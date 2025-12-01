Journal of Free Black Thought

Steve
15h

An inspiring read. I was very impressed by Ian Rowe when I heard him on the Loury/McWhorter podcast a few years ago. Thanks JFBT.

Noah Otte
14hEdited

👏👏👏 God bless you, Ian Rowe for the work you do with Vertex Partnership Academies! This is an absolutely epic speech every black American and every American needs to hear! You’re parents came to this country as immigrants from Jamaica and they worked hard to give you a good life. They and you epitomize the classic story of the American Dream! Unfortunately, your high school was right smack in the middle of a time great racial divide and tensions as the once predominately Jewish neighborhood was being transformed with the arrival of hundreds of black families moving in.

The Jewish and black students who lived in the neighborhood were not getting along. So the

school district voted to open up an annex in

nearby Rosedale, a predominantly Irish and Italian community. All the Jewish families transferred their kids to this new annex.

I think they did so for a variety of reasons: racism and stereotypes about black people, resenting all the new black residents who they felt were displacing them, their neighborhood changing and slowly losing its Jewish identity, cultural and religious differences, problems with discipline breaking down in the school, and concerns the black students might pose a threat in some way to their children. So they transferred their kids to the annex feeling safer and more secure around the Irish and Italians who were culturally closer to them and the neighborhood was safe and got more funding from the federal government. Black parents were outraged and fearful. Wherever the white kids went, that’s where the money went they reasoned. But Ian disagreed, just because a school is all-black doesn’t mean it’s a bad school. Ian’s parents were worried by what they were hearing from their fellow parents and pondered if whether they should transfer their son to a predominantly white school. But Ian talked them into let him stay and he was 100% right as he received an excellent public education and tested into Brooklyn Tech one of only three specialized high schools in New York City. He then went on to graduate with flying colors from Cornell University and Harvard University. Ian would then go on to open Vertex Partnership Academies all-black charter schools that teach students the values of faith, family and hard work and empowers them rather than teaching them victimhood.

He correctly points out that coddling black students and not holding them to the same standards as white students is wrong and not helpful to them. For example, Thomas Sowell quit Cornell University because he wanted to expel a black student who misbehaved and they refused to let him do so feeling he should get a pass because he was black. I also want to applaud Ian for amplifying Thomas Sowell’s critique of Brown v. Board of Education. Was it overall a great thing for America of course? But an unintended side effect of Brown v. Board was that it assumed all all-black schools were bad and inherently unequal. The sad irony is that there were many excellent all-black schools in this country, this was one of the categories in which black people had made significant gains between the end of the Civil War in 1865 and the passing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

This meant the demise of great black schools like Dunbar Academy in Washington D.C. and the Rosenwald Schools. This is a tragedy! These schools were national treasures that produced hundreds of thousands of brilliant and talented black men and women including black luminaries like civil rights hero John Lewis and poet Maya Angelou. Shame on those who dismantled these amazing institutions of learning! Demolishing them is akin to the fire that destroyed the great Library of Alexandria several millennia ago! I’m glad that Ian is keeping the spirit of these schools alive with Vertex! The cardinal virtues he has his students recite every morning of Courage, Justice, Temperance, and Wisdom are values all schools could benefit from adopting! As part of the first pillar of Vertex students reject victimhood and persevere as their ancestors did in times of struggle.

They might well face racism in their lives, but it can’t stop them from living their dreams and being all they can be. I propose that Dunbar Academy be revived in Washington D.C. and that new Rosenwald Schools be opened in the urban ghettos of the North and South to as they did in the past, provide black students with an excellent education and provide them with a pipeline out of poverty, misery and crime. I also recommend every American and every teacher and educator read Thomas Sowell’s 1976 book Patterns of Black Excellence! Thank you to Free Black Thought for republishing Ian’s tremendous speech that we all could stand to learn from. God bless Thomas Sowell an American treasure, for empowering young black men and women like Ian! Professor Sowell should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump for his service to this nation.

