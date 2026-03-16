Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Maria's avatar
Maria
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great article, thank you. It's refreshing to see a logical take on an emotional issue. Freedom and equality are different, and it is our personal responsibility to make the efforts of communication and seeing things from different sides in order to achieve it. This sort of echo's Viktor Frankl's line of the two statues required - the Statue of Liberty must be combined with a Statue of Responsibility.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
2dEdited

A tremendous and valuable piece by the great Kevin Briggins! Thank you to Free Black Thought for publishing it! These kinds of pieces are why I subscribe to FBT! For the most part, culture not bias does drive racial disparities today. Systemic racism most certainly existed in the 18th, 19th and 20th Centuries but it is most certainly a thing of the past today. There are no more laws that advantage whites at the expense of blacks or other people of color. Racism surely does still exist and social challenges for blacks and other minorities also surely still exist. But government-sanctioned racial discrimination was wiped out by the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Race has never been less of a factor in American life than it is today. Racism in America today is in Individual's hearts NOT systems! As Thomas Sowell has taught us well, the very existence of disparities does not necessarily mean intentional discrimination is going on. It's the whole correlation equals causation fallacy. Largely, the disparities between blacks and whites are due to culture. What do I mean by this? Well, the collapse of the black family for example. 70% of black children are born out of wedlock. There is a big problem with the lack of black fathers in the home. Therefore, black boys grow up without a male role model in the house to model how to be a man, so they fall into a life of crime. 50% of the prison population is black. The majority of black students flunk the ACT and drop out of college. Black students spend much less time studying on homework than white or Asian students do. Black boys get disproportionately expelled from school. Black kids who are studious are often accused by their peers of "acting white." The glorification of violence, gang life and drugs in Rap and Hip-Hop music. None of that has diddly squat to do with white racism.

The type of racism that Kevin's great-grandfather civil rights hero W.E. Shortridge fought is a thing of the past. Racial segregation marked every part of Southern life from birth to death. Water fountains, hospitals, schools, restaurants, movie theaters, department stores, hotels, cemeteries, etc. were all segregated by race. Open discrimination based on skin color was 100% legal. You could choose not to hire someone, admit them to your college or kick them out of your store purely because of their race. Interracial marriage was banned in many states. A black man even saying hello to a white woman could be used as an excuse to accuse him of rape and lynch him. Blacks were systemically denied the right to vote in the South by various means including grandfather clauses, literacy tests and poll taxes. Race riots and massacres happened all over the country and were fairly common. Law enforcement harassed, arbitrarily arrested and beat up blacks every chance they got. Hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and the White Citizens' Council fought via both the political system and using vigilante violence to keep blacks down. Lynchings were an everyday occurrence, drew massive crowds to watch and were even featured on postcards. Whites and blacks were not allowed to compete together in any major sports leagues and when they were finally allowed to do so, they dealt with hate discrimination from coaches and players on the opposing team and on their own team as well as fans and the general public. None of this happens anymore. All of that is gone now and the country has made tremendous strides on race since the 1960s. We've had a black President elected for two terms, a black female Vice President, every major city has had at least one black mayor, a Congressional Black Caucus exists, there are many successful prominent black people in every area of society and every field, there are black millionaires and black billionaires, there are a number of black coaches and general managers in the NFL, MLB and NBA.

If black America were a nation, it would be the 15th wealthiest nation in the world. We have had three black Supreme Court justices. Two of which a black man and a black woman are currently serving right now. We celebrate Martin Luther King Day, Black History Month and Juneteenth as national holidays. We officially recognized the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre just a few years ago. We need to stop acting like this is still the 1930s or the 1940s. The 2021 empirical study that the independent council called the "Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities" findings were most illuminating. They found that racial disparities were caused primarily by factors like geography, family influence, socio-economic background, and culture and religion. I believe this to also be true in the United States. Thomas Sowell and Shelby Steele have been pointing this very thing out for decades. At the end of the day, I don't think it makes much sense to say a country where eight on the top wealthiest groups in the country are people of color is systemically racist. When we deal with these serious issues, we need to have an open mind to all possibilities not just cry "systemic racism." If Kevin's esteemed great-grandfather were alive today, he'd be absolutely amazed at the racial progress America has made. As the wise Dr. Lionel Newman noted in 1964, equal opportunity does not necessarily lead to equal outcomes with other ethnicities. As Dr. Newman astutely said equality can come only through individual efforts. In order to achieve equality people must be able to communicate, to understand and appreciate each other, and to give and take. One must strive for excellence in every undertaking in order to build self-esteem and respect from others. These are the things that finally lead to equality. Freedom may be granted but equality must be achieved." The lack of equality today does NOT mean black people don't have the freedom to achieve it; in America they very much do.

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