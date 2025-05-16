Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nandini's avatar
Nandini
1d

Thank you for a challenging and thought-provoking read.

My response is that you are not privileged. However, you are no longer under-privileged.

In other words, you have attained the baseline normalcy that we, as a society, aim for and hope all members of our society are able to attain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandy's avatar
Brandy
21h

Absolutely yes, if your privilege is measured against what I assume to be average "white privilege" Your health problems are my health problems mentally for the same reasons you list (childhood bad stuff, really bad) and my husband's work ethic made him the best but he's 45 and has had multiple surgeries to help him keep working his heavy-duty job in a place he has built. We started our marriage stepping over a hole in a trailer to get inside. We have tried very hard and have been able to put our sons in a better position than we had, but we can't quit anytime soon. And, yep. We still get phone calls from family members calling collect. I know you know. It takes so very much to overcome a tough hand of dealt cards. According to what I believe is meant by the American Dream, though it's not all it's cracked up to be some days, you've made it! You're actually doing much better than most. If you are like me, the goal is not to pass down the tough beginnings. Congratulations 🎊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture