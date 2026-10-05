HELD AT GUNPOINT

A black former cop reflects on his own encounters with police

Glenn McNair

In August, I wrote an essay here on the ICE killing of Renée Good. In introducing myself, I explained that although I had been both a police officer and an ATF agent, I had also been held at gunpoint by police three times in my life. I presented this bit of background information to suggest that I could provide a unique perspective on the Good shooting, as I had literally been every character involved—I had been on both sides of the gun, as it were. Jake Mackey, an editor of the Journal of Free Black Thought, thought that an essay on what happened to me would be informative because coming face-to-face with armed agents of the state (especially if you’re black) is one of the most traumatic and consequential ordeals one can undergo. Indeed, almost the entirety of the current debate about race and policing focuses on events like these. What follows is my account of what occurred in each instance, my thoughts on why the officers acted as they did, my opinion on whether their actions were justified, and what the confrontations meant to me, then and now. What you will find most surprising, or shocking, is that I was acting as a law enforcement officer when I faced those police guns.

Joining the Thin Blue Line

When the idea of becoming a police officer first popped into my head it struck me as a decidedly crazy one because I didn’t have any of the qualities that I believed law enforcement officers (LEOs) should possess. They are confident, assertive, extroverted, courageous (since they thrust themselves into situations that we’re afraid to), are not conflict averse, can defend themselves in hand-to-hand combat, and are good with guns. It also helps if you’re physically imposing. As far as I knew then, this did not describe me, at least not well. I had been a band and chorus geek in high school, conflict-avoidant, somewhat shy (although I was funny and a good conversationalist), and bookish, but not in an especially nerdy way. I had been a chubby kid (“husky” was the euphemism favored by the clothing salespeople of my youth) who had grown into an athletic teen who enjoyed playing sports, but when it came time to choose between band and athletics, I took my trumpet and joined the band because our football team (football and baseball were my best sports) was usually not good, while our band was one of the best and most popular in the city. I went to college as a music major, one with secondary interests in history, literature, and politics. This, I imagined, was not the demographic profile of a law enforcement officer. So, how did I become one?

Real life intervened. My father died quite unexpectedly after my sophomore year in college, and my family’s life was turned upside down. He hadn’t had much life insurance, and suddenly all the financial burdens fell upon my mother (who had always been a stay-at-home mom), my younger sister, and me. Mom started working as a cook in a chain family-style restaurant (which she did for the next twenty-two years), my sister had just graduated high school and was working at a fast-food restaurant, and I left college to find full-time work—and perhaps some much-needed direction for my life. I tried my hand at various construction-related jobs and didn’t like them at all. I had also been a business major for a while but found the prospect of white-collar work boring. It seemed to me that a vocation that was neither white-collar nor blue-collar would be ideal, something between the two.

I’ll spare you the details of the inner workings of my still relatively immature mind, but I ended up thinking about policing. It seemed like something I could do because one of my best friends from band had joined the police department the year before and I told myself, “If he can do it then I could too—I mean he played the trombone!” I tracked him down and asked what the day-to-day life of a street cop was like; what he described was nothing at all like the chaos and conflict one sees on television, but instead the somewhat laid-back life of a problem-solver in blue who engaged in the occasional scuffle. I believed I could handle that, so I went down to the city personnel office and applied. Several months later, I was a cadet in the Savannah Regional Police Academy.

At the academy, I immediately fell in love with the law. I was fascinated by its complexities and have remained so to this day. I did exceedingly well academically, graduating first in my class. But, as time went by, I began to think that I had made a mistake—a big one. Policing is not just about understanding the law; it also involves finding oneself in and handling precarious scenarios. This became apparent to me as our training progressed, and when we met the veterans who would be our first field training officers. They were the kinds of guys that I described above, and they recounted precisely the kind of harrowing stories that my friend assured me were rare.

I decided to press on despite my doubts, but something happened that convinced me that I would need to find a new line of work. Toward the end of training, cadets were allowed to wear their uniforms in public, when driving back and forth to and from the academy, when going to lunch, and so on. When I walked into a restaurant, all eyes immediately fell on me. This is something civilians don’t appreciate. Think about it, have you ever seen a police officer that you didn’t look at for an extra beat or two? More important than being the center of attention everywhere I went, I realized that if something actually jumped off—like someone attempting to rob the place—I had no idea what I’d do, and I was still afraid of everything that I’d been afraid of before I joined the force. My uniform, as it turns out, had not transformed me into supercop. I would finish out my training, but I was definitely going to get another job. I filled out the application to become an assistant night manager at Walgreens. As fate would have it, I didn’t end up in retail pharmaceuticals—for reasons I’ll discuss below—but spent the next dozen years in law enforcement, where I quite unexpectedly found out what it felt like to be facing armed police.

Held at Gunpoint

First incident

It was just past midnight on a hot August night. I had just completed my four-to-midnight shift—“Third Watch”—the busiest of the department’s three patrol rotations. There was a strip mall a few blocks from the police substation. I pulled up to the curb in front of a store to use a payphone to call my girlfriend. She was always understandably worried about my safety and made me promise to call her as soon as I could after shift change. We spoke briefly and I got back into my car. I was sitting there for a couple of minutes doing I don’t remember what when I saw the rotating blue lights of a patrol cruiser from my own PD behind me. There were two cars with a single officer in each one. They got out and approached cautiously, guns drawn and pointed at me. They shined their flashlights into the car as they approached, one on the driver’s side, the other on the passenger’s side. The driver’s side officer immediately noticed I was in uniform and holstered his revolver. By this point the second officer had reached the passenger’s side window, saw me and put away his firearm as well. I knew this officer. The first officer said that they had been called out because a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of the mall with its lights off. I said I understood, explained why I was there, and told them to stay safe during the remainder of their shift.

Second incident

On the morning of December 16, 1989, federal Judge Robert Vance received a package at his home in Mountain Brook, Alabama. It was wrapped in brown paper, tied with string, and bore the return address of an Eleventh Circuit colleague, Judge Lewis Morgan. Vance took the package into the kitchen, where his wife Helen was nearby. He cut the string and opened the package. It exploded, killing him instantly, and shrapnel ejected by the blast—finishing nails—severely injured Mrs. Vance.

Two days later, on December 18, a package arrived at the Savannah office of Robert “Robbie” Robinson, a black civil rights attorney. Like the Vance package, it was a box wrapped in brown paper, tied with string, and mailed with stamps depicting an American flag over Yosemite National Park. An employee placed the parcel on Robinson’s desk. He opened it and a devastating explosion ripped through the office, creating a concussive shockwave and propelling nails through Robinson’s body and the room. He was grievously wounded but, unlike Vance, suffered for hours before succumbing to his injuries.

Two more bombs were intercepted before they could be opened, one to a federal courthouse in Atlanta, and the other to an NAACP office in Jacksonville, Florida. In several “death threat” notes, the bomber identified himself as a member of the Ku Klux Klan. These bombings initiated VANPAC, one of the most extensive federal bombing investigations in U.S. history—and I was assigned to the case.

In the spring of 1989, I had been sworn in as a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives). I had once again decided to change careers. It was the height of the “War on Drugs” and I had applied to all the major federal agencies; ATF had responded to my application first. The agency is responsible for enforcing federal firearms, arson, and explosives laws. What this meant for special agents was investigating armed crack and methamphetamine gangs, armed white supremacist and anti-government militia groups, arson for-profit schemes, and bombings. I was a brand-new agent, on the job for six months, when my training agent was chosen as the lead investigator for VANPAC in our office.

Despite my inexperience, I provided what turned out to be one of the most significant insights in the case. After reading the letters that accompanied the unexploded bombs[JM1] [GM2] , I was convinced that their author was not a white supremacist. The letters lacked the venomous hatred that normally drips from the pages of racist writings. The author capitalized “Black” and “Negro,” and if they used “nigger,” it wasn’t frequent. The other agents in the group agreed that we should move on two tracks, one assuming that the bomber was a Klansman and the other that they were motivated by something else other than racial animus.

While investigations of this sort look exciting onscreen, there are lots of boring and mundane tasks that must be performed. For example, I was among the dozens of agents who spent days in the storerooms of Target stores going over thousands and thousands of individual receipts looking for a certain combination of items used in the construction of the bombs. Our efforts were rewarded when we identified the Macon, Georgia resident Walter Leroy Moody as the likely bomber. He was not a white supremacist, but a man who hated the federal judiciary because of several legal actions that had not gone his way. The letters, the killing of Robbie Robinson, and the bomb sent to the NAACP office were all false flags designed to divert investigators from his real targets.

Another mundane task is surveillance. One day I was part of the surveillance group that was tracking Moody around Metro Atlanta. He was driving on I-285, the beltway around the city. We leapfrogged cars so that Moody wouldn’t spot the tail. I had to speed up to assume my position. The speed limit was sixty-five, and I accelerated to about eighty. I was driving a van with tinted windows. I was focused on catching up to Moody and so didn’t immediately notice the flashing lightbar of an Atlanta police cruiser. As soon as I saw it though, I signaled and pulled over to the right median near a highway dividing wall. The patrol car pulled in front of me at an angle, rather than behind, as is standard procedure. The Latino officer jumped out of the car, pistol drawn and pointed directly at me through the windshield. He approached the van on the passenger’s side, since interstate traffic was speeding by on the driver’s side. Before he got to the van, I picked up my credentials—with their gold ATF badge and a photo of me—off the center console and had the leather bifold case in my right hand; my left hand remained on the steering wheel. When the patrolman was directly opposite me on the passenger’s side, his gun still pointed at my face, I held up my credentials so that he could see them. He immediately lowered and holstered his gun while exclaiming, “Oh man I’m so sorry! You scared the shit out of me!” I said, “No problem,” dropped my creds, put the van in gear, and tore off to rejoin the surveillance op. No time for a conversation. I saw the APD officer walking back to his cruiser in my rearview mirror.

Third incident

I had been home for about an hour when I got a phone call from the special-agent-in-charge of my office; he told me that a shipment of crack cocaine was being moved in a town about thirty miles away. This was the moment I had been waiting for; seizing that shipment would be the culminating act of a case I had been working on for months. I jumped in my unmarked government car, a brown Chevrolet Caprice (the kind of car that law enforcement agencies bought back then, and that every inner-city kid could immediately identify as “Five-O”), and headed off to meet up with the interagency drug task force I led.

Once again, I was exceeding the speed limit by 10 or 15 miles per hour or so when I noticed a lightbar—this time on a county sheriff’s department patrol car—behind me. I signaled and pulled over to the shoulder of the road and put the car in “park.” Like the APD officer, this one—a white man—exited his vehicle and approached mine on the driver’s side with his gun drawn and aimed directly at me. I saw the pistol in my side-view mirror as the deputy came closer. When he reached my window, he could immediately see and hear my police radio, which was on the center console. I expected that he’d realize who I was and holster his pistol, but he didn’t—this despite my car obviously being a law enforcement vehicle.

He asked who I was; I explained that I was an ATF special agent on the way to join an operation. He asked to see my identification. I explained that it was in the trunk, along with several firearms. He ordered me to show him and backed away so that I could get out of the car, his pistol still trained on me. I got to the trunk, and he maintained a tactically appropriate distance while I used one hand to unlock the trunk while facing him so that he could see there was nothing in my other hand. The trunk popped open; he could see my firearms, tactical gear, and my fire and bomb investigation equipment. With my eyes still on him, I reached in, picked up my credentials, and flipped them open so he could see the badge and my photo ID. He holstered his pistol, walked back to his car, and drove off without a word of apology or anything else. I was late for the task force meeting.

Police Use of Deadly Force and the Law

Police use of deadly force is governed by two Supreme Court cases, Tennessee v. Garner (1985) and Graham v. Connor (1989). In Garner, the Court ruled that deadly force is permissible when an officer reasonably believes an individual poses an imminent and significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others. This is the same standard applied in civilian self-defense cases in most jurisdictions. According to the Court in Graham, however, the standard for determining the reasonableness of belief is different; in cases involving LEOs, the belief must be that of a “reasonable officer,” not a civilian.

While the standards for when officers can use lethal force are well established, courts are divided about whether the brandishing of firearms or holding individuals at gunpoint constitutes excessive use of force; some appellate courts have ruled that they are, others have ruled that they are not. The Supreme Court has yet to settle the issue. For example, in Robinson v. Solano County (Ninth Circuit, 2002), officers pointed a gun at the head of an apparently unarmed, non-threatening man suspected only of the misdemeanor offense of shooting dogs that were attacking his livestock; the court ruled that this was excessive force. Similarly, in Holland ex rel. Overdorff v. Harrington (Tenth Circuit, 2001), a SWAT team held several children at gunpoint for ten to fifteen minutes during a raid with no reason to think they posed a threat; the court held that pointing firearms directly at persons “inescapably involves the immediate threat of deadly force” and must rest on a perceived risk of injury or danger. The court denied the officers’ claim of qualified immunity because deputies had continued to point weapons at young men who were already lying face down on the floor.

Other courts have taken a more skeptical view of whether the display of firearms on its own constitutes an unconstitutional use of force. In 1988, a panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, in Hinojosa v. City of Terrell, drew a distinction between a mere show of force and an actual use of force, holding that training guns on an arrestee without shooting could not be excessive force. (The court later reversed itself in Petta v. Rivera.) In Sharrar v. Felsing, the Third Circuit ruled in 1997 that the use of guns, vulgar language, and ordering suspects to lie face down did not constitute unreasonable force, but acknowledged excessive force could exist without extensive physical contact. Finally, in Taft v. Vines (1996) the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals strongly suggested, without deciding, that training weapons on individuals at close range without touching them was not an impermissible use of force.

Given these legal standards, police officers can draw and display their firearms if they believe that they themselves or others are in imminent danger of death or great bodily injury—they are not required to do a “quick draw” at the last possible moment. The question then is: had the officers in my three gunpoint confrontations acted appropriately and legally? In the first instance, officers had been dispatched to investigate a vehicle parked suspiciously in front of a closed strip mall after midnight. It would have been reasonable for the officers to believe that the occupant of the vehicle might be engaged in a burglary, or at the least casing stores for a possible break-in; therefore, exercising caution was prudent.

But did those circumstances alone present a risk of imminent death or great bodily injury to the officers or others? They did not. There was no evidence that I possessed weapons or was engaged in any criminal activity at all. I could have been what I was: someone momentarily parked in front of a strip mall next to a phone booth. It would have been reasonable for the two officers to have placed their hands on their revolvers as they walked up, but there was no reason to point them at someone who—for all that they knew—was a law-abiding citizen.

During the VANPAC surveillance, I was pulled over by an Atlanta police officer for exceeding the speed limit by approximately fifteen miles per hour. I was not driving recklessly, just fast, but not overly so. Drivers exceeding the limit to this degree is common—indeed going beyond the speed limit by more than ten miles per hour is normally what triggers a stop. I pulled over to the side median and placed the van in park, just as I was supposed to and as the officer would expect. In short, I did nothing while driving or after stopping that would lead a reasonable officer to think that his life was in imminent danger. The same was true of the drug task force traffic stop, but even more so: the Atlanta traffic stop was on a busy interstate around midday, while that task force stop was on a four-lane divided highway in a rural area with very little traffic. The fact that I was in what the officer certainly knew was an unmarked law enforcement vehicle should have dispelled immediately any fear that I was someone who posed a genuine lethal threat.

Race, Violence, and the Reasonable Officer

Why, then, had these officers approached me with guns drawn—with one holding me at gunpoint for several minutes—if I did not objectively represent a danger to their lives? Common reasons that come to mind are that they might have been poorly trained, or adrenaline-junkie cowboys, or the products of a militarized police culture, or all three. The reason that would most certainly have been offered up first had any of these confrontations occurred today is that I am a black man; indeed, lethal force encounters involving white officers and black men and women are generally the only ones that receive widespread, sustained media coverage—Renée Good and Alex Pretti being the exceptions that prove the rule.

The association between race and police use of lethal force is the product of hundreds of years of white LEOs unlawfully killing blacks in every imaginable circumstance for almost any reason and too frequently without consequence. Police officers have killed black people on lonely back country roads in the middle of the night and in broad daylight on the streets of major cities. They have acted alone or as part of lynch mobs. When the gravest form of force is unjustifiably threatened or employed, it would be an act of willful ignorance not to at least consider the possibility that racism played some role in its use.

The relationship between race and police use of lethal force is, however, more complicated than officers simply acting on racial stereotypes or animus, but this complexity is rarely explored. Law enforcement officers consider resorting to their firearms when they believe they are confronting physically aggressive individuals who could kill them or others. We would like to believe that all demographic groups contain proportionally equal numbers of such individuals—and thus are (or should be) roughly equally likely to be confronted by armed police—but unfortunately that is not the case.

Blacks are the most violent demographic group in America and have been for decades. While constituting approximately 13 percent of the population, blacks are arrested for over 40 percent of the violent crimes committed in this country, with most of these offenders being black men. In 2023, according to FBI statistics, blacks committed 40.3 percent of murders. This figure is lower than usual: from 1976 to 2005, black Americans committed over 52 percent of all murders where the race of the offender was known. In 2018, almost 55 percent of known murderers were black. (It’s important to note that historically in about 30 percent of homicide cases the race of the offender is unknown, and that therefore blacks are known to commit only about 37 percent of all homicides.) In the past decade, the most violent cities in America have been Memphis, Detroit, Oakland, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Missouri, St. Louis, and Milwaukee, with black populations ranging from around 20 percent in Kansas City and Oakland to 60 percent in Memphis and Baltimore. In these cities, if police officers are going to find themselves confronting an individual posing a threat to life, that person is most likely black, since the limited police resources are not deployed evenly across the city but rather unevenly, to areas with the highest levels of crime—especially crimes of violence.

Given the disproportionate level of violent crime committed by blacks, even outside cities, police officers are proportionately more likely to find themselves in violent situations with blacks, especially men. This was my experience. This repeated pattern leads to a conditioned association between blacks and violence that goes beyond mere racial stereotyping and is not confined to white officers but is demonstrated by officers in every racial or ethnic demographic. While knowing that we should judge people individually, we have all noticed people from different groups consistently behaving differently in different circumstances, and we often act on that knowledge for good and for ill—if we’re going to be honest, and I think we should be.

Additionally, our brains have evolved to make snap decisions based on pattern recognition in circumstances that activate our fight-or-flight response. Disproportionate engagement in violent crime should not, and cannot be, a rationale for the use of lethal force, but should be based instead on the imminent threat an individual poses, objectively and reasonably perceived. Despite these caveats, race can and does play an improper role in some police uses of force.

Given all this, why do I think four policemen drew their guns on me when I was not an objectively lethal threat? I can’t honestly say why my peers in the first incident acted as they did. My best guess is that they were—like me—relatively inexperienced, and so overreacted and viewed my presence at the strip mall as being far more threatening than it was in fact. I’m confident that race had nothing to do with it because they unholstered their weapons before they could see who was in the car.

Regarding the second incident, I don’t need to speculate about the motivation of the APD officer because he explained why himself: I had “scared the shit out of” him. I drove past him in the left lane and continued to accelerate beyond the speed limit. My van had tinted windows, so he couldn’t see who I was (drug dealers and gang members also tint their car windows regularly). None of these factors, individually or taken together, should have registered as a lethal threat to a reasonable police officer. Race didn’t have anything to do with this traffic stop either because the officer drew his gun immediately upon exiting his vehicle, before he even registered what I looked like; moreover, he could not determine my race because of the window tinting.

The final traffic stop—the most egregious one—is the most puzzling, and yet it’s the one I am most convinced was a clear-cut case of racial profiling. By the time he reached my driver’s side door, the deputy knew he was about to deal with someone in a law enforcement vehicle. I told him immediately that I was a federal agent and explained where I was going and why. Plainly, everything he saw indicated that he was interacting with a fellow LEO—and yet he persisted in treating me as a mortal danger. It was only when I produced identification that he holstered his weapon. The only scenario I can imagine playing out in his head was that somehow a black man had stolen the car of a LEO and was pretending to be one, and was therefore clearly capable of killing him—after all, what had happened to the officer to whom the car belonged? He was operating under a delusion of his own making, one almost certainly shaped by my being black. Whether my speculation is accurate, it is racialized delusional thinking of this sort that results in innocent people being killed, both by police officers and civilians.

What I Felt—and Didn’t

I’ve tried to imagine the narratives that would be constructed if these three moments had been videoed and disseminated on social media today. Commentators and content creators would speculate not only about the racism of the officers but also about what I had been thinking and feeling, and how I had been affected by the experiences. Without knowing me, they would likely confidently assert that I had been terrified and that I continue to suffer from the emotional and psychological effects of these ordeals. What was I thinking and feeling, and how have I been affected in the long-term? I felt very little then and absolutely nothing now. My unemotional response is probably surprising. It’s a function of my phlegmatic personality and of conscious choices I’ve made based on how I see myself and the world.

Early in this essay, I described where I was at psychologically the end of my police academy training, when I was full of doubt about whether I had what it took to be a police officer. Well, as it turns out, I did. Totally unbeknownst to me, I can remain calm and clearheaded in dangerous circumstances, one of those people who can keep their heads when all about them are losing theirs. I was also not frightened by things I expected I would be frightened by when actually confronted with them. I truly didn’t know myself as well as I supposed because I had never been placed in situations that would reveal my latent capabilities. (This is why I always encourage my students to step outside their comfort zones—often way outside them.)

The first hint that there was more to me than met my own eye occurred at the end of my very first night on the street. My training officer and I were dispatched to the scene of a house fire with a fatality: an eighty-year-old blind black man had fallen asleep while smoking in bed and burned himself alive. I will spare you a description of the sight and smell of his smoldering corpse; suffice it to say, it was a sight I feared I would never forget, confirmation that I needed to be doing something else with my life. Then a strange thing happened. I went home, fell asleep immediately, and did not dream about it. I woke up the next morning and felt fine. It was at that moment that I decided that I would stick it out for a while in policing. (I’m glad that I did because I was pretty good at it, and the dozen years I spent in law enforcement made me the person I am today.)

Thus, when I saw the armed officers, I didn’t panic. By the time of the first incident, I had been in dangerous circumstances before and so was able to think about what I should do, which was based on my knowledge of what the officers were thinking. The main question they were asking themselves was, “Is this man about to try to kill me?” They were looking for signs that I might be a threat, so I knew not to present myself as one. I didn’t make any sudden movements and made sure that my hands were always visible. During the traffic stops, I pulled over immediately. In speaking with the officers, I remained calm and answered their questions. In other words, I set off no alarm bells.

None of this guaranteed that I would not be shot, but I had also developed the belief that if I were about to die, I would get a premonition of it. This was based on nothing at all but was just a sense that I’d had since I started policing. I can’t explain it, but it’s what allowed me to be unafraid in circumstances where I assumed I would be. Human beings are strange. I will add that I had been around firearms ever since I was a child, had been taught to shoot and hunt by my father, and had become quite proficient in firearm use during my time in law enforcement. I was not as traumatized by the sight of the guns as someone with less exposure and experience is likely to be.

Additionally, during the traffic stops I was engaged in activities that required my total attention. I was focused on completing my missions and had no time for ruminating on what had just happened. After being stopped in the tinted van, I made my way back to the surveillance of Walter Leroy Moody. Our investigation resulted in him being convicted of seventy-one charges, including murder. He was executed by lethal injection on April 19, 2018. After being held by the overly suspicious deputy, I returned to my mission and helped the drug task force intercept that drug shipment, breaking up a major crack cocaine distribution network.

Lessons from Both Sides of the Gun

My emotional and psychological responses to these armed incidents were a product of my own unique mental makeup, but anyone can learn from my example to lower their risk of negative outcomes should they find themselves in similar situations. The first thing to remember is that while you know that you are not a deadly threat, the police officer does not. They don’t know what’s going on in your head; all they can know is what you say and do, and that will play the most important role in how they respond to you. Second, always make sure your hands are clearly visible. Hands kill. Determining where they are and what you’re doing with them will be an officer’s first priority. Third, remain calm. While any interaction with police is stressful, don’t allow yourself to catastrophize and create worst-case scenarios in your mind; doing so can cause you to act in ways that increase the odds of an encounter that ends in gunfire. Do as officers ask—or command—even if you think it unreasonable. Noncompliance will likely escalate the situation, as happened with Oriana Farrell in 2013. What began as a simple traffic stop ended with her having a taser pointed at her and her children, a window of her van being smashed in, and an officer firing at the van, followed by a high-speed chase that culminated with her and her children being forced to the pavement at gunpoint—all because she refused to follow benign officer instructions. Why had Farrell acted as she had? Because she could not stop thinking about how George Zimmerman had killed Trayvon Martin.

Finally, do not argue with officers about the facts of your case or the legality of their actions. Yes, you do have rights, but you are not likely to win a legal argument with a police officer on the street or on the side of the road; instead, you could find yourself arrested or dead. To effectively enforce the law, officers must exercise authority—they have to ensure that their commands are obeyed. This is an awesome power and must be exercised within appropriate limits and with discretion and respect, but, as in any profession, there are those who abuse their power. One manifestation of this malfeasance is an officer’s unwillingness to admit being wrong—even when they clearly are—because they believe doing so undermines their authority. Also, in far too many instances, they are just protecting fragile egos. (Here and here are two such examples involving the same officer.) Comply during the interaction and then complain about it the next day at the police station or during any subsequent court appearance, where you can do so safely before someone with no, or at least less, personal stake in the outcome, and who can address your grievances. Having to do so is frustrating, unfair, and even dehumanizing, but it is better to be alive to have these negative emotions than not.

A Final Reflection

Today, I am a practicing Stoic, but I wasn’t back then. I came to embrace the philosophy because it captures many aspects of my personality and of my core beliefs—chief among them, an understanding that we do not control what happens to us, not really, but that we always have the choice of how to respond. I could choose to make those gunpoint confrontations about my ego or my race and to be traumatized by them (as many people do), or I could choose to view them as isolated events over the course of a lifetime of good and bad events. I have chosen the latter, and as a result have been a stronger, wiser, and happier person, one defined by my humanity—not by my race or a permanent sense of victimhood.

Glenn McNair is a professor of history and director of African Diaspora Studies at Kenyon College. He is also the author of Criminal Injustice: Slaves and Free Blacks in Georgia’s Criminal Justice System and is also the Dr. William T. Moore Distinguished Editor of the Georgia Historical Quarterly. Prior to entering academia, he served as a police officer in Savannah, Georgia, and a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. His previous essays in the Journal of Free Black Thought are “The Black Panthers Were Not Revolutionaries,” “‘Pawns in a White Man’s Political Game’,” parts 1 and 2, and “The Killing of Renée Good by Ice.”