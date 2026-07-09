LAUNCHING THE OMNI-AMERICAN COMMONS

Put a library of heterodox writers behind your AI chatbot

Dave Gilbert and the editors

In celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary, Free Black Thought proudly announces the launch of the Omni-American Commons—a new kind of research library, built on the Compendium of Free Black Thought, that your own AI chatbot can read.

The name honors Albert Murray, whose 1970 classic The Omni-Americans argued that American culture is composite through and through—“incontestably mulatto,” in his famous phrase—and that black thought sits at the center of the American story, not at its margins. Murray put it plainly:

The so-called black and so-called white people of the United States resemble nobody else in the world so much as they resemble each other.

We can think of no better time than the anniversary of American independence to open a library dedicated to that idea.

From bibliography to living library

For years, Free Black Thought has assembled the Compendium of Free Black Thought—the largest catalog of heterodox black thinkers and their works: books, essays, journal articles, interviews, and more, representing the true heterogeneity of black thought that no single orthodoxy can contain.

The Omni-American Commons is the next step. It turns that annotated bibliography into a working research library—one that the AI assistant you already use (Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and others) can search, quote, and cite on your behalf. And true to the Omni-American spirit, the Commons reaches beyond the Compendium’s original scope: it includes heterodox authors of many ethnic and racial backgrounds whose work bears on questions that matter to all Omni-Americans—race and freedom, history and memory, education, family, citizenship, and culture.

Why this is different

Ask an ordinary chatbot what Thomas Sowell argues about affirmative action, and it answers from memory—sometimes well, sometimes with garbled summaries and invented citations.

Connect that same chatbot to the Omni-American Commons, and it answers like a research assistant working in a real library. It searches a curated collection, reads short passages from the sources themselves, and cites what it used—real works, real authors, real page numbers, with brief quoted passages you can check.

There is no new app to learn, no account to create, and no feed to scroll. The Commons is deliberately headless: there is no website to browse and no house chatbot giving “the official FBT answer.” Your chatbot does the reading and explaining, in its own voice, and every claim traces back to a named work by a named author. On contested questions—and this collection does not shy away from contested questions—that is exactly how it should be: answers with receipts, not oracles.

What you can do with it

Once connected, just ask questions in your own chat, the way you already do:

What does Thomas Sowell argue about affirmative action? Pull two short passages from the strongest source.

How do Glenn Loury and Shelby Steele differ on racial inequality?

What does Albert Murray mean by “Omni-American”?

Which sources in the collection criticize the 1619 Project, and on what grounds?

Give me a reading path on race and education—three works, in order, with a sentence on each.

Your chatbot will name the sources, explain the arguments, quote sparingly, and point you toward further reading.

Getting connected takes about two minutes

The Commons speaks an open standard (the Model Context Protocol, or MCP) that modern AI assistants understand. If your chatbot supports “connectors,” you are ready.

Visit omni-american.com for the full story, and omni-american.com/connect for step-by-step setup guides for Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and open-source assistants. No account, no API key—one connector address and a couple of clicks.

Who it’s for

Students and researchers who need real citations, not chatbot folklore

Journalists and writers looking for what heterodox thinkers actually said, with page numbers

Educators building reading lists that reflect the full range of black thought

Curious citizens who want serious answers to serious questions about the American experiment

Help the library grow

The Commons borrows an idea from Wikipedia—and updates it for the age of AI assistants. With Wikipedia, readers donate their effort to build an encyclopedia. With the Commons, you can donate both your own judgment and a little of your chatbot’s labor.

When you and your chatbot notice something the library is missing—an essay that belongs in the collection, a better citation, a connection between two works—you can tell your chatbot to suggest it to the Commons. Every suggestion goes to our editors for review before anything is accepted. The collection grows through use, while the curation stays in human hands: proposals, not edits.

The Omni-American promise

Free Black Thought was founded on a simple premise: black thought varies as widely as black individuals. The Omni-American Commons is that premise built into infrastructure—a library where the full argument of American life can be explored through primary sources rather than filtered through any single orthodoxy, institutional voice, or algorithmic summary.

Black thought at the center. The American argument as the field. Intellectual heterodoxy as the method.

The Omni-American Commons is live today at omni-american.com. Connect your chatbot this weekend, ask it a hard question, and see where the sources take you.

Happy 250th anniversary of America from all of us at Free Black Thought.

—The Editors

Free Black Thought is a nonprofit dedicated to showcasing the true viewpoint diversity within black thought. The Compendium of Free Black Thought remains the canonical index of the Omni-American Commons collection.