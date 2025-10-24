Journal of Free Black Thought

Ardath N Blauvelt
20h

It is shocking to read such ugly venting from the so called republican side and it raises questions and calls for investigation. It certainly calls for loud and outraged condemnation. Having said that, it does feel like the kid who just learned the F word and goes around shouting it for the shock value. To compile so many verbal assaults in one place seems highly performative and infantile. And it should reap the reality of the adult confrontation it deserves. But, to assume that the fringe wackos exposed by these texts is the equivalent of AOC and her band of socialist extremism that has, in fact, become the Left's mainstream, is ludicrous. And distracting.

Republican leaders are hardly calling for an overthrow of our legitimate and respected minorities; they are working hard to elevate and embrace them. For sure there's a fringe on the Right, but it's nowhere near the Capitol, shutting the government down and calling for an overthrow of capitalism. The hallmark of the Right is still to build, create, and use optimism for the future, yes even a ballroom!, not to destroy and spread envy and hate. May it continue to do so, despite useful idiots who crave the spotlight. Don't give it to them.

Jim Trageser
16h

I guess I see it a litlte differently: MOST Republicans quickly, unquestioningly condemned the contents of the leaked communications. The vice president did himself no favors with his equivocations, and he'll have to answer for that (not least at home over dinner!).

When we compare the Republican / conservative response to the students - dissolving the New York state branch of the student organization, dismissing the others from their posts - to the Democratic response to the Maine candidate with an actual Nazi tattoo, or the racist invective hurled at the GOP candidate for governor of Virginia - it's pretty clear to me which party actually is aiming to live up to its ideals of equality and mutual respect.

Hopefully the idiot kids expressing racist sentiments learn from this.

If not, I guess they can always switch party registration to Democrat and run for office with Bernie Sanders' full blessing ...

