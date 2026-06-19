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RWNicholsIII's avatar
RWNicholsIII
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Your argument is well-intentioned. It is also flawed, for two reasons.

First, race and sex are not analogous. Race is a social construct. Sex is a biological fact. Every cell in my male body has a Y chromosome. Every cell in my wife's female body has two X chromosomes. This biological fact creates differences between males and females that dwarf any difference resulting from our racial backgrounds.

Second, whatever gender identity a person thinks they have is irrelevant to the pronouns other people use to describe what they see when they see this person. Consider why humans created pronouns in the first place. As our language evolved, we created pronouns as a tool to immediately describe what we see, an imperative for survival in a world of danger and competition for resources. If I see an adult male- potential threat- the word we have come to use to describe what I am seeing is "man". If I see an adult female- potential mating opportunity- "woman". If I see a child male- likely not yet a threat- "boy". If I see a child female- not a threat or mating opportunity- "girl". This isn't complicated. When someone, let's say an adult female, asks us to call her the word we use to describe an adult male ("man"), she is asking us to pretend we see something we do not see. Effectively, she is asking us to lie to ourselves and to her about what we see when we see her.

Perhaps we should be spending more time trying to widen the scope of what it means to be a boy or a girl, instead of trying to tear down millennia of social custom. For example, to what extent do we implicitly tell girls that they're not really girls if they don't fit the stereotypes? Maybe a girl likes to roughhouse, maybe she doesn't like dolls, maybe she even finds herself attracted to other girls...none of these mean she isn't perfect, just the way God made her, as a female and as a girl. Instead of encouraging her to come up with some new way to describe herself, and then tell her she has a right to expect other people to go along with her new way, why don't we encourage her to embrace what she is?

As someone with libertarian leanings, I understand the privacy concern about testing for biological sex. But, again, sex is different from race, and you could actually make an argument that proof of biological sex status could help someone who in the very rare case is phenotypically ambiguous.

The complicated reasoning you deploy does not hold up well in real-world situations in which sex matters very much- competitive sports, locker rooms, public bathrooms, dorm rooms, certain educational settings, etc. Common sense has a way of winning the argument.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
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QUESTION: What do the following things have in common?

1) A male human

2) A male robin

3) A male clownfish

4) The male parts of a corn plant.

ANSWER: They all produce small mobile gametes.

The instant you expand the definition of "sex" to include other characteristics, you can't use the term "male robin" to mean the same thing as "male human". If you want to talk chromosomes, it's even worse: male and female clownfish have the same chromosomes. And male and female parts of the corn plant are on the same plant. Do clownfish not have sexes?

The only definition that makes sense across the plant and animal kingdom is "gamete size". And there's only 2 gamete sizes.

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