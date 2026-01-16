Journal of Free Black Thought

Kevin Kamphaus
1d

I would think just examining the records of sporting events where biological men competed in women's sports should be enough to make this determination pretty easy.

joe.nalven2
1d

This is an excellent article that, once again, reveals that the logic of the law is not the bio(logic) of Mother Nature. The Tension is worth exploring. I've looked at the aspirations of sexual identity in Greek mythology (Tiresias) and sex-gender in cross-cultural frameworks. See references below. There is a solution, but whatever the Supreme Court says it is, it will be imperfect. Suffering will not be avoided. The quest will be for the least harmful accommodation in this case. With women being about half the population, and transgender women about approximately .00001% of that, the least harmful seems obvious. And as a lawyer, I was once told by a judge that he would elevate form over substance. I lost that motion.

An AI Experiment: Visualizing Tiresias’ Melancholy in a Neuro-Symbolic Clash with Zeus and Hera — Minding The Campus

https://share.google/Rfxxq0fsGHEhH314D

Our Sex Starts in the Womb, Our Gender As We Toddle On — Minding The Campus

https://share.google/X4FNwafrTYOBr7wgD

