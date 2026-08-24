Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
17h

This is the clearest explanation of events I've seen, and I've looked.

One thing that we should all recognize is that when a person senses immediate danger and must react to it instantly, they cannot be expected to use good judgment. They are reacting, not responding.

My personal opinion is that when a person puts someone in a situation where they must react, that person is responsible for the reaction regardless of who gets hurt.

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Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
19h

This is outstanding. Best writeup I've seen to date by far.

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