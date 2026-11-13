Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Pastor Ron's avatar
Pastor Ron
18h

Thank you for sharing your story. Everything you said I came to the same exact conclusion in my 40s.

I was born in 1969 in the Black underclass in Philadelphia. Did not meet my father until I was 13 years old because I sought him out. He wasn't much of a role model so I left him alone. I was fortunate that a local muktiethnic church helped me get in and complete college.

I got married in my 20s and have 4 adult children now who value marriage.

What troubles me the most is none of the Black political and advocacy institutions talk about the dire state of the Black family. Its shameful.

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Louise Kowitch's avatar
Louise Kowitch
17h

I grew up in DC and most of my neighbors were black. As a child, I couldn't understand why so many of my peers lived with their grandmothers. It seemed so mysterious and I was too afraid to ask why. Thank you for explaining the heartache of that situation. And thank you as well for providing a clear argument against illegitimacy. Marriage historically was not a romantic relationship, but a pragmatic, societal good.

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