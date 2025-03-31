Merch

KEMI BADENOCH FOR PRESIDENT

The t-shirts are here! Order yours today!

The Editors

FBT is non-partisan and doesn’t endorse candidates standing for election in the United States, where we are a registered 501(c)3 non-profit. But we can have some fun “endorsing” for president Kemi Badenoch, a staunch classical liberal, Leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, and Member of Parliament. With one of our handsome t-shirts, pictured here, and available now for ordering, you can join us in doing that.

Order at this link or by scanning the QR code below, and then please send an email to fbt@freeblackthought.com specifying your desired COLOR and SIZE.

Not only is our endorsement intended to be good, ironic fun, it’s also quite serious. Badenoch is one of the only politicians in the Western world still explicitly and energetically defending classical liberal values.

We took the quotation on the back of the t-shirt from one of her recent speeches. Spread the message of real, robust liberalism by “endorsing” KEMI BADENOCH FOR PRESIDENT with your own t-shirt!

Printed on a thick cotton t-shirt. Black t-shirts (pictured) and white t-shirts available.

SIZING: we found that an XL fits a 6-ft, 210 lb. man, and wasn’t too tight or too loose.

