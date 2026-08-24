THE KILLING OF RENÉE GOOD BY ICE

Politics, morality, and the law

Glenn McNair

Where I Stand

As I watched the video of the Renée Good shooting for the first time, a familiar feeling of dread began to creep into my gut—but not because of what you might think. It was certainly dreadful that a young mother had been killed, and that was certainly a part of what I was experiencing, but what was beginning to disturb me deeply was something else: how the public was going to respond to the killing. I knew without a doubt that what was coming was weeks—perhaps months—of algorithmically driven, socially charged, politically polarizing, and culturally destructive discourse on the nature of American policing that would ultimately produce nothing much beyond acrimony and division in the body politic. And it would all be so ignorant in the truest sense of the word, that is, lacking knowledge—oftentimes the product of a willful desire not to know—“a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

To comprehend what happens in a police shooting one must have knowledge of the law regarding the incident that precipitated it and the use of deadly force, as well as a genuine understanding of the nature of the violence that law enforcement officers encounter and how they have been trained to respond to it. This information is readily available but rarely, if ever, informs discussions of police shootings—especially if race plays a role in them. (As a general proposition, only those shootings that involve white officers and non-white victims make their way to the surface of public consciousness, this despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of such victims are white and the officers are by no means always white.) People are so deeply committed to their view either that the police are near-perfect defenders of law and order or that they are jack-booted enforcers of white supremacy and right-wing authoritarianism that they believe they already know everything they need to know to render judgment in every case. Moreover, one usually does not hear the opinions of police officers—whose experience and expertise are critical for understanding deadly force encounters—largely because of legal and departmental restrictions and a self-imposed code of silence. When we do hear from cops, they are usually handpicked to support the viewpoint of those who have sought their perspectives.

For twelve years, I was a police officer and a federal agent. For the past several decades, I have been a scholar of race and criminal justice. I am also a black man who has stared down the barrel of police firearms on three separate occasions. I have therefore, quite literally, been on both sides of the gun. I also know the history of policing, the criminal justice system, and the law. What follows is my good faith attempt to use the particular deadly encounter between Renée Good and Jonathan Ross to provide the knowledge needed to fairly and accurately evaluate police shootings in general.

I. The Street

The street in south Minneapolis near the intersection of Portland and East 33rd on the morning of Wednesday, January 7, 2026, around 9:30, was not chaotic when the federal agents arrived, but it was charged in a way that residents immediately recognized. Cars were stopped at awkward angles, some idling, some turned off altogether. Neighbors stood on porches or at the ends of driveways, watching quietly at first. A small crowd had already formed—some residents, some longtime immigration activists, others likely alerted by neighborhood text chains and social media posts announcing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were operating nearby. Voices rose and fell. Phones were already out. People filmed instinctively, less out of performative outrage than habit, aware that in encounters with the police documentation can be both shield and weapon. This was not an unfamiliar scene in Minneapolis, a city that has repeatedly found itself at the intersection of federal law enforcement, local resistance, and national scrutiny. The rhythms of a weekday morning—school drop-offs, commutes, deliveries—were suspended as attention narrowed to a single point in the street.

At the center of it sat an SUV, angled diagonally across the roadway, partially blocking passage in both directions. Inside the vehicle was Renée Nicole Good, 37-years- old, a Minneapolis resident and a mother of three. She was not the target of the ICE enforcement action unfolding around her, yet she had made herself part of it by stopping her car in the middle of the street. She did not accelerate through the officers. She did not immediately flee but stayed put. When an agent ordered her to exit the vehicle, she did not comply. For several seconds—long enough to register as defiance, but not long enough to disprove malicious intent—the scene held. Then her SUV lurched forward, an ICE agent fired. Good was pronounced dead at 9:52 a.m.

II. Renée Nicole Good

In the days following her death, Renée Good was described in fragments that gradually assembled into a fuller portrait. Friends and family spoke of her as a devoted mother, someone who structured her life around her children’s needs and emotional worlds. She wrote poetry and personal essays, not for fame but for self-expression, and believed that writing was a way of making sense of moral obligation in an unjust world.

She was not known as a frontline activist or organizer. Those close to her said she did not seek confrontation. But she did pay attention. She read. She talked. And she believed that there were moments when inaction itself was a choice with moral weight. That morning, she had already taken one of her children to school. She was moving through her neighborhood when she encountered the ICE operation. For her, it was not an abstract implementation of immigration policy. It was happening in front of her house, on a street she used every day. She stopped.

Supporters would later describe her actions as an attempt to slow things down, to interrupt a police operation long enough for people to witness it. Critics would call it reckless obstruction. Both descriptions capture something true. What matters for understanding the event is that Good was trying to balance resistance with restraint. She wanted to do something about what she believed was injustice, but she did not want to cause any real trouble. She did not exit the vehicle. She did not curse or scream. She held her ground in a way that made sense to her at that moment. From inside the car, she appeared calm. In one recording that would later circulate widely, she is heard telling the ICE agent who took her life, “That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you.” The sentence would later be treated as valedictory, imbued with tragic finality. At the time, it was perhaps simply an attempt to deescalate the situation, to signal that her resistance was not personal.

III. Jonathan Ross

The ICE agent who fired the fatal shots was Jonathan Ross, a 43-year-old federal agent assigned to the operation that morning. Ross had been with ICE for ten years, including serving on the agency’s special response team, whose assignments require operating in unpredictable, high-risk environments. He was not one of the new agents described in some circles as poorly trained cowboys motivated more by a federal paycheck and the power that comes with carrying a badge than a commitment to public service. Before joining the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) he had been in the military, serving in Iraq. From Ross’s perspective, the scene that morning already showed warning signs. The street was blocked. A crowd of protesters was gathering and becoming more animated. Other agents were positioned around Good’s vehicle, some within a few feet. The driver had refused commands to exit the car. Control of the situation was partial at best.

Like many officers, Ross had been trained to treat vehicles as among the most dangerous threats on the street—unpredictable, heavy, capable of inflicting fatal harm in seconds. When a driver refuses to obey commands and a vehicle remains mobile, the officer’s risk calculus changes quickly. Video taken by Ross’s cellphone camera captures much of the encounter from his point of view. In it, he walks around Good’s SUV, filming the license plate and exterior. His posture is alert but not aggressive. He is not planted in front of the vehicle to block it. He is not braced for impact. He appears to regard the situation as tense but still manageable. Ross had seconds, not minutes, to interpret Good’s intentions and the consequences of her next movement. Just six months before, he had been dragged by a car and seriously injured while attempting to effect an arrest.

IV. Seconds

What followed unfolded in seconds, the unit of time that defines most police use-of-force encounters and later frustrates those who try to reconstruct them. The first cellphone video of the incident shows Good’s SUV shifting—first backward, then forward—with Ross very close to it. The movement is sudden enough that he appears to be taken by surprise. The distance between him and the SUV at that moment is so small that it is unclear whether the vehicle struck him or missed by inches. Ross fires one shot,

which did not stop the vehicle; it may not have struck Good at all. The SUV continues moving, its speed unchanged or increasing. Ross fires two more shots in rapid succession. These shots strike Good. Her vehicle rolls a short distance before hitting two other cars and coming to a stop.

V. The Aftermath

The silence that immediately followed Ross’s gunshots did not last long. People screamed. Protesters surged toward the vehicle. Agents shouted commands for space and control. Firearms were lowered, then raised again, then lowered as agents tried to secure the scene. Phones were everywhere. Footage spread almost immediately—cropped clips, shaky frames, slowed-down versions posted without context and then reposted with added narrative. Good was transported to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Her name spread quickly. Her image appeared on signs and murals. She was spoken of in absolutes: innocent, murdered, heroic, reckless. Each word reflected a political or moral judgment layered onto a moment that had already passed. Ross disappeared from public view. His name emerged later through reporting, attached to a handful of seconds that would be replayed endlessly. Like Good, he became a symbol almost immediately, his individual perspective flattened into competing narratives.

VI. The Left

On the political Left, the response was swift and emotionally charged. Progressive officials, activists, and commentators framed the shooting as a clear case of excessive force and federal overreach, a murder committed by the state. Immediately after the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference where he accused ICE of “sowing chaos on our streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people.” He dismissed federal claims that the shooting was an act of self-defense, calling them “bullshit.” Near the end of his remarks, he told ICE to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.”

Representative Ilhan Omar argued that the incident illustrated ICE’s ability to operate with impunity in local communities. Moreover, the government had slandered Good and had something to hide: “If they’re saying we shouldn’t believe our eyes, then let the investigation take place before you characterize this mother of three as a domestic terrorist. Prove to us what documentation you have that one, she was paid and two, that she was agitating.”

Joe Scarborough, host of MS NOW’s Morning Joe, told his viewers that the video showed “Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarming the young mom’s SUV, barking conflicting orders, yanking at her door, then firing three shots at point-blank range—two after the shooter had appeared to move safely to the side of the woman’s Honda Pilot.”

The New York Times commentator David Wallace-Wells shared a similar view with the paper’s readership: “Here we are, with an Iraq veteran in tactical gear, surrounded by comrades swarming a car partially blocking his way, firing point-blank at its driver.” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison offered perhaps the most balanced account, describing the shooting as deeply disturbing and characterizing Good’s intentions as benign: “She was a compassionate neighbor trying to be a legal observer on behalf of her immigrant neighbors. That’s what she was doing at the moment of her death. And she was a poet. She was a mom. She was a daughter. And I am deeply saddened by what happened to her and her family.”

For many on the Left, the details of the seconds before the shooting mattered less than the broader pattern they believed it exemplified: an unarmed civilian killed by the federal government in her own neighborhood, her only crime, trying to protest peacefully. Video footage was treated as confirmation rather than evidence to be weighed. What this perspective captured—accurately—was the human devastation of the event. A mother was dead. Her children would grow up without her. A community already distrustful of federal law enforcement felt confirmed in its fears. What it collapsed, however, was the distinction between moral outrage and legal justification.

VII. The Right

On the political Right, the reaction moved just as quickly toward certainty of a different kind. Vice President J.D. Vance argued that a car is a deadly weapon and that denying this reality was willful blindness. He said Good’s death “was a tragedy of her own making,” and that she must have been “radicalized or brainwashed.” At a press conference following the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asserted that Good “proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism.”

Republican congressmen rushed in to throw their weight behind Noem’s indictment of Good. “I mean, law enforcement says, ‘Hey, stop, open up your door, let me see your ID.’ And then not only do you take off, but you go right at somebody as they jump out of the way of the car—basically you’re trying to run them over.” This is how Pennsylvania Representative Dan Meuser understood the shooting. Rich McCormack of Georgia saw it the same way: “What happened is two people got involved in a situation that could have been avoided, had she not been obstructing the law…when they went to go arrest her, she tried to drive away with a person in front of her car. He made a quick decision. That scenario escalated very rapidly, and somebody died.” Another Georgian, Buddy Carter, opined, “They were within their right to defend themselves. He was defending himself…We have to show respect for the ICE agent. We have to show respect to our public safety officials.”

President Donald Trump summed up the Right’s position, writing on Truth Social that Good “was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense…. Hard to believe [the agent] is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

This perspective emphasized risk and officer safety, drawing on the well-documented reality that vehicles are a leading cause of line-of-duty deaths. (According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) motor vehicle accidents and being struck by vehicles are the second leading causes of police officer deaths and injuries.) It recognized that officers do not have perfect information and that hesitation can be fatal. Its weakness lay in its tendency to convert possibility into certainty. Claims about impact, intent, and trajectory were asserted without resolution of disputed facts. The legal requirement of reasonableness under uncertainty (discussed below) was treated as blanket immunity.

VIII. The Legally Relevant Facts

The Department of Homeland Security has released video footage from Agent Ross’s cellphone camera. Combined with the first two publicly available cell phone videos it becomes possible to reconstruct the incident in sufficient detail to conduct an analysis to determine whether Good had committed crimes, and whether Ross’s actions were legally justifiable. In the videos, Good has pulled her car diagonally across the street, blocking traffic for approximately three minutes. Ross has positioned his SUV ahead of hers; he then gets out and begins to circle the vehicle, filming it with his cellphone.

As he and Good come face-to-face she says, “That’s fine dude. I’m not mad at you,” calmly, and without any hint of animosity. Ross does not respond. By the time he is on the passenger side of the vehicle, a second ICE agent positions his SUV in front of Good’s driver’s side door. This agent gets out, approaches Good, and commands her to exit the SUV. She does not comply. Simultaneously, on the passenger side of the SUV, Rebecca “Becca” Good (Renée Good’s spouse) begins to taunt Ross while filming him with her cell phone: “Show your face! Show your face! That’s okay we don’t change our plates every morning. Just so you know, it’ll be the same plate when you talk to us later. That’s fine, U.S. citizen, former fucking veteran! You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch big boy. Go ahead.”

During this exchange, Becca Good is gesturing defiantly at Ross, who ignores her and continues filming. At this point, the second agent can be heard directing Renée Good out of the car while grabbing the SUV’s door handle. Becca Good then turns, places her hand on the passenger side door handle, attempting to get back inside the vehicle. (She had apparently gotten out to confront agents.) The wheels of the car are pointed to the left. Renée Good puts the SUV in reverse and it begins to roll backward and left, which places it directly in front of Ross, who is standing still. (Ross did not step in front of the vehicle, as was been widely reported.)

The second agent can be heard yelling, “Get out of the fucking car!” Becca Good then says to Renée Good, “Drive baby drive!” She turns the steering wheel hard to the right, steps on the accelerator, and the SUV jumps forward. It is when the front wheels are pointed straight—directly at Ross—that he begins to draw his firearm. The vehicle is several feet away from him. Good attempts to go around Ross to his left; the SUV’s front and rear wheels spin as they attempt to gain traction on the slick pavement. A loud thud can be heard, indicating contact between Ross and the SUV. He fires the first shot, which enters the lower left driver’s side windshield. (At this point it is not known whether this round struck Good or not.)

The vehicle continues to accelerate and Ross fires two more rounds in rapid succession through the passenger side window. These rounds strike Good and are apparently the fatal shots. Ross can be heard saying loudly, “Fucking bitch!” as the SUV continues forward until it crashes into several parked cars and then a utility pole. He can be seen walking slowly but purposefully toward the SUV. Ross’s defenders describe his gait as halting, suggesting an injury (DHS issued a statement asserting that he suffered a hip injury and internal bleeding when the SUV struck him. It does not appear that there have been media attempts to independently verify this crucial fact), while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has depicted Ross as walking away “with a hop and a skip,” with any injury being no more serious than he would have sustained “closing a refrigerator door with his hips.”

VIX. What the Law Demands and Allows

Now that the noise has receded and the agents, protestors, activists, politicians, and the media have moved on, a prosecutor or grand jury will have to determine whether Jonathan Ross broke the law in firing on Renée Good. Under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution and Minnesota law, police–civilian encounters fall into three categories: consensual encounters, investigative detentions, and arrests. Only the latter two permit officers to compel compliance. Minnesota courts have emphasized that an investigative detention (defined in Terry v. Ohio [1968]) is lawful when officers have reasonable, articulable suspicion that a person has committed, is committing, or is about to commit a crime (see also, State v. Askerooth, a 2004 Minnesota appellate case). Blocking a public street and interfering with officers performing official duties can constitute a crime. Minnesota statute §609.50 states that whoever intentionally “obstructs, hinders, or prevents the lawful execution of any legal process, civil or criminal, or apprehension of another on a charge or conviction of a criminal offense; or obstructs, resists, or interferes with a peace officer while the officer is engaged in the performance of official duties” has committed the crime of “Obstructing Legal Process, Arrest, or Firefighting.”

There is a comparable federal obstruction statute, 18 U.S.C. §111, “Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees.” This law reads in relevant part: “whosoever forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title [federal agents and officers] while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties… shall, where the acts in violation of this section constitute only simple assault, be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both, and where such acts involve physical contact with the victim of that assault or the intent to commit another felony, be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both.” If any of the acts referenced in the statute involve the use of a deadly weapon—including an automobile—or results in bodily injury, the defendant can face imprisonment for up to twenty years. According to federal sentencing guidelines, the car does not have to strike officers or agents to trigger the sentencing enhancement. Observing conduct like that described in the Minnesota and federal statutes in real time provides a lawful basis for investigative detention.

The critical question then becomes whether detention was clearly communicated. A seizure occurs when a reasonable person would believe they are not free to leave. Minnesota courts do not require “magic words”; they look to objective indicators. In State v. Cripps (1995) the Minnesota Supreme Court held that a seizure occurs when police conduct conveys a message that compliance is required. Commands to exit a vehicle are particularly significant. In both Askerooth and State v. Diede (2011), the court recognized that ordering a driver out of a vehicle constitutes a seizure requiring lawful justification. Physical attempts to open a driver’s door serve as further evidence that a detention has been asserted. With repeated commands to exit and officers attempting to open the door, the Ross-Good encounter moved beyond a request to clear the street and into a lawful investigative detention.

Once lawfully detained, refusal to comply with lawful commands may also constitute obstruction of legal process. Minnesota courts distinguish passive noncompliance during a consensual encounter from active interference during detention. Obstruction requires conduct that materially interferes with officers’ duties. (See State v. Krawsky [1988].) Attempting to leave after detention has been clearly asserted transforms the interaction, if the legal threshold for obstruction had not been met by prior conduct. In State v. Wick, (1983), the court emphasized that intentional interference with lawful police activity—even without physical force—can constitute obstruction when it frustrates investigation. Driving away after officers have ordered a driver out of a vehicle and attempted to open the door is not mere disengagement; it is flight from detention, even if it does not neatly meet Minnesota’s statutory definition of “fleeing a peace officer.” Minnesota courts permit obstruction charges to cover this gap. Vehicles further affect the analysis. Minnesota courts are attentive to the risks that vehicles pose to law enforcement officers. In State v. Varnado (1998), the court recognized that officer-safety concerns justify escalated commands during vehicle encounters.

These state-law principles intersect with federal constitutional standards governing the use of deadly force. In Graham v. Connor, (1989), the Supreme Court instructed that force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene and not with 20/20 hindsight, acknowledging that officers make split-second judgments in tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving circumstances. Under Tennessee v. Garner (1985), deadly force is constitutionally permissible when an officer reasonably believes a suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others. The inclusion of “others” is critical. Threat assessment is not limited to the officer who fires but extends to fellow officers and bystanders. Furthermore, courts evaluate force dynamically. As the Supreme Court explained in Plumhoff v. Rickard (2014), officers are not required to stop shooting until a perceived threat has ended. Regarding moving vehicles, in Cole v. Bone (1993), the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the use of deadly force where a suspect used a vehicle in a manner that posed a serious risk to officers and the public and ruled that officers need not wait until they are struck by a vehicle before perceiving imminent danger. (Many believe that Ross’s actions would have been justifiable only if he had been intentionally struck, hence the forensic dissection of video footage to determine tire angles and vehicle-to-body distances.)

The Department of Homeland Security’s use of force policy is consistent with the principles articulated in Graham, Garner, and Bone: “DHS law enforcement officers may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or to another person.” They are prohibited from firing at moving vehicles or their drivers “unless the use of deadly force against the operator is justified under the standards articulated elsewhere in this policy. Before using deadly force under these circumstances, the officer must consider the hazards that an out-of-control conveyance may pose to law enforcement and innocent bystanders.” Furthermore, the “appropriateness of any particular use of force must be determined from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, recognizing that officers are often forced to make split-second judgments in tense, rapidly evolving, and uncertain situations.” DHS officers should, however, “avoid intentionally and unreasonably placing themselves in positions in which they have no alternative to using deadly force.”

X. The Reasonable Officer

At present, we cannot know exactly what Jonathan Ross was thinking. However, given my own knowledge and experiences, I can speculate with a high degree of certainty about how a reasonable officer would likely have perceived an encounter like that between Ross and Good. I do so in the following hypothetical scenario modeled on the Good/Ross encounter.

Our hypothetical officer and her Minneapolis Police Department partners are attempting to execute arrest warrants for potentially armed drug dealers. Protesters have arrived to document these actions, which has become increasingly common in the city since George Floyd’s death in 2020. This officer is an eight-year veteran of the force and has gone through this before, still, it heightens her alertness and makes her tense. Then a car pulls across the street, blocking the smooth flow of traffic for several minutes.

Time is of the essence when executing warrants—especially now that the operation is public. Every minute they are delayed gives the suspects time to get away or to destroy evidence. The driver is not moving the car. The officer decides to position her car in front of the subject vehicle to prevent it from driving away; one of her partners then pulls up to engage with the driver to end the traffic disruption. She gets out of her car to use her bodycam to record the encounter, since video has become critical evidence in officer-citizen interactions that might result in complaints, criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, or a torpedoed career.

A woman approaches her, begins taunting and cursing at her—essentially challenging her to a fight—while filming it all, as if trying to deliberately provoke a reaction. She ignores her, but the situation has now gone from aggravating to conflictual. The driver seems okay, but this one is an agitator, a troublemaker. These two are probably going to be a problem. The officer ignores her and continues to walk and film.

Meanwhile, she can hear her partner demanding that the driver, a woman, get out of the vehicle—even cursing her as he does so. The situation is quickly escalating. The driver still refuses to get out of the car. Her partner grabs at the door handle, at the same moment the woman who has been harassing her grabs for the passenger side door handle, trying to get into the SUV. She can hear the car going into reverse and the engine begin to rev, see it unexpectedly move right in front of her, and hear the other woman yelling at the driver to take off.

In a flash, her fight-or-flight response kicks in and her vision tunnels to the car and the driver’s face; she does not see the direction of the car’s front tires. She instinctively reaches for her pistol—as she had been trained to do if she felt her life were in danger. The car strikes her and she fires one-handed and off balance. She stumbles back and immediately fires two more shots, again, as she had been trained to do if the perceived imminent threat now extends to others. The car continues down the street and crashes into several others. It is only at this moment that it is clear to the officer that she has actually shot the driver. Everything before that had happened too fast for her to know for sure. She walks after it, angrily calling the driver “a fucking bitch” for trying to run her over. Why had she done that?

The entire episode has taken just seven seconds.

X. The Likely Legal Outcomes

Taken together, Minnesota and federal precedent establish a demanding yet deferential standard. Lawful detention, clear assertion of authority, refusal to comply, and sudden vehicle movement in close proximity to an officer all inform both the reasonableness of perceived threat and application of the law. None of this means the shooting was inevitable or unavoidable. It does mean that criminal prosecution is unlikely. To secure a conviction prosecutors would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that no reasonable officer could have perceived an imminent threat to themselves or others under these circumstances. Given the obstruction, lawful detention, attempted flight, proximity, surprise, and volatility of the scene that burden is extremely high. To date, Jonathan Ross has not been charged by Minnesota or the federal government. Civil litigation is more plausible, but the qualified immunity of the United States government would be a significant barrier. (There are also federal-state jurisdictional issues to be considered.) For her actions, Rebecca Good could face charges for violating the federal obstruction statute, but this has yet to occur.

XI. The Space Between Seconds

The criminal law leaves space—too much space, some would argue—for tragedy. It allows for moments where a person dies even though she did not intend to kill. It protects officers who act on reasonable fear, even when that fear proves catastrophically wrong. It does not reconcile grief. It does not provide moral condemnation or offer absolution. It does not restore what has been lost. It is an imperfect, ever-evolving set of rules and standards that should govern us all equally and fairly.

What happened on that Minneapolis street lives in the space between seconds: between a car beginning to move and the firing of a pistol. That space is where law, fear, judgment, and human fallibility can collide. This ambiguity and complexity are usually lost in moments like these and the law rarely provides answers that satisfy all. If Ross is not charged his supporters will claim vindication, while Good’s will see yet another bad cop getting away with murder.

ICE is still operating in cities around the country and almost a million police officers are engaging with the public every day. We will no doubt find ourselves once again fighting over the meaning of the space between seconds.

Glenn McNair is a professor of history and director of African Diaspora Studies at Kenyon College. He is also the author of Criminal Injustice: Slaves and Free Blacks in Georgia’s Criminal Justice System and is also the Dr. William T. Moore Distinguished Editor of the Georgia Historical Quarterly. Prior to entering academia, he served as a police officer in Savannah, Georgia, and a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. His previous essays in the Journal of Free Black Thought are “The Black Panthers Were Not Revolutionaries” and “‘Pawns in a White Man’s Political Game’,” parts 1 and 2.