Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
9h

Obama is biracial. Think of the unity he could have created, instead of division, if he had run as biracial, instead of black.

As far as I'm concerned, for as long as the two parties keep centering their strategies around race, we will always have pointless racial division. The parties are the cause of this problem, not the solution.

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Colin Wilson's avatar
Colin Wilson
9h

Wow. Fabulous account of history in context.

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