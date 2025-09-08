THE DANGERS OF SANITIZING BLACK AMERICA’S STORY

A conservative perspective

The story of America is a tapestry woven with threads of triumph, tragedy, and resilience, and no part of that narrative is more vital or more contested than the history of Foundational Black Americans. From the horrors of slavery to the victories of the Civil Rights Movement, Black history is inseparable from the broader American experience. Yet, efforts to sanitize or “whitewash” this history threaten to unravel the truth, leaving us with a distorted version of our past that serves neither justice nor unity.

Rashod Taylor, “The Past,” 2019

As a conservative, I believe in preserving the integrity of our nation’s history, not out of sentimentality, but because an honest reckoning with the past is essential for building a stronger, more cohesive future. The National Museum of African American History and Culture stand as a testament to this truth, and yet recent political battles, including those under President Trump’s administration, reveal how both the left and right have politicized and weaponized race, often at the expense of historical clarity.

The viral debate between Amanda Seales and 20 Black conservatives, as seen on Jubilee’s “Surrounded,” further underscores the urgent need for robust education about America’s history to combat ignorance and division.

Whitewashing Black American history, whether by erasing uncomfortable truths or downplaying the contributions of Black Americans, poses a real and profound danger. It risks fostering a sanitized narrative that diminishes the struggles and achievements of Black people, reducing their story to a footnote in a predominantly white framework. From a conservative perspective, this is not just a moral failing; it’s a practical one.

A nation that forgets or downplays its past is doomed to repeat its mistakes. The National Museum of African American History and Culture, opened in 2016 on the National Mall, serves as a powerful counterweight to such erasure. Its exhibits, from artifacts of slavery to celebrations of Black cultural achievements, tell a story of resilience and contribution that is quintessentially American. The museum doesn’t shy away from the brutal realities of slavery, segregation, or systemic racism, nor does it ignore the victories of figures like Harriet Tubman or the Black business districts across America that thrived despite adversity. To obscure these truths and not tell our story in its entirety as some have suggested is to rob Americans of the full context of our nation’s journey toward liberty and justice.

President Trump’s approach to history, particularly during his second term, has sparked heated debate and has made even people like me, who voted for him, critical. His March 2025 executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” aimed to curb what he called “divisive, race-centered ideology” in institutions like the Smithsonian, specifically targeting the National Museum of African American History and Culture is wrong headed and unnecessary.

Critics, including historians and civil rights advocates, argue this move seeks to whitewash history by downplaying the role of racism in America’s past. From a conservative standpoint, President Trump’s intent may have been to counter the left's overemphasis on racial division in modern narratives and a reaction to progressive frameworks that paint America as inherently flawed. But the execution of such policies risks overcorrecting, potentially sidelining the undeniable realities of slavery, Jim Crow, and other injustices that shaped the nation. Conservatives value truth and accountability. Glossing over these facts undermines the very principles of individual responsibility and historical integrity we champion.

Both the left and the right have contributed to the politicization of race, turning history into a battleground rather than a shared foundation. The left often frames America’s story through a lens of perpetual oppression, emphasizing systemic racism to the point of alienating those who seek unity. This approach can reduce Black history to a narrative of victimhood, ignoring the agency and achievements of Black Americans who were innovative in inventing products and services, as well as building communities, businesses, and movements despite immense obstacles.

Conversely, some on the right, in their zeal to promote a “colorblind” society or counter progressive narratives, risk minimizing the historical weight of racial injustices. This was evident in the Jubilee debate, where Amanda Seales faced off against 20 Black conservatives. The discussion, which garnered over 1.7 million views, exposed a troubling lack of historical literacy among most of the participants. One debater dismissed systemic racism by citing personal success, while another questioned the existence of redlining, a well-documented practice that perpetuated wealth disparities. One that I can personally attest to because my grandparents were victims. These claims reflect a broader conservative tendency to prioritize individual merit over systemic realities, sometimes at the cost of historical truth.

The Seales debate highlights a crisis in education, particularly regarding America’s history. Seales argued passionately for the reality of systemic racism and the necessity of reparations, grounding her points in historical evidence like redlining and the wealth gap rooted in slavery. Her opponents, many of whom leaned on anecdotes or bootstrap rhetoric, often failed to engage with the depth of historical data she presented.

One conservative debater claimed Harriet Tubman’s legacy was exaggerated, while another called Black culture “toxic." Something I often argue is overstated and an ignorant and inaccurate description of our tradition, customs, and way of life. These assertions, met with Seales’ mostly fact-based rebuttals, reveal a disconnect not just in ideology but in basic historical understanding.

Let me state for the record, I am no fan of Seales and disagree with her on many issues. However, she not only embarrassed most of these fools with their “Conservative Inc.” talking points, but she also exposed that there is a crisis in political and historical literacy. As conservatives, we must acknowledge that dismissing systemic racism outright ignores evidence like the GI Bill’s unequal application, racist gun control laws, and the destruction of Black Wall Street in Tulsa. Education, not denial, is the antidote to such ignorance.

The weaponization of race by both sides exacerbates this divide. The left’s focus on “wokeness” can alienate moderates and conservatives who might otherwise support honest historical education. Meanwhile, conservative efforts to purge “divisive” narratives, as seen in Trump’s executive order, can alienate those who see institutions like the National Museum of African American History as vital to preserving truth.

This tug-of-war leaves little room for a balanced approach that honors both the progress America has made and the challenges it still faces. The museum itself strikes this balance, showcasing Black contributions to science, culture, and politics alongside the painful realities of slavery and segregation. To undermine it, as some fear Trump’s policies might, is to risk losing a resource that educates Americans of all backgrounds about our shared history.

Conservatives should champion a robust historical education that neither whitewashes nor weaponizes the past. This means teaching the full scope of Black history, its pain and its triumphs, without bending to ideological extremes. We should celebrate figures like Frederick Douglass, whose commitment to liberty aligns with conservative values, while acknowledging the systemic barriers he overcame. We should study the economic success of Black business districts like Atlanta’s Auburn Avenue and Detroit's Black Bottom, which embody the entrepreneurial spirit conservatives admire, while recognizing the policies that often undermined them. The National Museum of African American History and Culture do this admirably, serving as a model for how to tell a story that is both truthful and unifying.

The Seales debate and Trump’s policies underscore the stakes: a generation risks growing up ignorant of the forces that shaped America. Conservatives must lead by example, advocating for education that equips citizens with facts, not feelings. This means resisting the urge to sanitize history to fit a narrative of unblemished patriotism, just as we resist progressive attempts to reduce America to its sins. The National Museum of African American History and Culture stand as a beacon of this balanced approach, reminding us that Black history is American history. To whitewash it is to betray the very principles of truth and liberty we hold dear. Let’s commit to an education system that teaches the unvarnished truth, fostering a nation that learns from its past rather than fights over it.

Marcus Watkins is an advocate for conscious conservatism. He's a member of Michigan's 13th congressional district and serves on the finance and outreach committees. He writes about various topics including politics, culture, self-improvement, current events, and sports. He is also the Founder, Director, and Administrator of Jazz R Us and a contributing writer.

and

. This piece was previously published at his

. He tweets

.