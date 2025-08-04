Journal of Free Black Thought

Lynn P
11h

Is a short version that everyone should be judged on merit?

3 replies
DrT
11h

DAMN STRAIGHT! Bravo! With clear thinking like that, I'll bet beers after work, cocktail parties and dinner conversations are a laugh a minute. That kind of talk reminds me of a couple of Freds: Frederick Douglass or Frédéric Bastiat - both clear thinking men I very much admire. There are others on my list of clear thinkers but I may just have to add you to that list. I loved the way you turned much of their language around or on its head. Not only is neo-white supremacy just white saviorism, it's merely another attempt at control by progressives who have steadfastly believed in racial preferences since the origins of scientific progressivism. The progressive elite wants to tell all of us what to think and how to behave. And if we don't go along, they'll try to find a way to punish us for independent thinking and action. I believed Dr. King when he said that we should be judged by the content of our character and not the color of our skin. It was so obviously right when I heard it. I am glad to to see one more person believes that as well.

