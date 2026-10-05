Journal of Free Black Thought

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joe.nalven2's avatar
joe.nalven2
Oct 5

How to understand law enforcement encounters? Movies? TV shows? Or a heads up, being in the moment, insider and outsider? I'll take Glenn McNair's wrestling with such moments as the starting point. Yes, I'd like to know more about the reasonable man and how other facts in the hypothetical probing of these incidents affect our understanding. But first we have to be grounded. McNair needs a 'thank you' for how to ground a law enforcement incident.

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RWNicholsIII's avatar
RWNicholsIII
Oct 5

Thank you, sir, for offering a thoughtful contribution!

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