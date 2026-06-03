Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
8h

I think this article covers the bases as well as they can be covered. Still, I'd like to add a perspective that I think is missing. This article concentrates on inter racial disparity but, typical of most such articles, only brushes up against intra racial disparity.

There are both rich and poor blacks, whites, Asians, Hispanics, and whoever else. Why? It can't be racism, when you look only at the differences within a race. But we rarely do that. Sure, the big numbers show us differences between races, but are we not individuals first, and some race second? That's how I see myself. There is rampant, in your face discrimination against white men. Has that held me back? Yes, to an extent. But is it the chief impediment to advancing my future? No.

We do no one any favors by given them advantage by virtue of their great great grandparents experiences. And by the same token, it takes a high level of racism to claim that anyone today should pay any price for what their great great parents did.

The people writing about such things have a commonality, even when they differ. That commonality is the belief that the law and the courts and political maneuvering are the ultimate solution. Perhaps they are not. Perhaps they are more of a problem than a solution.

There is that old expression: When you are a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. In this case, when you are an academic, every problem looks like a philosophical football.

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Kyle Smeby's avatar
Kyle Smeby
5h

This doesn't just apply to race but literally every problem; within the family, in companies, government, everything. It's baked in to postmodernism that "the work" is in finding problems. Solutions are inherently absurd, as solving them can only happen at a "structural level" they would require re-architecting the entirety of civilization (usually in line with "Marxist teachings" or ceding all power to feminine or indigenous "ways of knowing"). Consider the term "problematize" coined in the early 20th century (around 1910) within academic and philosophical discourse to describe the act of rendering something problematic or questioning its underlying assumptions.

There have always been people that liked to complain and offered nothing of value, but that was once considered a low-status behavior. It took academia to make it prestigious.

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