Michael Hoffmann
2d

DEI per James Brown: Open up the door, I'll get it myself.

Affirmative Action babies (Skip Gates' term) contend that AA was for that generation an opportunity to enter spaces previously closed -- which they did. That there is a reaction against DEI now should not come as a surprise to those who know US history. Nor should anyone be surprised that there was half-stepping and bogus DEI. The seasons change, and now it's again "winter in America" as Gil Scott Heron put it during the Reagan years.

Colin Wilson
2d

Thanks Amri. I've long been a big fan of FBT and Erec Smith and many writers here. And I want to support almost all you've said. Most is dead right. We move forward together, black, white, Asian, brown etc, recognising the past, merging our traumas, recognising our mutually influencing histories - and then putting organisational capacity, which requires 'requisite diversity' (Ashby, 1957, Cybernetics) before counter-productive zero/negative-sum organisational optics.

But the one glaring omission is the fallacy of Inclusion, which I realise challenges much of your brand. An organisation, to be successful, must have Values. What's in and what's out. For you, Civility and Dignity are such non-negotiables. Therefore you are (legitimately) not Inclusive of those without these Values. So Inclusion is an oxymoron unless you have no Values at all, which is absurd. Such is the level of absurdity and language-definition we have become accustomed to in the antagonistically-named 'DEI'. I noted this when I first saw it in 2020, and it still stands to me. If we want to get to positive, clear outcomes and organisational capability, the term Inclusion has to go - it's totemic of the unclear thinking right at the core of equalities work. Prove me technically wrong by all means, but no-one has dented my argiument here to date. Just no-one has been listening! However, I agree your working definition from Roosevelt Thomas of "No one disputes that organizations need the capability—the skills and capacity—to manage the tensions and complexities that come with any mixture of similarities and differences, remains sound" - provided this Diversity is not more than Ashby's 'requisite diversity'. More diversity than that is diversity for and beyond its own sake and is counter-productive in the end to the org and society.

Hope you see the challenge in the spirit it's intended :). Would love your thoughts...

