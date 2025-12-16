Journal of Free Black Thought

Eric F. ONeill
While I am very happy to see the embrace of cowboy culture in the Compton community, how is it possible to have systemic racism in a city so overwhelmingly black, and how is gentrification a racial problem in that same city? Money is like water, it finds a way. Loss of rural areas is just as much a problem here in my overwhelmingly white neighborhood in central Texas!

This is a necessary book. It demonstrates that there is much greater diversity in the "black experience" than is commonly assumed, that lots of black people are doing things that black people "aren't supposed to do." The ultimate expression of freedom is doing what one feels inclined to do, unrestrained by notions of identity that are imposed by others. The Netflix movie "Concrete Cowboys" covers the experience of a similar group in Philadelphia. Well worth seeing.

