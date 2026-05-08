Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

I have never been let down by the federal government, because I have never expected anything from it. To some extent, that applies to all my experiences. Why put your faith in people you know will let you down?

And that leads to an important point. This article makes everything black and white (with no apparent concern for Hispanic and Asian). It would be a good idea to instead consider socialist in contrast to independent. After all, all races have some of both. It's never been purely black and white.

Consider also the history of the democratic party. It is the party of the American aristocracy. As such, it is also the party of plantation slavery. People forget, or never learned, that the principle of plantation slavery, as seen by those American aristocrats, was that the aristocracy had both the right and the responsibility to oversee the lives of the lower classes. And those lower classes certainly included slaves (but not just the slaves).

To the democrat American aristocrats, slavery was not about hate and subjugation, it was a natural order of things that ultimately benefitted the slaves. We reject that outright today. Or do we? As exemplified in this essay, there is still a desire among socialists, including black socialists, to subjugate themselves to the American aristocracy. Socialists complain that not enough is being done for them. In doing that, they tacitly accept the authority of the American aristocracy to rule them. They make the issue, not of by what right are they ruled, but of how inadequately they are being ruled.

In that, I see little difference from 150 years ago. Thomas Jefferson, a bastion of the natural right to individual autonomy and a slave owner, wrestled with the dichotomy. I think he saw the issue more clearly then, than many people see it today.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
1dEdited

The extended sections devoted to Coates' criticism of American race relations in the Obama era mutes the author's voice and weakens rather than strengthens the author's arguments. It is rarely a good idea to "hand over the mic" to a stand-in, no matter how well or closely their views represent those of the author. With that minor criticism aside, the piece was nicely done and is good, solid history.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Free Black Thought · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture