Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
12hEdited

If everything was the same , nothing changes in the circumstances or actions, but if both teens were black, this would be seen for exactly what it is , a senseless , unjustified killing of another youth. There would be no claims that Anthony was defending himself, no $600,000 fund raising, no seeing him as the victim, no uproar over the verdict, no weighing in by rap stars or politicians. Degenerating into tribalism serves no one , and undermines racial relations.

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Laura Larimore's avatar
Laura Larimore
14h

Excellent essay. Thank you

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