Feminism have badly damaged gender relations in this country. Can masculinity be toxic? Absolutely. Is masculinity toxic by default? Not at all. This mindset is destroying western civilization and needs to be done away with. To be sure, there are some traditionally masculine behaviors that if taken too far can result in someone getting hurt or killed or at the very least someone being humiliated. But that doesn’t mean masculinity is altogether bad. It just needs to be responsible masculinity.

Radical feminism needs to be eradicated from western society. Terms like mansplaining, toxic masculinity and rape culture need to be removed from our collective vocabulary and stigmatized. The women’s rights movement in the West needs to be reformed. It needs to drop identity politics and race essentialism, embrace colorblindness and universalism, stop making excuses for bad behavior by men of color and Muslim men, welcome men and conservative, pro-life and Jewish women into the movement, condemn misogyny and misandry alike, denounce and expel extremists from their movement, support free speech and stop doing language policing, teach women empowerment rather than victimhood, condemn false accusations of rape and sexual assault, and stand up for men who’ve been wrongly accused.

We need to teach not to feel they are better or worse than women, to be gentlemen and to approach and talk to women like normal people. Women should be taught to be cautious around men but not to fear them and to take each man on a case by case basis. Also, we as a society to learn to empower girls and women without putting down boys and men. Both the male feminist and the male chauvinist pig need to go and should be replaced by the respectful, confident and chivalrous gentlemen. Men and women need to learn to respect one another, not to lay there hands on each other and to not feel insecure about strength by the other. Instead of asking “who hurt you?” Women should ask if a man feels insecure about how strong they are “why do you feel intimidated?” and say “We’re equals, I have no right to push you down, and you have no right to push me down. You want to be strong and independent and I want to be strong and independent.”

“Mansplaining” needs to be replaced by “being condescending.” If a man talks down to a woman or starts explaining to her something she already knows she should should not respond “stop mansplaining that to me!” She should say “excuse me sir, treat me with the respect you’d want yourself.” or “I already know how to do that.” or “You don’t have to explain it, I get what you mean.” Also, being patronizing or rude is hardly limited to men. Women do it all the time. Also, men absolutely should intervene to help a woman if she’s in trouble. Also, digital sexual assault is not a thing. No, all heterosexual sex is NOT rape. If it’s consensual, it’s perfectly legal and perfectly safe, morally okay and the couple uses protection.

In western society we need to as the great Richard Reeves said in his classic book Of Boys and Men “forge a positive version of masculinity that is compatible with gender equality. Also, we can help men and boys regain ground in the classroom, in the workplace and in the home while also helping women and girls increase their representation in fields they have yet to break into in big numbers like STEM and fight against gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace. We can lift up boys AND girls and when we do that we will have a much better society than we do now where men AND women can be happy, prosperous, equal, and treated with the God-given rights they are entitled to as human beings on this planet.

