Gary
Agreed. Everyone needs to calm down. Every disagreement is not a personal attack.

Noah Otte
An excellent article, Mr. Watkins but I don’t entirely agree with it. I agree that both the left and the right have weaponized American history for their own purposes. The right seeks to whitewash history to get rid of any “divisive” episodes from American history. Meanwhile, the left on the other hand seeks to wokewash American history to paint America in the worst light possible. We saw this in the awful Jubilee debate between far-left nutcase Amanda Seales and her equally dimwitted black conservative opponents. The latter didn’t know basic facts about history or claimed they were myths. No, Harriet Tubman’s bravery wasn’t exaggerated! Yes, redlining absolutely existed! Calling black culture “toxic” is also NOT a fair assessment! Black culture is flawed like any other culture is but it is not altogether bad.

Could black culture use reform? Sure. But should it be discarded into the rubbish bin altogether? No. That’s going too far! However, I have areas of disagreement with what you said. I think you are wrong about President Trump’s review of American history museums like the National Museum of African American History and Culture. What President Trump is trying to do is to restore balance to how these museums teach American history not to whitewash anything. I would also strongly disagree that the National Museum of African American History and Culture does a good job teaching a balanced history of black America or doesn’t do any woke propaganda.

The NHMAAC debuted a series back during the Great Awokening that educates people on “a society that privileges white people and whiteness.” which is absolute nonsense given we’ve twice elected a black President, has a black woman as our Vice President, have a Congressional Black Caucus, black people wear their natural hair and it’s just considered normal, their are millions of successful black CEOs, businessmen, actors, entertainers, doctors, dentists, lawyers, artists, politicians, etc., we have civil rights and hate crime laws, we celebrate Black History Month, MLK Day and Juneteenth, we recognize the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and the data shows the percentage of young black people going to prison is down and the percentage of young blacks people who say their better off than their parents is going up.

It also portrayed concepts like “work ethic”, “being a go getter”, “intellect”, “being punctual”, and “the nuclear family” as white qualities rooted in racism. The campaign also featured content from wine race hustler Dr. Ibram X. Kendi. Furthermore, the museum itself the exhibits it provides mostly don’t talk about the good from black American history but are a tale of unremitting sorrow and oppression. There are also exhibits they display that are not at all appropriate. For example, the handcuffs used by the Cambridge Police to arrest Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Gates wasn’t arrested because he was black but rather because he was uncooperative and belligerent and mouthed off to the police when they politely approached him and asked what was going on. That’s not a moment in history that needs to be remembered. The “All Men Are Created Equal” exhibit unfairly demonizes Thomas Jefferson. Their exhibit on the Black Panther Party doesn’t tell the full story of the group in all its complexity. Like that Huey P. Newton killed a police officer, that the BPP was antisemitic and that later on in the group’s history it became very violent such as the brutal murder of Alex Rackley.

Nor will you see an exhibit on Elijah Muhammad, Malcolm X before he went to Mecca and the hateful doctrine of the Nation of Islam. Speaking of complexity, the museum doesn’t sufficiently cover this either. The Museum has no exhibits on the 100 year of progress black Americans made between 1865-1965 in family structure, education and economics. It fails to mention that black Americans are the fastest recorded case of a people in history going from slavery to literacy. The museum never discusses the greatest years of economic expansion in the history of black America between 1940 and 1960. Many, many important black inventors like Granville Woods, Frederick McKinley Jones, George Crum, Garrett Morgan, Sarah Boone, Lewis Latimer, James E. West are never mentioned. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is totally omitted from the museum as is intellectual, historian and economist Thomas Sowell.

Nor is color stratification within the black community, the owning of slaves by free black people or the 3,000-6,000 black soldiers and sailors who served in the Confederate Army and Navy ever discussed. The all-important alliance between black and Jewish communities is never discussed either. Barack Obama gets an exhibit while Senator Tim Scott the first black Senator elected in the South since Reconstruction doesn’t get one. I could go on and on.

