THE COMPTON COWBOYS – A MODERN RENAISSANCE

Reclaiming the Legacy of Black Cowboys

Louis C. Hook

Editors’ note: We present below an excerpt from Louis C. Hook’s new book, Black in the Saddle: From African Cavalries to Modern Cowboys: Volume I: Series Overview. An associated exhibition, Black Cowboys: An American Story, can be seen at the Autry Museum of the American West until January 4, 2026.

In the heart of Compton, where palm trees line the streets and hip-hop culture dominates the airwaves, a group of Black cowboys ride through the city, challenging everything America thinks it knows about who belongs in the saddle.

From the Compton Cowboys’ Instagram

They are The Compton Cowboys—a group of horsemen and a horsewoman using their passion for riding to preserve Black equestrian traditions, mentor young riders, and change the narrative of urban Black life.

To outsiders, Compton is synonymous with gang culture, rap music, and economic struggle, but the Compton Cowboys prove that the city’s story is bigger than its stereotypes. They carry on traditions of Black horsemanship that stretch back centuries, from the African cavalrymen to the Black cowboys of the Wild West.

This excerpt from my new book, Black in the Saddle: From African Cavalries to Modern Cowboys: Volume I: Series Overview, explores how the Compton Cowboys emerged as a modern movement, blending history, activism, and culture, to help ensure that the legacy of Black cowboys doesn’t just survive—but thrives.

A. The Roots of the Compton Cowboys

1. The Compton Jr. Posse — A Legacy of Equestrian Activism

The Compton Cowboys’ story begins long before their rise to social media fame. It started in 1988 with a woman named Mayisha Akbar, who had a vision for using horses to change lives.

Akbar founded the Compton Jr. Posse, an equestrian program designed to provide self-development services designed to give at-risk youth an alternative to gangs, drugs, and violence. The program taught riding, horse care, and discipline, proving that the cowboy way of life had just as much of a place in Compton as it did in Texas.

For decades, the Compton Jr. Posse ranch was a safe haven, where kids did their homework, while learning that a horse could be more than just an animal—it could be a pathway to freedom, discipline, and self-respect. Many of the original Compton Cowboys grew up in the Jr. Posse, learning to ride before they were old enough to drive. When Akbar retired, they took her mission and turned it into a movement.

2. The Birth of the Compton Cowboys

In 2017, a group of former Jr. Posse riders came together to form The Compton Cowboys, led by Randy Savvy Hook. Based on their own experiences growing up in the program, they saw how the cowboy lifestyle uplifted them and their community.

The Compton Cowboys adopted a mission to rebrand the cowboy image by blending traditional Western wear with hip-hop fashion, and through demonstrations show how the cowboy aesthetic could be both classic and modern. They then took this message to social media, sharing their stories and videos, bringing their version of Black cowboy culture to a global audience.

The Compton Cowboys weren’t just reviving a tradition—they were redefining it for a new generation.

From the Compton Cowboys’ Instagram

B. How the Compton Cowboys Are Changing the Game

1. Using Horses as a Tool for Youth Empowerment

For the Compton Cowboys, riding isn’t just about history—it’s about the future. Their self-development student programs involve:

Mentoring students through horsemanship training, which includes teaching them how to ride, care for horses, and develop the discipline and approach required to ride and control a horse.

Providing self-development support by allowing students to comfortably escape stressful environments by conducting most of the student programming at our Compton Ranch, including school homework support, where experience shows it helps youth cope with trauma, anxiety, and stress.

Generating results that prove disadvantaged urban youth greatly benefit in equestrian spaces, breaking barriers along the way in an industry that left urban youth behind long ago.

Through their youth programs, the Compton Cowboys are creating the next generation of Black riders, ensuring that the cowboy legacy never dies.

2. Reclaiming Black Representation in Western Culture

Cowboy culture has been whitewashed for decades, but the Compton Cowboys are reclaiming it on their own terms. Their activities include:

Appearing in major fashion campaigns, collaborating with brands like Gucci, Wrangler, and Ariat.

Being featured in documentaries, music videos, and TV specials, including helping with Beyonce’s NFL halftime show, bringing the Black cowboy narrative back into the mainstream.

Showing up at rodeo circuits and equestrian events, proving that Black cowboys are here to stay.

Their work has helped mainstream America to acknowledge what history tried to erase—the cowboy was never just a white man.

From the Compton Cowboys’ Instagram

C. Blending Cowboy Culture with Hip-Hop and Activism

1. The Hip-Hop Influence on Modern Cowboy Culture

Randy Savvy, the leader of the Compton Cowboys, isn’t just a rider—he’s also a hip-hop artist.

Under the genre he calls “Street Country” he’s merged hip-hop and cowboy culture, creating music that blends rodeo themes with street anthems. His work proves that being a cowboy and being part of hip-hop culture aren’t mutually exclusive—they are both forms of self-expression and rebellion.

The Compton Cowboys have helped bridge the gap between urban and rural Black culture, making cowboy life accessible and cool for a new generation. This fusion of hip-hop and cowboy culture is helping to reshape how the world sees Black riders, creating a new cultural movement in the process.

2. Fighting for Access to Land and Resources

Even though the Compton Cowboys have gained fame, like all Black equestrians, they still struggle against systemic racism in the equestrian world, driving them to continue contributing to the struggle both locally and nationwide:

Fighting for space in Compton to provide improved and expanded facilities for the city’s riders.

Pursuing resources to improve both the Compton Cowboy ranch and the organizations programming, with the ranch facilities located in the city’s Historic Richland Farms neighborhood of Compton.

Supporting anti-Gentrification efforts that are trying to remove urban stables and horse neighborhoods from their city locations.

Struggling for access of its students into the equestrian athletics worlds of racing, rodeos and sports, which remain largely white and expensive.

The Compton Cowboys local efforts reverberate in national efforts by demonstrating they share the struggles of all Urban Cowboys—they’re riding for every Black cowboy who was erased from history, and for every Black child who deserves access to horses and open spaces.

D. The Future of the Compton Cowboys

1. Expanding the Movement

The Compton Cowboys aren’t slowing down. Their mission is bigger than just their group—it’s about changing the way people see Black cowboys forever. These Cowboys are:

Working to expand their youth programs, bringing horses to more kids in urban areas.

Pushing for more Black representation in rodeo, ranching, and equestrian sports.

Building a global movement, proving that the cowboy lifestyle belongs to everyone.

With each ride through the streets of Compton, the Compton Cowboys are writing a new chapter in Black cowboy history—one that can’t be erased.

From the Compton Cowboys’ Instagram

2. Exploring African Ancestral Connections

Setting a pace for all Black Cowboys, Savvy has discovered that his equestrian roots run deep. His family’s slave ancestry has been formally identified via the Georgetown University 272 Slavery Project (aka GU272) as members of the slave group that was sold in 1838 by Maryland Jesuit Catholics to Louisiana Sugar Plantations. This finding connected Savvy to his 6th generation grandfather.

Then, with added DNA research that anyone can pursue, he found that his African American ancestry connects to the Mende People, which is the DNA group that includes the West African people of Mali. The incredible result provides Savvy, the leader of the Compton Cowboys, proof that he has a bloodline connection to this entire “African Cavalries to Modern Cowboys” story.

By embracing their cowboy roots while staying true to their urban identity, the Compton Cowboys are showing the world that cowboy culture is as much about accepting horsemanship as a calling, as it is about riding horses.

From the Compton Jr. Posse’s Instagram

Conclusion: A New Generation in the Saddle

The Compton Cowboys represent a major force in the future of the Black cowboy movement. They have a strategic focus that includes using their platform to mentor and develop youth, but also to develop specific programming to break down historical narratives and challenge stereotypes.

One of Savvy’s goals is to help bring Black equestrian culture back into the spotlight, and on the way prove it never disappeared. However, his overall goal for the Compton Cowboys is to blend cowboy traditions with modern Black culture to create a new aesthetic and movement.

The cowboy isn’t just a relic of the past—he’s alive, connected to his African roots, riding through Compton, mentoring kids, and shaping the future of Black equestrianism.

You can explore all of this history and the modern Black cowboy movement more deeply in my new book Black in the Saddle: From African Cavalries to Modern Cowboys: Volume I: Series Overview and in the volumes that will follow it.

Louis C. Hook, who is writing under his self-given moniker “Educated Hood-Rat,” is a father, writer, cultural historian, and unapologetic truth-seeker whose work bridges personal legacy with historical reclamation. A native of Harbor City in Los Angeles and 33-year resident of Compton, California, Hook’s path—from childhood in government housing to academic achievements at Occidental College, Harvard Business School, and doctoral economics coursework at MIT—fuels a unique worldview. His life’s passion centers on uplifting Black communities, empowering youth, and confronting distorted narratives with truth.

As the father of Randy Savvy, founder and leader of the Compton Cowboys (Instagram here) and his twin brother Carlton Hook, their dad played a foundational role in cultivating the movement to revive and celebrate Black cowboy culture. His deep ties to Compton’s equestrian community began decades earlier alongside his sister, Mayisha Akbar, founder of the Compton Jr. Posse (Instagram here). Their combined efforts helped build a sanctuary for at-risk youth centered around horses and heritage.

Professionally, Hook has held leadership roles across both public and private sectors—from banking to education—while consistently funding and prioritizing his passion: supporting disadvantaged urban youth.

His new book, of which this article is an excerpt, is Black in the Saddle: From African Cavalries to Modern Cowboys: Volume I: Series Overview. Further volumes in the series will follow soon. Louis appeared on the FBT Podcast in November.