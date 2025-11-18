HYBRED: A Graphic Novel

Scenes from a dystopian, future-adjacent Los Angeles

Jamie Mustard and Francesca Filomena

Editors’ note: In this post, courtesy of Street Noise Books, we bring you a preview of Jamie Mustard’s first graphic novel, HYBRED, which was just released today. (You can buy it here.) It depicts a fictional, future-adjacent world reminiscent of Jamie’s own dystopian upbringing in the cult of Scientology in Los Angeles. Written, conceived, and art-directed by Jamie, all the graphic novel’s images were drawn and colored in a little stone town in Southern Italy with artist Francesca Filomena.

In the first part of this post, we present the cover and first 10 pages of HYBRED. In the second part, we present some striking pages from later in the graphic novel. We hope you will be as awed and impressed as we were!