joe.nalven2
5h

I was thinking as I read about Gen Z why many were overrepresented in chanting "from the river to the sea." From person on the street interviews many did not know what they were chanting. Moreover, chanting may be both an exercise in free speech and an exercise in slogan-thinking (or non-thinking). I am left with an interest in digging deeper about the variations within the broad category of "Gen Z." Of course, being a pre-Baby Boomer myself may make me suspect.

PubView
2h

This is an interesting perspective, as always on FBT. However, I do not agree with the author that "younger Americans demand transparency, evidence, and ethical consistency." Some do, of course. No generation can be described with categorical certainty. But the ones she defends, such as campus protestors against Israel, clearly live by demands closer to the opposite of "transparency, evidence, and ethical consistency." As joe.nalven2 points out in the nearby comment, the kindest observation that can be made about most young American campus protestors is that they don't even know the meaning of the words that come out of their mouths. I spent a lot of time observing the recent Gen Z protests, often in person, and there was no "evidence" or "ethical consistency" on offer. There was only blind hate, fed mostly by lies, conveyed in blinkered and shameful slogans.

