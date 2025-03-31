Merch
KEMI BADENOCH FOR PRESIDENT
The t-shirts are here! Order yours today!
The Editors
FBT is non-partisan and doesn’t endorse candidates standing for election in the United States, where we are a registered 501(c)3 non-profit. But we can have some fun “endorsing” for president Kemi Badenoch, a staunch classical liberal, Leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, and Member of Parliament. With one of our handsome t-shirts, pictured here, and available now for ordering, you can join us in doing that.
Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Order at this link or by scanning the QR code below, and then please send an email to fbt@freeblackthought.com specifying your desired COLOR and SIZE.
Not only is our endorsement intended to be good, ironic fun, it’s also quite serious. Badenoch is one of the only politicians in the Western world still explicitly and energetically defending classical liberal values.
We took the quotation on the back of the t-shirt from one of her recent speeches. Spread the message of real, robust liberalism by “endorsing” KEMI BADENOCH FOR PRESIDENT with your own t-shirt!
Printed on a thick cotton t-shirt. Black t-shirts (pictured) and white t-shirts available.
SIZING: we found that an XL fits a 6-ft, 210 lb. man, and wasn’t too tight or too loose.
Order at this link or by scanning the QR code below, and then please send an email to fbt@freeblackthought.com specifying your desired COLOR and SIZE.
I think this is brilliant! I'll never forget Kemi's Parliament speech in which she spoke out against both BLM activism and gender ideology being taught in schools. 4 YEARS AGO!! When people were too terrified to speak out, she wasn't.
We could do worse. Still, she strikes me as more of a talented policy wonk than a skilled politician. She rose to the top of the Conservative party at least partly because they are otherwise exhausted of talent.