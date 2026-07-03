Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1h

Thank you for such a balanced essay.

I don't want to harp, but it plays on me that slavery and the people who enslaved them are continuously discussed, while the people who freed them are ignored. No history of slavery in the USA is complete with considering them.

Some people remember their ancestors as slaves. I remember my ancestors as the people who fought to the death to free them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Free Black Thought · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture