Kevin Kamphaus
Add Walter Williams too

👏👏👏 A terrific project and one that couldn’t be more timely at this moment! Please anyone who can donate! I wanted to in the spirit of this post provide a list of resources of works written by heterodox black thinkers:

• The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America by Coleman Hughes

• Losing the Race: Self-Sabotage in Black America by John McWhorter

• The Anatomy of Racial Inequality: With a New Preface by Glenn C. Loury

• Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race by Thomas Chatterton Williams

• Sellout: The Politics of Racial Betrayal by Randall Kennedy

• Black Rednecks and White Liberals by Thomas Sowell

• Shame: How America’s Past Sins Have Polarized Our Country by Shelby Steele

• South Africa’s War Against Capitalism by Walter E. Williams

• Robert E. Lee’s Orderly: A Modern Black Man’s Confederate Journey by Al Arnold

• The Ten Things You Can’t Say in America by Larry Elder

• Class Notes: Posing As Politics and Other Thoughts on the American Scene by Adolph Reed, Jr.

• Lies My Liberal Teacher Told Me: Debunking the False Narratives Defining America’s School Curriculum by Wilfred Reilly

• Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers by Bob Woodson, Sr.

