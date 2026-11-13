THE DECLINE OF THE BLACK FAMILY

How did we get here?

John Albert Washington

A question I often heard growing up was, “Where is your daddy?” I always found this troubling and embarrassing, because I had no father in my life. My mother refused to discuss him, so I learned early on not to bring him up with her; as a result, I never had a good answer. I learned later in life from a maternal uncle that my father beat her, but rather than endure what too many women of that era were expected to tolerate—submit to being a punching bag—this incredibly strong woman divorced him when I was born.

I entered the world in the Jim Crow South in 1945, when approximately 18 percent of black births occurred outside marriage. Yet fatherlessness seemed almost nonexistent in the neighborhoods where I grew up. I recall only one other child without a father, apart from those whose fathers had died or gone North to work. I remember fathers leaving each morning for menial jobs and returning to their families at day’s end. But not in my house; thus, I felt different, somehow less than my peers.

Before we kids understood the birds and the bees, I could deflect questions about my father by saying I didn’t have one. That made me an object of pitying curiosity. Once my peers understood procreation, however, the teasing became humiliating. I remember a few times I simply had to walk away from the ridicule.

In 2024, 68.6% of black births occurred outside marriage. The figure is identical for American Indians, but falls to 54.2 percent among Hispanics, 26.2 percent among non-Hispanic Whites, and 11.5 percent among Asians. Moreover, as of 2023, only 35 percent of black kids live with two parents (the figures are 55% for Hispanics, 72% for whites, and 83% for Asians). What once made me an object of curiosity is now the norm among black Americans.

These figures reveal a profound transformation in an institution fundamental to human survival and development. The family is not merely a social convention invented by civilization. Its roots extend deep into human evolution. Because children require years of protection, nourishment, and socialization before becoming independent, cooperation among parents, grandparents, and other relatives was essential to survival and to passing knowledge, skills, and values across generations. Unlike other animals, we do not hit the ground running.

What was essential to human survival remains essential to human flourishing today. Stable families provide economic security, emotional support, discipline, and preparation for adulthood. Two committed parents, supported by extended families, can offer children a particularly strong foundation.

When both parents are involved, children may benefit from two networks of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. When a father is not there, his children may lose not only his presence but also connections to his entire branch of the family.

I know something about those losses. My childhood poverty was more severe than that of many of my peers, even at a time when most Southern blacks lived in poverty. We survived on my mother’s wages as a domestic servant. I endured ridicule over the shacks we inhabited and the clothing that advertised my economic circumstances.

I remember one time when I was playing in our yard with some friends, and a man passing by on the road who knew one of my buddies asked him, “Do you live here?”

“Shucks, no!” my buddy shot back quickly. “I wouldn’t live here! I live up on the hill.”

But the damage wasn’t just financial. I grew up with a diminished sense of manhood. Looking back, I believe that insecurity influenced my decision to pursue difficult and dangerous challenges: joining Army paratrooper units, volunteering to serve with the infantry in Vietnam when I was slotted for the company clerk’s job, becoming an amateur boxer, and later, a long-haul trucker. I felt a greater need to prove my masculinity than did many of my peers who had fathers.

That experience also shapes my thinking about the aggressive displays of masculinity I sometimes observe among young black men. I sense that many are compensating for similar insecurities. My experience cannot explain theirs, but it gives me reason to hypothesize about similarities.

So how did we get here? How did the deterioration of the black family accelerate during and after the Civil Rights Movement, precisely when we were gaining rights and opportunities denied us for centuries?

Some believe the black family never truly existed on American soil because slavery denied legal recognition to enslaved marriages and permitted families to be torn apart at a slaveholder’s whim.

Yet the remarkable story is not simply that slavery assaulted the black family, but that black Americans struggled so fiercely to preserve and rebuild it. After emancipation, formerly enslaved people searched for separated spouses and children, legalized marriages, and established households of their own. Their determination deserves far greater recognition, and we desperately need that spirit today.

Historical statistics illustrate the change. The 1965 Moynihan Report documented that the proportion of black births outside marriage had increased from 16.8% in 1940 to 23.6% in 1963. These figures demonstrate that substantial family formation persisted long after slavery, although they do not eliminate slavery’s enduring consequences.

As the father-absent birth crisis deepened, conservatives increasingly blamed welfare and declining personal responsibility, while liberals emphasized racism, poverty, and slavery’s legacy. For much of my adult life, I accepted the conservative explanation. Though liberal, my personal experiences seemed to support it.

During my single years before my first marriage in 1979, I encountered numerous unmarried women in bars who received welfare assistance for their children. What struck me was the apparent acceptance of government-supported fatherless households as normal. A familiar question among these women was, “Girl, have you gotten your check yet?”, as though it were a normal part of life.

In 1978, I met the woman who would become my first wife while we worked in a low-wage factory. She earned $2.30 an hour, and after paying for childcare for her two children, she had almost nothing left. Under those circumstances, I could understand why government assistance might seem more attractive than working a full week for so little reward under third-world conditions.

Yet she insisted on supporting herself. She lived in a low-income housing enclave largely populated by unmarried mothers until I could help her get out of there. From my observations, some women seemed to have done the arithmetic and concluded that government assistance was a more practical alternative to poorly paid work.

Don’t misunderstand me. I am not looking down on these women. I found them to be good people. Having experienced deep poverty myself, sometimes being treated as the scum of the earth, I learned humility and compassion for the downtrodden. But I do express my deepest scorn for any man who fathers a child and then walks away from his responsibilities.

These experiences reinforced my belief that welfare could create incentives discouraging employment and possibly marriage. If this was happening in a relatively small Southern town, I wondered what was occurring in the densely populated black neighborhoods of Northern cities.

But personal observation, however compelling, is not the same as understanding a complex social problem. My thinking began to change after reading sociologist William Julius Wilson’s The Truly Disadvantaged: The Inner City, the Underclass, and Public Policy.

Wilson offered an explanation extending far beyond welfare. He demonstrated how unemployment, residential segregation, concentrated poverty, and the departure of working- and middle-class families from racially segregated enclaves in inner cities contributed to black family instability.

The Civil Rights Movement dismantled major racial barriers and opened unprecedented opportunities. Educated and skilled black Americans increasingly entered the middle class and moved into better neighborhoods. But those lacking education and marketable skills, like many of the women I encountered in bars, often remained trapped in poverty.

Meanwhile, manufacturing jobs that had supported working-class black families began disappearing from inner cities during the postwar decades, with particularly damaging consequences in the 1970s and 1980s. These jobs had enabled men with limited education to earn decent wages, marry, and support families. Their disappearance weakened marriage prospects and contributed to the growth of female-headed households.

Residential segregation compounded the problem. As upwardly mobile black families departed, poorer neighborhoods lost businesses, community leadership, economic resources, and stabilizing social institutions. Joblessness and concentrated poverty reinforced one another. Schools struggled, crime increased in many communities, and incarceration further disrupted family life.

Wilson helped me recognize something my personal observations had missed: The deterioration of the black family was not simply a failure of individual character. It was also a consequence of profound economic and social transformations. Yet recognizing those forces does not absolve individuals of responsibility for their decisions.

The rate of black families relying on Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) expanded at troubling rates during the 1960s and 1970s. In my home state, North Carolina, the percentage of all AFDC recipients who were black rose from 54% to 76% between 1961 and 1973. This means that in 1973 three quarters of AFDC recipients in North Carolina were black even though we were less than one quarter of the state’s population. Nationally, the percentage of black children living in AFDC-reliant families rose from 10.4% in 1960 to 34.9% in 1980.

My experiences still lead me to believe that welfare incentives played a significant role in the black family crisis, though I no longer consider them the sole explanation. The percentage of families utilizing AFDC who were black was 30% in 1948, three years after my birth, when conditions for black Americans were considerably worse. Its subsequent rise—to 43.1% in 1961 and to 46% in 1967—supports my opinion. Yet unemployment, poverty, segregation, changing cultural values, and personal decisions all played their parts. Moreover, some of the transformation wasn’t unique to black Americans; it reflected broader changes in marriage and family life across American society.

And something beyond economics changed. Growing up in the Jim Crow South, I remember fathers working as laborers, janitors, chauffeurs, and farmhands. They earned little, but people widely respected marriage, fatherhood, and responsibility. Economic hardship did not excuse abandoning one’s children, as it would later.

Our ancestors struggled to preserve their families under slavery and rebuild them after emancipation. Surely, with the freedoms and opportunities available today, we should possess the determination to strengthen them again. The main question is no longer how we got here, but whether we have the determination to change course.

The question that troubles me most is this: How can any of my black brothers walk through life with their heads held high, knowing they have fathered children yet contributed nothing to their upbringing or well-being? Looking at the stats, that is a hell of a lot of brothers!

John Albert Washington is an octogenarian who has earned his daily bread, first, as an Army paratrooper and then, later in civilian life, as a computer support technician, two careers from which he has now achieved a double retirement. In and around these occupations, he fed his family with janitorial work, factory labor, and long-haul trucking, while also managing the completion of 2 years of college during the journey. Though he is not academically credentialed, he feels his short school life expanded his ability to think broadly and enhanced his analytical thinking skills. As a center-left liberal, he holds firmly that values like family commitment, self-sufficiency, and personal responsibility are not merely conservative but also deeply liberal ideals. He has published in Quillette and has several previous articles in the Journal of Free Black Thought: “Black Culture and the Euro-American Collective Brain,” “Blaming Racism Won’t Cut It,” “The Unraveling of the Black Family,” “The Brother War,” “‘Uplift Suasion’ vs. Dysfunctional Black Behavior,” “Pathways to Manhood: The Military vs. the Gang,” “The Truth Is in the Mirror,” “The Vote My Grandfather Never Had,” “America’s 250th Anniversary,” “‘Race Communism’ or Racial Uplift?”, and “AWOL from School.” He lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina.