Edokwin
8m

What's funny is that I remember people writing post mortems like this for the Republicans not too long ago. Many times actually. Most recently in 2020 and 2022, but also throughout the Obama administration.

The truth is that both parties have serious but *non-fatal* flaws, and both need serious reform. The Democrats have a national brand that's too married to the images and excesses of far left progressivism. The Republicans have become a personality cult with no principles or guiding light, save an aversion to the left and a misguided, unquestionable loyalty to Donald Trump.

Until we reckon with how broken both parties are, and yet how resilient there are as well, we'll keep missing the bigger picture, I fear. But I appreciate Creswell's insights nonetheless.

