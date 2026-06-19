PRONOUNS AND PRIVACY

Balancing identity rights and freedom of conscience

Dave Gilbert and Jake Mackey

Editors’ note: In this post, two co-founders of FBT propose a classically liberal solution to pronouns and related issues that is sure to make all parties to the debate unhappy. Enjoy!

Introduction

Recent claims about the diversity of gender identity beyond the male/female binary and the practice of using preferred pronouns have created apparent conflicts among personal identity, civil rights, and constitutional freedoms. Indeed, the imperative to affirm gender identity has often taken precedence over concerns about compelled speech and religious liberties. Employers and policymakers find themselves addressing a complex challenge as they strive to foster inclusive environments and at the same time safeguard constitutional rights. This challenge extends to the realm of sex-segregated spaces, where questions of biological privacy and legal determinations of sex identity further complicate the issue.

We propose a “zone of biological privacy” framework as a solution. In fact, we identify this framework as already implicit in the law. The framework permits the honoring of personal identities even as it protects freedom of conscience and avoids subjecting complying institutions and individuals to undue hardship. We argue that using an individual’s preferred pronouns need not imply an endorsement of their gender identity but rather recognizes and respects their right to privacy concerning their sex-related characteristics—a right enshrined within this privacy framework. Moreover, we address the emergence of neopronouns and offer what we take to be a reasonable compromise regarding their use.

Crucially, we argue that civil rights law need not—and should not—attempt to define or encode a specific metaphysics of sex or gender. Just as civil rights law has generally avoided precise definitions of race, we contend that it can and should take a similar approach to sex and gender identity. Instead of enshrining particular biological or social theories into law, anti-discrimination statutes focus on preventing harmful differential treatment based on socially meaningful categories. This approach allows the law to protect against discrimination without becoming entangled in ongoing scientific and philosophical debates about the nature of sex and gender. By recognizing the fluidity and complexity of these concepts, the law can better adapt to evolving understandings while still fulfilling its primary purpose of preventing harmful discrimination. The central insight motivating all of our arguments is that in a liberal society, neither the law nor any institution or individual gets to dictate to any person who or what they “really are.”

Should there be a legal definition of “sex”?

The foundational right to privacy and personal autonomy, enshrined in landmark rulings such as Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and Lawrence v. Texas (2003), extends to decisions integral to personal identity and bodily integrity. This zone of privacy has traditionally protected choices regarding marital contraception and consensual adult same-sex relations. Here, we argue that this protection should extend to sex-related biological attributes in the workplace, particularly those associated with gender identity. Counterintuitively, we contend that the law need not define what sex or gender “really is” to provide this protection.

Indeed, the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County (2020) exemplifies this approach. It recognized discrimination based on gender identity as sex discrimination under Title VII without defining “gender identity” or “sex.” Similarly, decades earlier, the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education (1954) ended legal segregation without defining “race.” In fact, scientific literature has largely replaced the concept of race with “populations,” acknowledging genetic variations associated with geographical regions while recognizing the absence of distinct boundaries.

But what about sex? At first glance, sex classification might seem more clear-cut than race, perhaps comparable to age—an objective category protected under civil rights law. While age is linear and universally measurable, sex proves to be more complex upon closer examination.

The traditional view of sex in humans posits that most individuals have reproductive systems geared towards producing either sperm or eggs. While extremely rare cases of individuals with tissue capable of producing both types of gametes exist, there are no known instances of a single individual producing both viable sperm and viable eggs that can successfully reproduce. This fundamental reproductive binary persists even when other sex characteristics may be ambiguous.

While we align with the traditional view of a binary sexual classification in humans, we must nevertheless acknowledge the growing perspective that sex exists on a spectrum. Biological factors such as chromosomes, hormone levels, and reproductive organs can vary widely, leading many experts to embrace a more nuanced understanding of sex beyond a strict binary classification.

Unlike age, these sex-determining factors are more varied and can be altered medically. Moreover, our scientific understanding of sex continues to evolve, making it increasingly difficult to encode a fixed definition into law. The concept of fetal viability in Roe v. Wade (1973) illustrates the pitfalls of basing policy on a snapshot of evolving science. Similarly, future developments in gender-affirming medical care may challenge our current understanding of sex classification. Breakthroughs in tissue engineering, gene therapy, and neuroendocrinology could blur the distinction between sex observed or “assigned” at birth and medically altered sex.

Given this fluidity in expert opinion and biotechnology, we propose that a fixed legal definition of sex is unnecessary and potentially problematic. The law can function effectively without one, just as it has with race. Legal definitions of race have a troubling history, and we’re better off without encoding a metaphysics of race in our laws. Similarly, attempting to enshrine a fixed legal definition of sex could lead to unintended consequences, potentially reinforcing harmful stereotypes or failing to account for the complexity of human identity.

By avoiding rigid legal definitions of sex, we can ensure that the law remains flexible and adaptable to evolving scientific understanding and societal norms, while still protecting individuals from discrimination based on sex-related characteristics.

The equal protection guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment and the prohibition of discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act do not hinge on specific definitions or criteria for inclusion within the protected categories of race or sex. This flexibility is intentional. The primary purpose of anti-discrimination law is not to enforce scientific definitions or establish metaphysical boundaries, but rather to prevent differential treatment based on socially meaningful categories that can harm individuals. In essence, the law focuses on the act of discrimination itself, not on whether someone is “truly” black, gay, or a woman in a biological or metaphysical sense.

This approach, however, inevitably leads to what we might call “scope creep” as statutory language is interpreted through administrative guidelines, regulations, and judicial case law. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), tasked with enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws in employment, provides an illustrative example. In its interpretation, racial discrimination extends beyond narrow biological definitions to include discrimination based on ancestry or cultural characteristics. Federal courts have concurred, recognizing that protection against racial discrimination naturally encompasses ethnicity, shared ancestry, and cultural traits.

This expansive interpretation stems from the recognition that discrimination based on ethnicity often stems from the same prejudices and stereotypes underlying racial discrimination. Consequently, the law now protects against employer discrimination based on factors such as marriage to or association with individuals of different ethnicities, membership in ethnic-based organizations, and participation in cultural practices or institutions associated with minority groups.

This expansive approach explains why the EEOC and courts have classified discrimination based on “ethnicity” as race discrimination and, following the Bostock decision, discrimination based on “gender identity” as sex discrimination. Gender identity, being more visible than chromosomes or gametes, often serves as the basis for differential treatment in practice.

Crucially, Title VII claimants need not provide biological or ancestral proof of their race or sex. Instead, they must demonstrate that the defendant discriminated on the basis of these categories. This legal framework doesn’t require that race and sex/gender be “immutable” (a term absent from the statute) or ontologically distinct identities inherent to any individual. Rather, it focuses on protecting individuals from discrimination based on the ascription to them of these socially significant categories.

We propose viewing race- and sex-related identities, including ethnicity and gender, through the lens of Wittgenstein’s thread metaphor. These identities are not reducible to any single characteristic but, like a thread, comprise many overlapping and crisscrossing features. These may include secondary sexual characteristics, stereotypical forms of self-presentation (such as comportment, hairstyle, and dress), and membership in or association with gender-, sex-, or race-specific groups or organizations.

Moreover, these identities are not fixed or finite. New ethnic groups may emerge from cultural fusions, and when they do, they will fall under the protection of the race category. Similarly, new gender identities may develop, relating to sex in a manner analogous to how ethnicities relate to race.

This fluid and inclusive approach to defining protected categories allows anti-discrimination law to remain responsive to evolving social understandings and emerging identities. It focuses on preventing harm and promoting equality rather than becoming entangled in rigid definitions that may quickly become outdated or exclusionary.

It’s crucial to emphasize that our discussion of “gender” and “gender identity” does not grant these concepts independent ontological status. The precise definition of “gender identity” may be debated, but operationally, it describes how individuals present themselves, often correlating with sex and sex stereotypes. While self-presentation doesn’t determine biological sex, it can influence legal sex classification; many jurisdictions allow changes to sex or gender designations on identification documents based on self-attestation.

To reiterate, our focus here is on how the law interprets sexual and racial identities in the context of Title VII claims. While we have just established that superficial self-presentation does not determine biological sex, it is worth emphasizing that such presentation can become the basis for sex-based discrimination. This distinction is critical: discrimination frequently occurs based on visible characteristics or behaviors associated with sex, rather than on biological sex itself. This explains why Title VII protects against discrimination based on sex stereotypes and gender non-conformity, regardless of whether the discriminator’s perception of the individual’s sex is accurate by any definition.

In practice, the discrimination experienced by women—including transwomen who “pass”—often stems from a complex set of features that society marks as “feminine.” These may include hairstyle, chest contour, dress, comportment, speech patterns, and other visible attributes not reducible to chromosomes, hormones, or gametes. This phenomenon parallels anti-black discrimination, which can be predicated on visible features and behaviors that need not be related to genetic ancestry.

This nuanced understanding of how discrimination operates in reality underscores the importance of a flexible legal approach. By focusing on the act of discrimination rather than rigid definitions of protected categories, the law can more effectively address the multifaceted nature of identity-based prejudice.

The worlplace

As we’ve established, the law refrains from rigidly defining “race” and “sex,” instead recognizing these as broad, socially meaningful categories. This approach is both pragmatic and inclusive. Regardless of an employer’s personal beliefs about what race and sex “truly” are, or how many distinct identities they believe each category legitimately encompasses, discrimination based on these characteristics is prohibited.

Consider the cases of Rachel Dolezal and Caitlyn Jenner. You may personally view Dolezal as white or Jenner as a man. The First Amendment protects your freedom to hold such beliefs. However, in the workplace, under Title VII jurisdiction, both Dolezal and Jenner have the right to be free from differential treatment based on your or their coworkers’ preferred categorical definitions.

The legal landscape further illustrates this nuanced approach. While terms like “race pretenders” and “pretendians” exist in popular discourse, they carry no legal weight. In specific contexts, such as certain Indian benefits, laws may require tribal ancestry records for qualification. However, this reflects a commitment to distributing benefits based on objective criteria of tribal ancestry rather than a definition of race itself.

Similarly, most affirmative action programs rely on racial self-attestation. Sex verification for government-sponsored programs or institutions receiving government support generally depends on self-attestation or state-issued identification documents. In most states, these documents can be changed, albeit with varying requirements. Notably, prior to January 20, 2025, both the Social Security Administration and the State Department allowed individuals to change their gender marker on SSA records and passports through self-attestation. (Trump changed that with an Executive Order, and it seems likely to us that the next Democrat elected to the presidency will change it back.)

Attempts to encode contested and evolving definitions into law to account for identity discrimination along every conceivable dimension would be regressive. It would harken back to problematic historical practices like hypodescent and the one-drop rule, which aimed to define blackness based on arbitrary fractions and established now-discredited identities such as “octoroon“ (one-eighth black ancestry). Similarly, any attempt to enshrine in law a non-controversial, biologically essentialist conception of womanhood would likely prove equally fraught.

By maintaining this flexible approach, the law avoids the pitfalls of rigid categorization while still providing protection against discrimination. It acknowledges the complex and evolving nature of identity while focusing on preventing unfair treatment based on socially significant categories. This strategy allows the legal system to adapt to changing societal understandings of race, sex, and gender without becoming entangled in potentially discriminatory definitions.

Moreover, this approach recognizes that workplace dynamics and societal perceptions often operate on visible or perceived characteristics rather than biological essences. By focusing on the act of discrimination rather than the “truth” of an individual’s identity, the law can more effectively protect a diverse range of individuals from unfair treatment.

You might argue that “your eyes don’t lie”—that Caitlyn Jenner is, by your understanding, a man. You might even cite Jenner’s well-known history to back your claim. However, without access to Jenner’s specific biological markers—such as sex hormone signaling genes (e.g., presence or absence of AR, ERβ), neuroanatomical structures (e.g., gray and white matter configurations), or genetic data (e.g., estrogen signaling variants)—you cannot dismiss the possibility that Jenner’s sex might be classified differently under a system of sex classification that isn’t your own. Such alternative classifications could lend support to her statement, “For all intents and purposes, I am a woman,” and might align with the definitions upheld by credentialed experts or organizations like the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and the Endocrine Society (ES), which have argued that “Neither gender nor sex are stable, objective categories.”

But even if you maintain that Jenner is a man—perhaps because you know she has fathered six biological children—you won’t possess similar knowledge about every gender-diverse person you encounter in the workplace. The law does not allow different standards of judgment simply because some individuals have more public histories than others. As with “don’t ask, don’t tell” policies, selectively applying different standards undermines the uniformity and purpose of federal anti-discrimination laws. Courts are unlikely to permit such inconsistency when federally protected categories like sex and gender identity are at stake. The law’s intent is to ensure equal treatment for all, regardless of the personal information publicly known or kept private.

This means you are triply constrained. First, the law does not privilege your categorical definition of sex over that of Jenner or organizations like the AMA. Second, Jenner’s right to privacy prevents you from accessing any biological data that could inform your judgment. Third, the law requires uniformity in how individuals are treated, ensuring that personal details—whether publicly known or not—cannot be used to apply different standards. Because the law doesn’t endorse any single definition of sex, and because it must protect everyone from discrimination despite what might or might not be known about them outside of the workplace, it defers to Jenner’s self-declared identity and expects you to do the same, at least in the workplace and other places within the purview of civil rights laws.

The concept of biological privacy is crucial here, as it underscores the importance of respecting an individual’s autonomy and privacy regarding their sex-related biological traits. By recognizing these privacy interests, we can better appreciate why the law avoids privileging any specific definition of sex or gender identity. Instead, it defers to self-declaration, protecting privacy in the process. This approach aligns with guidelines set forth by the EEOC, as well as provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA). These regulations caution employers against requiring applicants or employees to disclose their sex, medical history, or genetic information, with limited exceptions. While the EEOC mandates reporting employees’ sex and race, it’s unlikely that employers can demand verification beyond self-attestation (or possibly state identification, which in many states can be altered to reflect one’s gender identity).

Sex-segregated space and biological privacy

In Lusardi v. McHugh (2015), the EEOC ruled that prohibiting a transgender employee from using the bathroom consistent with her gender identity violated Title VII. While Title II, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations, does not include sex as a protected category, state anti-discrimination laws often address this gap. However, the Supreme Court has not yet directly addressed the issue of sex-segregated spaces in the context of Title VII.

Justice Gorsuch notably avoided the topic in Bostock, stating, “Under Title VII, too, we do not purport to address bathrooms, locker rooms, or anything else of the kind.” When the Court eventually addresses the matter, it will need to consider whether legal grounds exist to exempt workplace bathrooms and other sex-segregated spaces from the “but-for” logic that prohibits sex discrimination in employment. But the challenge doesn’t end there. Even if the Court finds that maintaining sex-segregated spaces in the workplace is permissible under the intermediate scrutiny standard, it will still have to provide guidance on how sex identity should be determined.

Thus, two key issues emerge:

Does an employer or federally funded educational institution have a constitutional or statutory right to maintain sex-segregated spaces? If so, does an employer or federally funded educational institution have a legally sound method for objectively determining an employee’s or athlete’s biological sex?

The status of sex-segregated spaces as a constitutional or statutory right is best understood as an implicit or unenumerated right. Federal law does not explicitly guarantee the existence of such spaces. Rather, Title VII and Title IX focus primarily on prohibiting disparate treatment based on sex. Sex segregation, while not mandated, has been tolerated through a combination of custom, federal enforcement guidelines, and case law. Historically, sex-segregated spaces have been justified for reasons of safety and the promotion of specific social values, but these justifications have been increasingly scrutinized in Title IX contexts.

The statutory language of Title IX is brief, with only a few minor clarifications:

No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

In Williams v. School Dist. of Bethlehem (1992), the Third Circuit ruled that excluding boys from the girls’ field hockey team based on stereotypes about gender roles and athletic ability failed the intermediate scrutiny test. This standard allows sex segregation under Title IX only when it serves “important governmental objectives.” The court found insufficient evidence to prove that boys playing on the girls’ team would create safety risks or unfair competition.

Similarly, United States v. Virginia (1996) challenged the Virginia Military Institute’s (VMI) policy of excluding women. The Court ruled that this practice violated the Equal Protection Clause, requiring institutions like VMI to consider admissions on an individual basis, taking into account each applicant’s physical abilities and vulnerabilities.

While no direct challenges have been brought under Title VII regarding sex-segregated spaces in the workplace—such as bathrooms and locker rooms—the Court is likely to confront this issue as it pertains to gender-diverse employees. When it does, it will have to decide whether the implicit right to sex-segregated spaces overrides the explicit statutory right of employees to be free from sex-based discrimination, including discrimination based on sex stereotypes. Crucially, the Court will need to consider this in light of its ruling in Bostock. Unlike Williams and Virginia, which were decided earlier, the Court will now have to determine whether Bostock‘s but-for test applies to sex-segregated spaces—and if not, why not.

The second question is whether an employer can legally verify an employee’s (or applicant’s) biological sex. The likely answer is no. The EEOC interprets Title VII as prohibiting employers from inquiring about an applicant’s sex, except in specific cases where a bona fide occupational qualification (BFOQ) necessitates a particular sex (e.g., an actor for a specific role) or when such information is required for state or federal reporting purposes. Several states, including California, New York, and Washington, have laws that explicitly forbid employers from asking about an applicant’s sex or gender identity. In general, any sex data collected to meet state or federal reporting requirements must be used solely for those purposes and cannot justify differential treatment in the workplace.

Additionally, even if an employer attempted to rely on state-issued identification documents to control access to sex-segregated spaces, such documents would rarely provide objective proof of biological sex. That concern is no longer hypothetical. In June 2026, a federal court temporarily blocked Idaho’s H.B. 752, the state law that would have criminalized restroom use inconsistent with sex at birth in government buildings and places of public accommodation. In Jackson-Edney v. Labrador, Judge Amanda Brailsford did not need to reach the plaintiffs’ equal-protection or informational-privacy claims because the statute was likely void for vagueness: it imposed criminal penalties while leaving officers to make on-the-spot judgments about “biological sex,” “dire need,” and whether another restroom was “reasonably available.” The ruling underscores the enforcement problem at the heart of our privacy argument. Once restroom access turns on sex-at-birth in ordinary public settings, the state must either tolerate subjective, appearance-based policing or invite later demands for documents, DNA, or other private proof.

Most U.S. states do not require medical documentation to change the sex marker on a driver’s license, and state rules for altering birth certificates vary widely—from self-attestation to requiring proof of gender confirmation surgery. (The only states that prohibit changes to birth certificates are Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.) Given the various federal and state privacy laws, it seems improbable that the Court would allow employers or schools to disregard state documents and impose genetic or gamete-based sex tests as a condition for using sex-segregated bathrooms or locker rooms.

Consider two school locker room cases: one before and one after the Bostock decision. In Johnston v. University of Pittsburgh (2015), the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania rejected a transgender student’s Title IX discrimination claim, using Seamus Johnston’s female sex status on his birth certificate as evidence of his biological sex identity. In contrast, five years later, in Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board (2020), the Fourth Circuit, citing Bostock, held that the school’s policy violated both Title IX and the Fourteenth Amendment. The court pointed to Gavin Grimm’s birth certificate and state identification card, which had been updated to reflect his male identity under Virginia law, as proof of his male status.

Because different states have varying rules for changing the sex designation on official identification documents, the Court will need to consider the possibility that two similarly situated complainants might experience different outcomes in their cases. One complainant could find herself without standing before the EEOC, while another in a different state, with identical circumstances, might be granted standing solely due to differences in state policies on legal sex classification.

Consider Susan and Sharon. Susan is transgender woman with an undisclosed identity, working for an employer in California, a state that allows her to change the sex designation on her driver’s license. Though her employer suspects Susan is a man, her ID says she’s a woman, and privacy laws shield her genetics and gametes. As a result, her employer has no choice but to permit Susan to use the women’s facilities.

Sharon, on the other hand, is a transgender woman who is not out at her workplace in Tennessee, where changes to sex designations on driver’s licenses and birth certificates are prohibited. Her employer refuses to accept her self-attested sex and instead relies on her state-issued ID, which identifies her as a man. Consequently, Sharon is barred from using the women’s facilities.

Courts are unlikely to tolerate such disparities in enforcement when federally protected categories are involved. This differential treatment based on state residency could undermine the uniformity and purpose of federal anti-discrimination laws. Federal courts may argue that allowing state policies to dictate the application of Title VII protections would create an uneven patchwork of rights across the country, potentially violating the Equal Protection Clause. As a result, the courts will likely prioritize establishing a uniform, nationwide standard for determining standing and rights under federal anti-discrimination law, regardless of varying state policies on identification documents.

Pronouns

Now we come to preferred pronouns. We argue that their use in the workplace and other contexts should be seen as recognizing an individual’s right to maintain privacy regarding intrinsic biological attributes—including genitals, gametes, sex hormone signaling genes, neuroanatomical data, and so on—that could be misused to challenge their declared gender or sex. Crucially, this stance does not validate any specific scientific or ideological views on sex or gender; rather, it prioritizes the privacy of an individual’s identity characteristics. For you to use “she/her/hers” with respect to Caitlyn Jenner is not for you to commit yourself to the proposition that she is a woman, however you may define woman. Rather, it is to acknowledge and respect that Caitlyn Jenner, in contexts where civil rights and antidiscrimination laws apply, is better positioned than anyone else to make determinations about her own identity, just as you, in turn, are about your own.

While discussion continues over the extent to which sex-related biological attributes determine gender or sex identity, the combined protection of constitutional privacy rights on the one hand and statutory discrimination and biological privacy safeguards on the other recommends the view that an employee’s self-identified gender or sex (and ethnicity or race, for that matter) should be respected, free from probing and free from third-party determinations based on observed biological characteristics.

Debates about the use of preferred pronouns tap into deep-seated anxieties about the nature of identity. Some individuals oppose their use, arguing that it compels them to affirm a version of reality that clashes with their understanding of biological sex. The legal considerations we’ve discussed here suggest the possibility that those with such concerns might reconsider their perspective. As we’ve said, there is no single definition of sex that the law can rely on. Sex-related biological attributes are multifaceted, involving not just visible anatomy but also gametes, hormones, neuroanatomy, and genetics. Moreover, many or most of these attributes are deeply private, protected by constitutional privacy rights and statutory safeguards against disclosure of medical and genetic information. By establishing a zone of privacy around the biological characteristics that might support (or challenge) an individual’s declared gender identity, the law effectively decouples these characteristics from the question of how an individual’s gender ought to be recognized in the workplace.

Thus, using an individual’s preferred pronouns does not require anyone to affirm or deny any specific factual claim about the individual’s gender or sex. It doesn’t demand that you agree with their understanding of their biology and its relationship to gender. It doesn’t even signal that you subscribe to any particular theory of sex or gender. Rather, using a person’s preferred pronouns simply respects their right to privacy and recognizes the deeply personal nature of the biological attributes tied to identity. This is how we would urge those who worry about using “inaccurate” pronouns to think about the issue. (We hasten to add that we do not support mandatory pronoun disclosure in the workplace. In most cases, people’s pronouns can be understood intuitively, and it is up to individuals with non-obvious pronouns to communicate them as needed. However, we believe it is valuable to provide opportunities during onboarding or team meetings for those who wish to do so and feel comfortable doing so to voluntarily share their pronouns.)

To illustrate our recommendation with an analogy, imagine an employer demanding that employees “prove” their racial identity through ancestry documentation to join, say, a black employee resource group. Such a demand for racial verification is rightly condemned. Analogously, demanding that employees reveal private details about their anatomy to “prove” their gender identity as a condition of honoring their chosen pronouns would be equally inappropriate and indeed unlawful. Just as employers should respect an employee’s self-identified race without demanding intrusive verification, they should also respect their gender identity and pronoun preferences.

Gorsuch references “gender identity” only once in Bostock and dismisses its relevance to the case. The Bostock decision rests on “but-for” reasoning: “That form of causation is established whenever a particular outcome would not have happened ‘but for’ the purported cause.” The cause, in this case, is the employees’ sex.

Though this hasn’t yet been fully adjudicated, from a legal standpoint, it seems likely that if I, as your employer, refuse to use your preferred she/her pronouns while agreeing to use Ginny’s—because I believe you are a man and Ginny is a woman—I have met the but-for criterion Gorsuch articulated.

By using your preferred pronouns in the workplace, I am not committing to any metaphysical claims about the nature of gender. I’m simply committing to treating you the same way I treat Ginny, recognizing that if I were to treat you differently in this regard, I would be doing so because I believe Ginny, as a woman, has a right to be called “she” and you, as a man, do not. This constitutes sex discrimination. It matters not whether gender is a thing, if sex is binary and objectively determinable, or what sex you and Ginny are by any account.

This interpretation of Title VII applies regardless of whether pronouns are understood to refer to gender identity or sex. The legal reasoning in Bostock does not hinge on this distinction. The but-for test applies regardless of how we conceptualize pronouns. If an employer applies different standards for pronoun usage based on an employee’s sex—whether that sex is observed, assigned at birth, or legally recognized—this differential treatment could constitute sex discrimination under Title VII.

Regardless of whether pronouns are understood to refer to gender identity or sex, their use in the workplace remains relevant to sex discrimination under Title VII. This is because gender identity and sex are often closely linked in social and legal contexts. An employer who refuses to use an employee’s preferred pronouns may be making assumptions about that employee’s sex, or treating them differently based on their perceived nonconformity to sex stereotypes, which the Court has previously ruled can constitute sex discrimination.

Uniform pronoun enforcement across juridictions

As we’ve seen in our earlier discussion of sex-segregated spaces, courts are unlikely to accept different enforcement systems when federally protected categories are at stake. In our discussion of pronouns, we extend this idea to argue that the law cannot prohibit disparate treatment only in cases where the reasons for discrimination are non-obvious.

Consider the following scenario: Lucy is a cisgender woman whose physical characteristics fall in the middle range of the bimodal distribution of secondary sex characteristics. She has a stereotypically male chest contour, narrow hips, and a deep voice. John, mistakenly believing Lucy is a transgender woman who hasn’t come out, refuses to use she/her pronouns for her.

When John questions Lucy’s right to determine her own pronouns, he is, in effect, asserting that despite the absence of a legally encoded theory of sex and gender, and despite Lucy’s right to biological privacy, he has the right to impose pronouns of his choosing on her. John demands that Lucy provide objective proof of her female status. This raises a critical question: In a Title VII workplace, does Lucy, a cisgender woman, owe such proof to John in order to receive respect for her preferred she/her pronouns?

This scenario highlights broader implications for workplace interactions under Title VII. From the standpoint of the law, whatever proof Lucy might owe John would need to be owed by all coworkers to one another. Conversely, if John expects the law to protect him from being misgendered, whether due to sincere belief or intentional disrespect, he would owe his coworkers the same respect for their self-attested pronouns. The standards applied to Lucy’s case would have to be universally applicable in the workplace.

This reasoning extends beyond Title VII to Title IX jurisdictions. Consider Frank, a professor who questions his student Lala’s right to insist on her preferred pronouns. Frank asserts that he can impose pronouns of his choosing on her. Lala, a transgender woman who has not publicly disclosed her gender identity, has updated her official student record to reflect her state ID, which identifies her as female. Though Frank has no right to examine Lala’s anatomy, genetics, or gametes, he decides—based on her appearance—that Lala is a man. Frank justifies his use of male pronouns for Lala by citing his First Amendment rights. Lala, determined to make a political point, retaliates by calling Frank “her,” asserting her own freedom of conscience.

Meanwhile, Mark, another professor, refers to his openly transgender student Monica as “he.” Mark claims his imposition is valid because Monica is “out” as a transgender woman and, therefore, must biologically be a man.

As this behavior escalates, the college begins to receive complaints, with ideological conflicts driving tit-for-tat pronoun impositions across campus. In response, the college implements a “don’t ask, don’t tell” (DADT) pronoun policy: as long as someone hasn’t explicitly “come out” as transgender, their preferred pronouns must be respected. However, once a person discloses their transgender status, classmates and professors are free to use the pronouns they choose.

A group of transgender students, led by Lala and Monica, files a complaint, citing the Equal Protection Clause, Log Cabin Republicans v. United States (2010), and Bostock. Eventually, the college is forced to revoke its DADT pronoun policy and mandate that both faculty and students respect individuals’ preferred pronouns.

Neopronouns

The burgeoning use of neopronouns—”xe/xem/xyr,” “ze/hir/hirs,” and their kin—complicates workplace dynamics beyond what we have sketched so far in three distinct ways.

First, invoking the “undue hardship” standard articulated in Groff v. DeJoy (2023), employers could argue that accommodating various and frequently changing neopronouns imposes substantial administrative and logistical costs, as records must be updated, training programs modified, and communication protocols overhauled. (Groff has only been applied to religious accommodations, but its reasoning might hypothetically extend to gender identity in some workplace contexts.) Additionally, invoking the “business necessity” standard clarified in Pacheco v. New York Presbyterian Hospital (2009) and EEOC v. Sephora USA, LLC (2005), employers might argue that standardizing pronoun usage is necessary for clear communication or operational efficiency, similar to arguments made for English-only policies in certain professional settings.

Second, by challenging traditional gender categories, neopronouns may conflict with certain religious beliefs. Religious employees might claim exemption from using neopronouns as a form of religious accommodation under Title VII, which recognizes religion, along with sex, as a protected category. In this scenario, Groff could be invoked differently: Claimants could argue that accommodating their objection to neopronoun usage wouldn’t impose “substantial increased costs” on the employer.

Third, and relatedly, neopronouns raise complex issues for organizations with strong religious identities, creating tension between respecting religious freedoms and preventing discrimination. The Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. (2014) decision, supported by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), might allow “closely held” for-profit firms guided by religious doctrines to refuse to respect neopronoun usage. However, these organizations must still meet Title VII obligations to protect gender-diverse employees.

To address these three challenges, we propose a “linguistic accommodation” that aims to achieve Title VII’s objectives while both respecting religious objectors (whether employees or firms) and minimizing administrative burdens. We recommend adopting “they/them/theirs” as an alternative to neopronouns. This gender-neutral pronoun set respects non-binary identities, simplifies communication, and accommodates those with traditional beliefs about the sex binary. The “they/them” series is also widely recognized and increasingly accepted. Indeed, in its “Preface,” the 18th Edition of ​​The Chicago Manual of Style, released this year, recommends “they:

We now also endorse the use of singular they as needed to refer not only to someone who is nonbinary but also to anyone whose gender is unknown or irrelevant (or concealed for reasons of privacy)...

From the perspective of a religious objector, “they” pronouns can thus signal polite agnosticism towards a coworker’s gender identity. Conversely, for gender-diverse employees, the use of “they” pronouns, while not as specific as their preferred neopronouns, acknowledges their membership in a broader category distinct from the male-female binary. This recognition, even if generalized, affirms their non-binary status.

Conclusion and further implications

The law should not require a metaphysics of gender identity in order to protect transgender and gender-nonconforming people from discrimination. Nor should it require citizens to deny biological sex, surrender freedom of conscience, or accept state-enforced participation in contested ideology.

The zone of biological privacy offers a way through part of the conflict. In ordinary workplaces, a coworker who insists on pronouns based on “real sex” is usually claiming a right to know intimate biological facts they cannot lawfully access. A privacy-based pronoun rule prevents that intrusion while preserving the deeper liberal principle: the state need not decide who someone “really is” in order to forbid unjust discrimination.

But the same principle does not answer every question. Student speech raises problems that workplace conduct does not. Sports require judgments about fairness and physical advantage. Communal showers implicate bodily privacy in a way email signatures do not. Pediatric medicine requires evidence, caution, and clinical humility. The law should not pretend these are all the same dispute.

A decent liberal settlement would do two things at once. It would protect people from being fired, harassed, excluded, or forced to disclose intimate biological facts. It would also preserve the right to dissent from contested claims about sex and gender. That settlement will not satisfy activists who want institutional affirmation of gender identity as a comprehensive legal principle. It will not satisfy reactionaries who want every conflict resolved through state-certified biological sex. But it may be the best a pluralistic society can do.

There is also a longer horizon. Some of the controversies that now feel insoluble may be unsettled by technology before law resolves them. The more work, friendship, education, and public life move through digital avatars, the less social life will depend on immediate access to the body. Corporate hiring may still require government-issued ID and some form of biometric verification, but beyond that, one’s professional persona could become increasingly self-crafted. People may choose the face, voice, sex, race, age, or even species through which they appear to others.

What now looks like a narrow argument about transgender identity may turn out to be an early case in a broader transformation of self-presentation. Transracial rights may become ordinary civil-rights claims, and transhumanism may arrive sooner than anyone expects, carried by biotechnology, virtual reality, AI companions, neural interfaces, and professional life conducted through synthetic bodies or digital masks.

In that world, some of our current dilemmas may fade because the body will be more plastic and less exposed in ordinary social life. In any case, the law should be modest about identity, serious about privacy, and reluctant to turn disputed accounts of the self into state-administered truth.

Dave Gilbert is a technologist and former visiting assistant professor of communication with interests at the intersection of technology, culture, and identity. Originally from rural Tennessee, he now lives in northern California with his photographer girlfriend and their four cats. Dave finds his greatest joy in bicycling through Big Sur and camping in the Mojave Desert. He is a founding member of Free Black Thought. He shares his views on X here.

Jake Mackey is Associate Professor of Classics at a small liberal arts college in Los Angeles, where he teaches Greek and Latin languages and literatures, their transformative reception by African-American writers, and their enduring relevance for our republic. He is faculty advisor for his college’s student Persuasion club, which provides a rare space for the free exchange of ideas on campus. He grew up between Austin, TX, and a small village in Kerala, in south India. The darker side of his experience in India—growing up in a cult—is captured in this film. He is planning a memoir about the brighter side. He is the author of Belief and Cult: Rethinking Roman Religion (Princeton University Press, 2022) and he is co-editor and co-author with Lawrence Eppard (Director of the Connors Institute and host of the Utterly Moderate Podcast) and Lee Jussim of The Poisoning of the American Mind (George Mason University Press, 2024) and of the forthcoming Virtuous Nonsense: Progressive America’s Epistemic Crisis (Pitchstone Publishing, 2026). He is co-director of the Connors Institute, a member of the Board of Advisors to the Prohuman Foundation, a co-founder of Free Black Thought, and an editor of the Journal of Free Black Thought.