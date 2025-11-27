Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
20h

Thank you for sharing your story, sir! I’m so sorry about the passing for your dad and the surgery you went through! But I’m glad you still find plenty of things to be thankful for! This is was a very inspiring article we all can draw hope from. We should apply the same logic you use here to the state of our country. The United States is politically and racially divided, in the middle of a recession, Congress is deadlocked, our education and healthcare systems are in bad shape, our infrastructure is crumbling, wealth inequality is too wide, LGBTQ+ people don’t have full equal rights, gun violence is all too common, draconian abortion laws are on the books in red states, book bans by both the left and right abound, the two major parties suck and can’t seem to do their jobs properly, etc.

But this blessed Thanksgiving, we and our country also have much to be grateful for and I don’t think we should forget that. We are NOT as divided politically or racially as we are made out to be. Wokeness is gradually dying out. Jobs are starting to come back from overseas. President Trump has negotiated some excellent trade deals. We are now the world’s greatest exporters of oil and natural gas after having been the world’s greatest importers a couple decades ago. This is still the land of opportunity where anyone can make it if they work hard and are talented. Our freedoms though diminished, remain in tact.

Whatever it’s flaws, we are still for the most part, a successful and relatively harmonious multicultural society. America while stagnant and flawed, remains a great nation and beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world. Many people around the world hate America, yes. But many, many more love it. Organized religion is gradually making a comeback as are traditional values. At my job, I see more and more people getting married and families everyday. Despite the presence of whiny radical leftists in Gen Z, I am continually impressed by the younger generation of Americans who generally I find are hard working, educated, intelligent, patriotic, love capitalism, are much more religious than the Millennials were and more politically independent, creative, innovative, and kind to their fellow man.

Generation Alpha shows much promise as well. The American Dream though harder to get then in the past, is still alive and well. We have some of the best colleges in the world. We have some of the mist beautiful small towns to travel to and if you get off the internet and social media and actually go travel across America, you’ll see how great it is and how amazing most Americans are. Even troubled cities like NYC, LA, San Francisco, Chicago, San Francisco, Portland, Oakland, Memphis, Detroit, etc. are worth visiting. Texas and Florida are booming. Our personal liberties are second to none and we have a degree of them that 99% of the people on the planet can only dream of. Our cultural and political diversity is astonishing and beautiful. Broadway, the National Parks, Hollywood, Disneyworld, the Presidential Museums and Homes, the Smithsonian, Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, the Alamo, the Old North Church, you name it. So many cool places to visit! Some of the most beautiful women on Earth too! Seriously people, we are so blessed and don’t even realize it! This Thanksgiving, give thanks to God the bounty of blessings He had bestowed upon us!

Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
18h

Happy Thanksgiving Day my American People!

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

https://a.co/d/fy5rSdW

