GIVING THANKS IN TRYING TIMES

Cultivating gratitude amid loss

Winkfield Twyman

Over the last month, I have become an orphan and a survivor of major surgery. Pieces of me are now gone, never to be recovered. My father passed away on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 6:37 p.m. at the age of 91. He was alone on his deathbed, although his second wife and stepdaughter and health attendant were in the next room. I was in San Diego so far away from it all. Shortly before he passed, on Thursday, October 30, I underwent life-saving surgery, which I downplayed because I do not like to draw attention to myself.

During times of trouble, I become sad. I began my eulogy of my Dad with these words My daughter Caroline tells me it’s ok to cry, but I prefer you hear my emotion through my words. I am a husband of 34 years and the father of two sons and a daughter. I mourn as the son of a father who never knew his father. I was stating pure truth as I lugged around a book bag containing reminders of my changed physical life.

When one is young, one never imagines that such things will come to pass.

As a writer, it is all too easy this holiday season to ruminate on my losses, both external and internal. I could write about my inability to mourn among strangers. I could take you to the podium where I summoned the titans of my youth—Uncle James Scott Twyman, Uncle Robert Daniel Twyman Sr., Uncle Willie Ernest Twyman Sr., Uncle McCormick Twyman Sr., Aunt Charlotte Day, Aunt Amy Wilson Twyman—in my eulogy for my father. And the exquisite sadness of knowing that only those who are in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s knew the now-gone uncles and aunts who made me. I could write of the ghetto life at the funeral home, how the doors were locked and a memorial service canceled due to a brawl in the chapel amongst people wearing red gang colors. I try not to see these things as my emotions are already at a tipping point. Then, there is the hostility of close kin whom I do not wish to know well.

Writers are cursed with no filters as the details of life come rushing in.

I found myself researching longevity essays last night. My Mom used to read obituaries religiously before passing away from cancer at the age of 50 in 1990.

And yet despite all of this, I should be thankful in this season of thanks. And I am thankful for all that I have at the age of 64.

You see, I have the best of family with me in San Diego. My wife cared for me throughout my surgery and my Dad’s passing. She made me feel loved when I needed love most of all. My sons all visited me at home and indulged my search for meaning while in pain and discomfort. Maybe one day, they will remember that Dad never lost his search for purpose and meaning in life. My relationship with my daughter Caroline is worthy of a book—why else are artists so infused with the fire of life?

“Caroline, you are fated to live a wonderful life, and your cousins feel it. Listen to all of your ancestors and bring into the world not despair but hope in the coming of a better time. I can’t believe I am the dad of a lifeguard. Stay ever wonderful, delightful, intelligent, strong-willed, difficult, and beautiful Sweet Caroline.” (From the Acknowledgments in my book with Jennifer Richmond, Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America.)

I am thankful I reviewed my genomic report back in 2016. My curiosity alerted me to the grim reaper in my future. Many others are not so curious, or so fortunate as I have been. So what if I have lost some function? It will come back and, if not, what was the alternative? I remain thankful.

I am thankful that my Dad insisted I be named “Jr.” Nothing has made me prouder than to carry the name of my father into my future and that of the next generation.

Finally, I give thanksgiving for the wonderful readers and friends I have gained through my writing. I never knew how many kindred spirits were out there in the world. I give thanks for the great lovers of thought at the Journal of Free Black Thought. I am thankful for the journal’s editor, Jake Mackey, who continues to inspire me as I write essay after essay about the human condition. My good fortune to know FBT’s Michael Bowen means I have lived a rich life. I am thankful for my friend, Jennifer Richmond, who turned a mutual disdain for dogma and slogan words into the book from whose acknowledgements I quoted just above. I love those who shared their reading suggestions and podcasts recommendations with me over the past weeks and months. It was an abundance of comfort during my difficult passage through despair.

There is a young writer in the hinterland whom I refer to from time to time. She was the first person outside of my family to know of my operation. And the first friend to know my Dad had died. It is a blessing to know someone who knows me so well. I am grateful and thankful for all these things.

The courage to write can fail a writer. In those moments of hesitation, wisdom steps in and whispers authenticity. My young writer friend, you helped me understand that while logic is the beginning of wisdom, the destiny of wisdom is an open mind.

Happy Thanksgiving!

W. F. Twyman, Jr., a former law professor, was born in Richmond, Virginia. He came of age in the New South in the 1970s. A graduate of the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School, Twyman is the author of the newly acclaimed book, Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America (co-author Jennifer Richmond). His essay in the Pennsylvania Lawyer Magazine inspired the posthumous admission, in 2010, of the first black lawyer in New York state, George Boyer Vashon, to the Pennsylvania State Bar, which had denied him twice, in 1847 and in 1868. Wink contributes to Free Black Thought regularly, both in podcast and written form, most recently with his essay “The Assassination of Charlie Kirk.” A list of his contributions to JFBT can be found here. He writes his own Substack here.