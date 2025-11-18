HYBRED: A Graphic Novel
Scenes from a dystopian, future-adjacent Los Angeles
Jamie Mustard and Francesca Filomena
Editors’ note: In this post, courtesy of Street Noise Books, we bring you a preview of Jamie Mustard’s first graphic novel, HYBRED, which was just released today. (You can buy it here.) It depicts a fictional, future-adjacent world reminiscent of Jamie’s own dystopian upbringing in the cult of Scientology in Los Angeles. Written, conceived, and art-directed by Jamie, all the graphic novel’s images were drawn and colored in a little stone town in Southern Italy with artist Francesca Filomena.
In the first part of this post, we present the cover and first 10 pages of HYBRED. In the second part, we present some striking pages from later in the graphic novel. We hope you will be as awed and impressed as we were!
PART 1: The cover and first 10 pages of HYBRED
PART 2: Some striking pages from later in HYBRED
Jamie Mustard is a conceptual artist, artistic director, culturist, and writer. His literary memoir about growing up in Scientology’s religious military, Child X, was released at the end of July 2025 to critical acclaim. His fictional graphic novel HYBRED, excerpted here and just released today, mirrors his memoir. We published an excerpt from Jamie’s memoir, “The Lost Children of Scientology,” on November 14. If his work resonates with you, please reach out to Jamie through his Instagram. He’d love to hear from you.
