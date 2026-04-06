Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brock Fanning's avatar
Brock Fanning
1d

That's a new perspective I hadn't considered. I know Black Americans that would fully support the point that race is a social construction, but I suspect are still reluctant to let it go. As a tribe, a point of pride, an identity, to ask them to forget it would be like theft at this point. I know that doesn't refute the essay, just pointing out the obstacle. Maybe they are stuck lingering at the cave exit.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Woodford's avatar
John Woodford
1d

This is an incisive, powerful article by Arnold Cantu with far-reaching implications . Most uncritical, racism-based thinking has seeped into and infected Black academia as well as the community at large. Concepts of "Blackness" merely replicate the ideology and mind-set of white supremacism but present merely another side of the same coin. The result: stupefaction.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Free Black Thought · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture