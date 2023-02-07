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KP's avatar
KP
Feb 8, 2023

As a person who appreciates rugby, Australian Rules football and American football in that order, it think that there is two simple changes that would make American Football ‘safer’.

1. Get rid of the pads and helmets. Keep the mouth guards. Amateur boxing has just removed headgear from competition because they saw an increase in frequency and severity head injuries. Head gear gives a false sense of security that gave permission for fighters to both hit harder and to relax their guard and take more hits to the head. I suspect the same thing goes on with football. I watch a lot of rugby and the tackling technique is highly specialised and almost tidy. You’re not allowed to grab clothing, necks or knees or arms. You’re generally not allowed to pick players up and slam them into the ground and the speed of the game disincentivises pinning a player down or pile ons. I watch American football and I am actually horrified by the tackles. Any one in rugby would get you banned for an entire season and probably fined as well or sent off for the game. The padding protection gives psychological permission to be rougher than the protective capacity of the padding and hence more injuries.

2. Get rid of fake grass. Australians NEVER play football on fake turf. Real ground and grass is kinder on bodies. It also disincentivises GINORMOUS stadiums in favour of making sure all the small club grounds are used in the season and keeping the rugby clubs rooted in their local community and rest fields in between games.

But, your never going to get rid of contact sports like this. Men NEED an outlet with the socially oriented physicality of rugby and football. The risk of injury is part of the appeal. It’s really the closest thing to play warfare which a proportion of men are biologically wired for and need a pro-social outlet to express.

The racial disparities between players and management are more about class than strictly race. It happens here in Australian Rugby. In Australia, a disproportionate number of highly successful players are Pacific Islander and often come from very working class backgrounds. Very few coaches and upper management are. The Pacific Islander player’s physicality and their familial encouragement and pride is a huge incentive to pursue an elite level at the expense of education or acquiring post-football skills. A lot of mothers are happy their kids are playing football instead of joining gangs. Upper middle class families don’t have those stark choices and the elite footballers produced from that social class are far more likely to be successful in wrangling post-pro careers in football or finding a completely different profession. They also don’t tend to have large extended families to support and who’s circumstances are dire enough to roll the dice of pro football. That class problem will always persist so long as football is a profession instead of a well-organise community pastime like it used to be.

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Shirley G's avatar
Shirley G
Feb 8, 2023

This certainly puts into perspective the devastating effects of the game and the injustices borne largely by black athletes. Yet many others such as service people and first responders put their bodies in far more harm and often pay the ultimate price for far less compensation. Maybe this is the price of being an elite athlete. You could tell them all of this is a certainty and they would still line up by the thousands to compete and kids will still dream of becoming pro football stars. I’m not saying it’s ok to abuse bodies and minds like this but it seems that risk and harm are the realities of the world we live in.

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