Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Leah M's avatar
Leah M
7h

The three simple things to keep a person from ending up in poverty are true for us all, graduate high school, find employment, wait for marriage to have children. It is shameful that these 'leaders' have steered an entire population off this basic course.

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Kevin Kamphaus's avatar
Kevin Kamphaus
7h

I don't think it's just the pastors I think it's top to bottom. I've read accounts where people have become successful enough that they don't need public aid anymore and the people who work in the public aid office try to talk them out of canceling their accounts. Not to mention multi-generations of moms who basically don't try to talk their kids out of following the same path.

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