OUR AI INITIATIVE TO PROMOTE BLACK VIEWPOINT DIVERSITY

Help us make it happen!

The editors

We at FBT are trying to make all the ideas of Dr. Thomas Sowell and Prof. Glenn Loury available to everyone through our proprietary FBT Voices Microsites…and we’re asking for your help!

Check out our GoFundMe.

FBT Voices Microsites is a the only AI that draws on comprehensive, full-text databases of the work of heterodox black thinkers, including their paywalled content, to produce rich summaries of their thought. It transforms how you discover, explore, and engage with heterodox black thought.

FBT Voices Microsites lets you explore authors’ complete bodies of work through AI-generated summaries, key points, Q&A insights, related content suggestions, and easy citation tools. Our platform allows you to:

—Trace an author’s intellectual development across their entire career

—Discover connections between ideas and themes over time

—Access AI-generated summaries and key insights from any piece of content

—Explore related content that deepens your understanding of a given topic

—Search and filter by content type (article, book, podcast, or video) or by keywords

Our first FBT Voices Microsite was dedicated to the work of Prof. Wilfred Reilly. Check it out here:

Now we're asking for your collaboration! Help us raise money to pay our developers to create FBT Voices Microsites that will allow users to explore all the works of Thomas Sowell and Glenn Loury through detailed summaries of each work, key points about it, Q&A insights, related content suggestions, and easy citation tools.

Join us in promoting black viewpoint diversity by donating to our GoFundMe today!

GoFundMe link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/spread-the-ideas-of-sowell-loury-through-our-unique-ai