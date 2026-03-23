Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Stefan Grossman's avatar
Stefan Grossman
15h

Thank you for an interesting article. The parallel between the military and gangs is an interesting one. I haven't known anyone who served in the military and didn't praise the many ways it benefitted them. To me, your best lesson is this: "The old black family model, which was firm and integrated with two parents, reasserted itself."

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Valencia's avatar
Valencia
13h

Excellent, and truthful.

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