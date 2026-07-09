Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
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This is absolutely awesome! Well done!

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
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👏👏👏 The Omni-American Commons will be an invaluable resource! On another note here are some great reads for Free Black Thought’s Subscribers:

* Revolutionaries to Race Leaders: Black Power and the Making of African American Politics by Cedric Johnson

* Walking With Presidents: Louis Martin and the Rise of Black Political Power by Alex Poinsett & David Garrow

* Passing Strange: A Gilded Age Tale of Love and Deception Across the Color Line by Martha A. Sandweiss

* Black Republicans and the Transformation of the GOP by Joshua D. Farrington

* Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America by James Forman Jr.

* Black Silent Majority: The Rockefeller Drug Laws and the Politics of Punishment by Michael Javen Fortner

* Sellout: The Politics of Racial Betrayal by Randall Kennedy

* Nigger: The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word - with a New Introduction by the Author by Randall Kennedy

* Black and British: A Forgotten History by David Olusoga

* African Samurai: The True Story of Yasuke, a Legendary Black Warrior in Feudal Japan by Thomas Lockley & Geoffrey Gerard

* Black Slaveowners: Free Black Slave Masters in South Carolina, 1790-1860 by Larry Koger

* Black Confederates by Charles Kelly Barrow, J.H. Segars & R.B. Rosenberg

* Black Slaves, Indian Masters: Slavery, Emancipation, and Citizenship in the Native American South by Barbara Krauthamer

* Radio Free Dixie, Second Edition: Robert F. Williams and the Roots of Black Power by Timothy B. Tyson

* The Assassination of Fred Hampton: How the FBI and the Chicago Police Murdered a Black Panther by Jeffrey Haas

* Afro-Mexicans: Discourse of Race and Identity in the African Diaspora by Chege Githiora

* Light, Bright and Damn Near White: Black Leaders Created by the One-Drop Rule by Michelle Gordon Jackson

* Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color by Cybil Kein

* Black Indians: A Hidden Heritage by William Loren Katz

* Free and The Dead: The Untold Story of the Black Seminole Chief, the Indigenous Rebel, and America's Forgotten War by Jamie Holmes

* Man Called Horse: John Horse and the Black Seminole Underground Railroad by Glennette Tiley Turner

* Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves by Art T. Burton

* Destined to Witness: Growing Up Black in Nazi Germany – The Unexpected Memoir of Survival and Courage Under Hitler by Hans J. Massaquoi

* Hitler's Black Victims: The Historical Experiences of European Blacks, Africans and African Americans During the Nazi Era by Clarence Lusane

* Class Notes: Posing as Politics and Other Thoughts on the American Scene by Adolph Reed Jr.

* Toward Freedom: The Case Against Race Reductionism by Toure Reed

* Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in American Life by Karen E. Fields & Barbara J. Fields

* Black Workers Remember: An Oral History of Segregation, Unionism, and the Freedom Struggle by Michael Keith Honey

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