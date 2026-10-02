Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Michael L's avatar
Michael L
Oct 2

'Perhaps the parents of those “languishing” children do not want absolution from Nikole Hannah-Jones. They simply want the same privilege she and her husband ultimately exercised: the right to choose a better school for their own child.'

It's sadly unremarkable that Hannah-Jones apparently can't even allow the possibility of this.

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Joe Horton's avatar
Joe Horton
Oct 2Edited

"It was a stable, married, two-parent home with time, money, contacts and the confidence to intervene with school leadership if they were unsatisfied."

Uh huh. If only. There ~was~ no "school leadership," which is why the school was so bad. And the bad experiences weren't limited to scholarship. From the descriptions, the interpersonal interactions weren't exactly conducive to an environment of thoughtful learning. It sounded a lot more like they were oriented more to just surviving. Who can learn in that milieu?

What H-J and her husband did was simple child abuse and neglect.

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