THE KARMELO ANTHONY VERDICT IN BIBLICAL PERSPECTIVE

We must not tribalize tragedy

Chantal Monique Duson

A 17-year-old is dead. A 19-year-old has been convicted of murder. One white, one black—two families mourn.

On June 9, 2026, after less than three hours of deliberation, a Collin County jury returned a guilty verdict in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas, track meet on April 2, 2025. Anthony now faces a sentence between five years and life in prison. The case, marked by tragedy and heated public debate, demands more from Christians than tribal reactions. It calls us to think biblically about justice, truth, and human dignity.

Before the trial began, before any evidence was even presented, social media had already rendered its verdict—often split along racial lines. Hashtags, viral clips, and outrage content on one side of the grievance as yet another chapter in America’s racial trauma. Anthony’s supporters highlighted his age, size, claimed epilepsy, and the absence of black jurors, portraying the trial as inherently biased. The other side emphasized witness accounts and the knife as evidence of aggression.

Scripture, however, summons us to a higher standard: justice that transcends grievance and sides, rooted in truth and accountable to God alone.

Proverbs 18:17 warns, “The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him.” Social media excels at the first statement. It rarely waits for cross-examination. In this case, witnesses described Anthony refusing to leave a rival school’s tent during a rain delay. He reached into his bag, dared Metcalf to touch him, and after a shove, pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest — piercing his heart. Metcalf died in his twin brother’s arms. The defense claimed self-defense under Texas law, arguing Anthony feared for his safety. The jury, after hearing testimony from over 20 witnesses, video evidence, and medical experts, rejected that claim.

In this case, the justice system operated in the way it was designed to function. Evidence was presented. Arguments were tested. And a verdict was rendered by a jury of his peers. As Christians, we affirm the God-ordained role of government to “bear the sword” (Romans 13:4) and pursue impartial judgment. Leviticus 19:15 commands, “Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality to the poor or favoritism to the great, but judge your neighbor fairly.” Deuteronomy 16:19 echoes this: partiality blinds the eyes of the wise and subverts righteousness.

The faithful Christian cannot fall into the tribal thinking that makes Metcalf and Anthony avatars for their ethnic groups. They were image-bearers of God—young men with futures, families, and eternal souls. Reducing them to racial proxies perverts God’s standards of justice. The facts of this case—confrontation, provocation, escalation with a weapon—must be weighed on their merits, not through the lens of identity politics. The jury’s swift decision suggests the evidence spoke clearly. They were unswayed by narratives that preceded the trial.

One point of contention was the jury’s composition: no black jurors were seated, despite challenges from the defense. Prosecutors struck potential black jurors for reasons tied to their professions (such as educators) and other neutral factors, which the judge upheld. Critics have cried systemic racism. Yet demanding racial quotas for juries while insisting individuals be judged without regard to race creates a contradiction. Biblical justice is blind by design to the socioeconomic status of the victim and the defense (Exodus 23:1-3). Christians cannot allow skin color to determine guilt or innocence. Partiality in either direction violates God’s standard. True justice does not require demographic mirroring. It requires careful evaluation of evidence and the impartial application of the law.

This tragedy also invites reflection on deeper cultural failures. A young man brought a knife to a school athletic event. Heated words escalated into lethal violence over seating under a tent. Families grieve on both sides. The Metcalfs lost a son and brother. Anthony’s family faces years of separation from their son. As Christians, we lament the loss of life, and we pray for the Gospel to bring repentance. We also pray for wisdom in addressing youth violence, and a culture that too often glorifies aggression over restraint.

This case reminds us that earthly justice is imperfect and provisional. Ultimate justice belongs to the Judge who sees every heart (Hebrews 4:13). As Christians, we must advocate for earthly justice with clarity. Support systems that punish wrongdoing without partiality. This means that we must also reject attempts to racialize every tragedy, especially when activists reduce complex human failures to oppressor-oppressed scripts. Vote for leaders who uphold the impartial rule of law. Pray for judges, attorneys, jurors, and law enforcement.

Chantal Monique Duson is the President at the Center for Biblical Unity, whose mission is to promote Gospel-centered unity in the conviction that we are all created in the image of God, and thus constitute one human race and one people, regardless of ethnicity or skin color, redeemed by one savior, Jesus Christ. Monique holds a BA in Sociology from Biola University and is working on an MA in Public Theology at Birmingham Theological Seminary. She has a background in social service and children’s ministry. She has worked with a diverse array of under-served communities. She worked as a missionary to South Africa for over four years, serving children and teachers impacted by drugs, violence, and trauma. Earlier in her life, she spent two decades advocating for Critical Race Theory (CRT), but through a series of events, began to see clearly the contradictions of CRT with the Christian worldview. Monique is now convinced that CRT is not the best way to achieve racial unity and actively speaks out against the use of CRT within the church. She discussed her change of heart on an episode of the Free Black Thought Podcast titled “From Critical Race Theory to Biblical Unity.” The article reprinted here was initially published as “Karmelo Anthony murder verdict: Why we must reject racial proxies” in The Christian Post.