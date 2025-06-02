AI

LAUNCHING FBT VOICES MICROSITES!

A unique new way to explore the work of heterodox black thinkers

The Editors

FBT is proud to announce the launch of FBT Voices Microsites, a unique AI-powered archive that transforms how you discover, explore, and engage with heterodox black thought. Our groundbreaking project debuts with a dedicated microsite for Dr. Wilfred Reilly, Associate Professor of Political Science at Kentucky State University.

The FBT Voices Microsites is like nothing else out there. ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini, Grok, and other LLMs rely on web searches of fragmented, partial sources and cannot access content behind paywalls. In contrast, FBT Voices Microsites is the only AI that has comprehensive, full-text databases of the work of heterodox black thinkers, including their paywalled content. Unlike other LLMs, our databases include a given thinker’s popular and academic writings, articles, and books, and even transcriptions of their interviews, speeches, and podcasts. The platform’s full-text access, utilizing our proprietary CiteMap AI-powered archive technology, enables richer, more detailed summaries (see the image below) while adhering to fair use guidelines for protected works.

What can you do with FBT Voices Microsites?

With FBT Voices Microsites, you can explore authors’ complete bodies of work through AI-generated summaries, key points, Q&A insights, related content suggestions, and easy citation tools. Our platform allows you to:

Trace intellectual development across an author’s entire career

Discover connections between ideas and themes over time

Access AI-generated summaries and key insights from any piece of content

Explore related content that deepens your understanding of a given topic

Search and filter by content type (article, book, podcast, or video) or by keywords

How does FBT Voices Microsites work?

When you search for a term (or terms), you get a list of CiteMap media cards, each one displaying a relevant source plus its summary. For example, if you search for “slavery” on Prof. Reilly’s Microsite, the AI will return this media card at the top of the list:

Each source’s media card has five tabs. The first one, “Summary,” gives you a concise AI-generated summary or abstract of the source:

The next tab, “Key Points,” gives you a bullet-pointed list of takeaways from the source:

The middle tab, “Questions,” presents questions that might arise about the source along with detailed answers:

The fourth tab, “Related,” provides a list of related sources from the same author/creator. You can click on each item in the list to be taken to its media card:

The final tab, “Share,” copies to your clipboard a link to the original source AND to our media card. We envision this function as not only useful for readers who wish to share our media cards and the sources they represent, but also for authors/creators, who can paste the link to the card into their social media posts. This will allow their followers who don’t have access to paywalled content to get a solid summary of the item they have written or produced. Indeed, even for those who do have access, this feature allows them to preview the source before they dive in and read/watch/listen to the whole thing. In both cases, authors/creators will find that sharing our link increases engagement with their content.

Who is FBT Voices Microsites for?

Students & Researchers: Quickly assess the relevance of sources, generate summaries for research notes, and discover related materials you might have missed.

Journalists & Writers: Trace how an author’s thinking has evolved on specific issues and find connections across their work.

Curious Citizens: Browse and discover new perspectives through accessible summaries and curated related content.

Educators: Find teaching materials and examples that showcase the full diversity of black thought.

The FBT Voices Microsites project provides unprecedented access to the full spectrum of black discourse. The platform represents a significant advancement in how scholars, students, journalists, educators, and citizens can trace the development of individual authors’ thinking and explore connections across heterodox black thinkers on cultural and political issues.

“The ultimate aim of FBT Voices Microsites is to transform our Compendium of Free Black Thought and our “Voices” directory of heterodox black authors into individual microsites powered by a single, comprehensive database,” said FBT co-founder and president, Dr. Erec Smith. “This will ultimately enable users to interact with AI tools to trace the variety and development of a single author’s thought while also exploring connections between thinkers over time on a range of issues.”

FBT Voices Microsites not only gives you access to summaries, key points, and crucial questions from the full text of authors’ writings, speeches, and podcast appearances, it also gives you access to the authors themselves. Each author’s personal FBT Microsite will allow you to get in touch with them and, for authors who accept bookings, book them to speak. Here is what this looks like on Prof. Reilly’s Microsite:

Our first Microsite features Prof. Wilfred Reilly, a prominent voice in contemporary political discourse and author of Lies My Liberal Teacher Told Me, Taboo: 10 Facts You Can't Talk About, and Hate Crime Hoax. Dr. Reilly has published more than 100 articles across national media and academic outlets, including Administration and Society, Academic Questions, National Review, Commentary, Newsweek, Spiked UK, and Quillette.

Prof. Reilly’s Microsite at www.wilfredreilly.com provides users with comprehensive access to all these books and articles, as well as his media appearances, through our unique AI-powered interface. No other AI has the access we do.

Expanding Awareness of Black Viewpoint Diversity

Free Black Thought was founded on the principle that black thought varies as widely as black individuals themselves. The organization seeks to represent the rich diversity of black perspectives beyond the narrow spectrum typically promoted by mainstream outlets.

“There is tremendous value in the contributions of black authors and creators in mainstream platforms,” noted FBT co-founder Dr. Tabia Lee. “However, we seek to offer an alternative that showcases a much wider range of voices—black socialists and libertarians, conservatives and liberals, and even ‘race abolitionists’ who challenge the very concept of race.”

The Voices Microsites project will gradually expand to include all the authors featured in FBT’s directory at freeblackthought.com/voices and new ones besides, thus creating individual Microsites that allow for deep exploration of each thinker's work and intellectual evolution.

Technology Partnership

The development of our proprietary CiteMap—an AI-powered archive technology built on AWS Bedrock using Anthropic Claude Sonnet 3.5—represents a collaboration between Free Black Thought, Thinkdeeply, and By The Way Labs. It combines expertise in AI technology, content curation, and user experience design. The platform features intuitive filtering and search capabilities, instant content updates, and comprehensive citation tools that support academic research and casual exploration alike.

Availability

The FBT Voices Microsites platform is now live, with Prof. Wilfred Reilly’s Microsite available at www.wilfredreilly.com. Additional author Microsites will be launched in the coming months as part of FBT’s ongoing commitment to promoting awareness of black viewpoint diversity and to making the scholarship and writing of heterodox black thinkers accessible for all.

