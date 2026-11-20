HOW SOCIETY TREATS WHITE MEN TODAY

History is repeating itself

Nafees Alam

A society that learns nothing from history does not avoid repeating it. It repeats it with the cast reversed and congratulates itself for being on the right side this time.

A century ago, people were held responsible for the circumstances of their birth. Black Americans were told their grievances were exaggerated, that they should be grateful conditions were not worse, and that the polite thing to do was stay quiet and accept their lot. Women were told the same. Their feelings were too much, their ambitions were out of place, their job was to absorb the arrangement and smile. All of this is now recognized as the machinery of oppression. It was named, studied, and disavowed, with a collective vow never to operate it again.

Then the machine was reassembled and pointed at white people and at men.

The logic is identical. Only the targets have changed. White men are told their viewpoint is invalid because of who they are. They are told that discrimination against them is merely correction, that their successes belong to their ancestors and their failures belong to themselves, and that any complaint is proof of the very privilege they are denying. They are told to check themselves, to step aside, to be grateful society does not take more. They are told, if not in so many words, to shut up and take it.

Those words have been heard before, aimed at other groups. We spent decades teaching that such messages are poison no matter who says them or who they target.

Collective guilt is a tool, and a tool does not become moral because it is utilized against a new group. The principle established at such cost was that no human being inherits virtue or villainy through an accident of birth. That principle is either universal or it is worthless. The moment an exception was carved out for one category of people, justice did not advance. The exact apparatus that earlier generations were ashamed of was simply rebuilt and handed to a new set of administrators who believe their cause exempts them from the lesson.

Here is a prediction that follows from history rather than from hope. The framework being built today will not stay aimed where its builders intend. Every protected class in the current system was created the same way, by demonstrating a pattern of disadvantage, a record of being told to be silent, and a denial of the harm being done. That exact record is being generated for white men right now. The disadvantage is being documented. The instruction to stay quiet is being recorded. The harm is being denied out loud and on camera.

In time, the same legal and cultural scaffolding that produced today’s protected categories will become available to the group currently being told to endure. The activists building it will have legitimized the framework, established the precedent, and written the script. They will have proven that group-based remedy is acceptable. They will simply discover that the group has changed again, and the tools they forged will be picked up by hands they never anticipated.

There is no satisfaction to be found in this. A future in which white men claim victimhood status is not a victory for anyone. It is merely the next swing of a pendulum that no one had the foresight to stop. Two wrongs were never going to add up to fairness. They only add up to a longer ledger of wrongs, and a culture exhausted by grievance auctions that never close.

There is one exit from this cycle, and it is the principle already discovered and then abandoned. Judge people as individuals. Refuse to assign credit or blame by category. Treat the dignity of a person as something they carry on their own, not something their demographic earns or forfeits on their behalf. Apply the rule evenly, especially when applying it evenly benefits a group it feels satisfying to resent.

That last clause is the whole test. The principle of human dignity was always going to face its real examination at the moment honoring it required extending it to people the culture had decided were safe to ignore. That examination is here. So far, the present generation is failing it the same way every previous one failed its own version.

History does not repeat because the past is cruel. It repeats because each generation assumes the rules of human dignity apply to everyone except the people it has currently chosen to overlook.

Dr. Nafees Alam is a professor of social work, holding a PhD from Yeshiva University, and is licensed in multiple states. His scholarship focuses on viewpoint and political diversity in higher education and the greater society. He sits on the board of Free Black Thought. His previous articles for JFBT were “Neo-White Supremacy and the Assumption of Black/Brown Inferiority,” “From ‘Masculinity Can Be Toxic’ to ‘Masculinity Is Toxic’,” “‘Antiracism’ That Erases Black History,” “Act Your Race,” and “White Privilege Runs on Black and Brown Obedience.” He was a guest on the FBT Podcast in September of 2025. Follow him on Twitter/X.