PUSHING DRUGS FROM THE PULPIT

Black pastors sold the drug of government dependency to their communities

Kendall Qualls

For decades, black pastors sold dependence and allegiance to the Democratic Party like it was crack cocaine. As a result, government checks replaced fathers within four generations.

From the end of the Civil War through the early 1960s, the black family in America proved remarkably resilient. Roughly 75 to 80 percent of black children grew up in two-parent homes. Marriage rates were high, fathers were present, education was valued and communities held together even under segregation and limited economic opportunity.

That strength was real.

Then the Democratic Party, through Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and War on Poverty, introduced financial incentives that for the first time in American history rewarded women for having children outside of marriage. Aid rules treated a man in the household as a liability.

The shift was deliberate. Out-of-wedlock birth rates among black Americans rose in every subsequent generation. After the 1960s, the family structure completely inverted, going from roughly 24 percent out-of-wedlock births among black Americans to nearly 80 percent today.

The two-parent home has become an exception rather than the rule.

Throughout this 60-year decline, major denominational pastors offered no coordinated national response to reverse the trend—not one. In addition, there has not been one sustained initiative from the other surrogates of the Democratic Party—the NAACP, the National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus, or the Alliance of Black Churches—to restore the culture to its historical roots of faith, family, and education.

This is where black pastors became the “drug” dealers. Instead of confronting politicians and protesting the addictive dependency of welfare policies that destroyed families and promoted destructive behavior, these false prophets—not all, but a large percentage that shaped the culture—aligned closely with the Democratic Party and turned a blind eye to the rise of government welfare dependency.

For decades, they did not condemn the spike in out-of-wedlock births or encourage marriage as a biblical, moral, and cultural expectation.

Politicians rewarded their “dealers” by funneling money through 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundations and/or their churches directly. Local, state, and federal grants flowed for loyalty to the Democratic Party. The arrangement was transactional. Pastors delivered endorsements, voter turnout, and political cover. In return, they received financial rewards and proximity to power.

A recent Minnesota case exemplifies the pattern. In April 2026, the Minnesota Department of Human Services and Attorney General’s office sued Zion Baptist Church in Minneapolis over alleged misuse of roughly $2.48 million in state grants intended for mental health, substance abuse, violence prevention, and related community services. The church, led by Pastor Brian Herron Sr. (a former Minneapolis City Council member affiliated with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party who previously pleaded guilty to felony extortion), received two grants between 2022 and 2025 totaling about $2.48 million. These funds supported community services through a network of about 17 subcontractors under “The Wellness Collaborative.”

The suit for breach of contract and unjust enrichment alleges that instead of using the funds as intended, Zion Baptist Church wrongly distributed over $1.2 million—almost 50% of the total grant money—to just a few church employees. Evidence allegedly includes duplicate billing, invoicing irregularities, and missing documentation.

As noted, Pastor Herron had formerly been a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) Minneapolis City Council member, and his partisanship did not end with his term of office. In 2016, Pastor Herron endorsed DFL candidate Nekima Levy-Pounds for mayor of Minneapolis. In the same year Keith Ellison, then a Democratic representative for Minnesota’s 5th district in the US House, and now Minnesota Attorney General and DFL member, publicly praised Zion Baptist Church. In 2020, Pastor Herron publicly supported Mayor Jacob Frey, a DFL member, in his response to George Floyd’s killing. Finally, in 2023, he advocated for DFL-backed legislation.

Moreover, Pastor Herron has publicly spoken out against Republican politicians. In a 2017 speech about “prophetic resistance,” he denounced Trump, and in 2020 he called Trump’s re-election outreach efforts “disingenuous at best” and criticized Trump’s COVID-relief efforts, which included a package containing food and a letter signed by Trump. “I hope people aren’t fooled by that,” Pastor Herron remarked.

As Pastor Herron’s case suggests, false pastors have provided more than cover for the decline of the black family. When it has come to supporting Democratic candidates and denouncing Republicans the Democratic Party knew it could rely on “the clergy” to have its back, despite the corrosive destruction its policies inflicted on the black community.

There is no better example than the abysmal performance of public schools in America’s Democratic-controlled cities—Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, and many others.

Black literacy rates climbed steadily from 1900 to 1980 as illiteracy fell from nearly 45 percent to under 2 percent. That progress was measurable and real. In the decades since, in major urban districts under long-term Democratic control, proficiency has collapsed. National data show roughly nine in ten black eighth-graders are not proficient in math, and large majorities are not reading at grade level. In cities such as Detroit, Baltimore, Memphis, and others, the numbers are even starker: in some assessments, only single-digit percentages of students reach proficiency in math or reading. Entire cohorts leave school without basic skills. In contrast, black students in conservative-led cities do significantly better (see Figure 1).

During this dual collapse of family and education, many black churches stayed quiet on school choice—or actively opposed it in favor of the failing public system. In 1998, for example, black pastors in Chicago hosted and headlined a major “Partners for Public Education” conference and rally (sponsored by the NAACP, which strongly opposes school choice, and People for the American Way) that explicitly opposed school vouchers and any public aid to private or alternative education. At the event, ministers such as Rev. Floyd Davis of Pilgrim Baptist Church, Rev. Slaughter James of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, and Rev. George Henderson of Greater Garfield Park Missionary Baptist Church declared the black church unified in defending traditional public schools, arguing that vouchers would undermine them. Similar coalitions, including Pastors for Texas Children and groups aligned with teachers’ unions, have continued that pattern in later years—prioritizing the public monopoly even as proficiency collapsed and parents sought exits.

The intoxicating promise of aid without accountability pushed by these pastors weakened the very foundation of Christian and American principles of strong families, hard work, and self-reliance that had sustained black communities through far harder times. Like a drug dealer trading on the vulnerability of people under his influence, these leaders leveraged trust to distribute a substance that numbed short-term pain while destroying long-term health. The community became addicted to the same system that eroded family structure and left children in schools where almost no one performs at grade level.

After sixty years, far too many black pastors have been complicit in the moral, financial, and cultural decline of black America. To this day, they organize and rally as groups to influence their congregation against President Trump and Republicans, but have done little to nothing about the fatherless homes crisis, failing public schools, and generational dependency on government handouts. They did not merely fail to warn against the drug. They helped distribute it.

The path forward is simple, but it will not be easy. It does not require permission from the same institutions that failed black Americans. Those churches that kept the faith, remained committed to teaching the Bible, and did not sell out their pulpit must reclaim their voice. That means preaching the necessity of marriage before children, elevating fathers, and rejecting the idea that government can replace the family. It means championing school choice and any reform that puts results for children ahead of political machines.

Welfare incentives and government dependency helped destroy what hundreds of years of hardship could not. The dealers in the pulpit allowed dependency to take root and expand. The reversal will come the same way earlier progress came: through families that refuse the status quo, churches that tell the truth, and leaders willing to break with the political arrangements that have failed their communities for 60 years. The decline is not destiny. It is the result of choices. Those choices can begin to change with this November’s election and every election thereafter.

Kendall Qualls is an Army Veteran, retired executive from the healthcare industry and candidate for Governor of Minnesota. He also serves on the Board of Trustees at Crown College and Board of Advisors for the National Medal of Honor Leadership Center. He is the founder of Take Charge, which promotes strong families, education, and free enterprise as the means to prosperity.

Mr. Qualls has authored a book, The Prodigal Project: Hope for American Families. His message has reached millions of people as a speaker and through his articles published in the New York Post, Washington Examiner, The Washington Times, The Federalist, Real Clear Politics, The Christian Post, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune. His previous articles in the Journal of FBT include “The Scandal Hidden in Plain Sight,” “Resurrect the Family,” “A Movement for Revival and Restoration,” “Amazing Grace,” “The Cincinnati Beat-Down,” “Charlie Kirk’s Message Transcended Ethnic and Political Boundaries,” “We Must Return to the Classical Black American Tradition,” “Black Americans Are Not Hyphenated Citizens,” “A Generation Lost...That Can Still Be Found,” “America at 250,” and “Black America Needs a Heart Transplant.” He has appeared on the FBT Podcast with host Connie Morgan in an episode titled “Bucking the Narrative.”