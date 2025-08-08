Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)'s avatar
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)
10h

Might one ask about other black conservative voices? I'm thinking of George Samuel Schuyler, for example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark C Still's avatar
Mark C Still
15hEdited

Thomas Sowell is one of THE best minds (and souls) of our times. There is a YouTube series of an A.I. Sowell that for much too long fooled me into thinking it was the real thing. There is also a great deal of buzz around a kid named Cason who allegedly saw and spoke to Jesus in a hospital. Funny enough, there are no other videos nor reports of him at all. Just the hospital video. As if people of faith need a deception to affirm their faith. As if skeptics won't use the deception as proof against people of faith.

A.I. is being utilized to lull us into thinking fantasy is real. It is being utilized to drop all our defenses. Tread very carefully, because I have the highest regard for you, Free Black Thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture