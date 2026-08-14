Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Jaxon's avatar
Jaxon
43m

No notes. Except.....you're wrong about bacon 😆

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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
7m

Enjoy your tee time! I am clearly showing my age, but your essay reminds me of the great SNL skit with Richard Pryor and Dan Aykroyd from the 70s. Hilariously thoughtful and still relevant.

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