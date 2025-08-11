The Third Blow
How federal Urban Renewal created today's generational poverty in the black South
How federal Urban Renewal created today's generational poverty in the black South
Why do cycles of poverty persist in so many Black communities across the Deep South, generations after the end of Jim Crow? The conventional answers point to the history of slavery and legal segregation, 1970s welfare policies, and their importance cannot be overstated. However, what if a crucial part of the explanation lies not in the 19th century, but in the middle of the 20th?
This essay argues that the federally funded “Urban Renewal” projects of the 1950s and 1960s were a pivotal, wealth-destroying event. Marketed as “progress,” these programs often functioned to bulldoze thriving Black residential and commercial districts, erasing Black-owned property and shattering the foundations of generational wealth. This creates a challenging paradox, particularly for modern political labels. If government power was used to actively bar Black Americans from free market participation and property ownership—the very institutions credited with stabilizing families and communities—how does that reshape our understanding of the problem?
To move from theory to reality, we need to see how these policies were implemented on the ground. Michael Barrett’s master’s thesis, “Racial Segregation: Slum Clearance and Urban Renewal in Birmingham, Alabama, 1950-1960,” provides a powerful case study of this destructive history.
Michael Barrett's thesis argues that while Birmingham, Alabama, was notoriously labeled the "most segregated city in America" by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., its use of federal housing programs to enforce racial segregation was not unique but mirrored practices in both southern and northern cities between 1950 and 1970. The work details how local officials in Birmingham leveraged federal funds from programs like the Housing Act of 1949 not for equitable development, but to systematically displace Black communities, clear "slums," and redevelop land in ways that maintained and reinforced racial boundaries.
Early 20th Century: The Foundation of Segregation
Barrett begins by establishing the historical context of racial segregation in Birmingham long before the post-war era. Founded in 1871, the city's industrial growth was built on the foundation of cheap Black labor in its coal mines and steel mills. This influx of Black workers led to a severe housing shortage, which employers addressed by constructing company-owned, segregated housing of substandard quality. These “shot gun”-style houses often lacked basic amenities like indoor plumbing and were poorly maintained.
This physical segregation was legally codified through zoning ordinances. Following the lead of cities like Baltimore, Birmingham implemented racial zoning laws in the early 20th century to prevent Black families from moving into white neighborhoods, with officials openly stating the goal was to protect white property values. Even after the Supreme Court's 1917 ruling in Buchanan v. Warley struck down explicit racial zoning, Birmingham and other cities devised comprehensive planning strategies to achieve the same ends without overt legality. This was compounded by the federal practice of "redlining" initiated by the Home Owners Loan Corporation (HOLC) in the 1930s, which designated Black neighborhoods as “high-risk” for mortgage lending, effectively starving them of private investment.
The New Deal and Public Housing
The arrival of New Deal public housing programs in the 1930s did little to alter these patterns. The Public Works Administration (PWA) and later the U.S. Housing Authority (USHA) deferred to local authorities on administrative matters, including the location of housing projects. In Birmingham, this meant that new public housing was built on the sites of former slums, perpetuating residential segregation. The first major public housing project, Smithfield Court, was designated for Black families and built in a predominantly Black area after significant debate and protest from Black homeowners who were displaced. The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) was formed to oversee these projects, and it consistently prioritized the interests of the white business and political establishment.
The Housing Act of 1949: “Urban Renewal is Negro Removal”
The crux of Barrett’s thesis focuses on the period following the Housing Act of 1949. This landmark legislation provided substantial federal funding for “slum clearance” and “urban renewal.” Title I of the act empowered local agencies to use eminent domain to acquire and clear large tracts of “blighted” land, which could then be sold to private developers for commercial or upscale residential use.
In Birmingham, this tool was wielded to serve the interests of the expanding medical center and the downtown business community. The “Site A” project, for instance, cleared a 9.5-block area with a majority Black population to make way for the medical center's expansion. While the law stipulated that displaced persons must be relocated to “decent, safe, and sanitary dwellings,” in practice, this was not what happened. Black families were either pushed into already overcrowded Black neighborhoods or into segregated public housing projects. Plans for new private housing for whites were included in the redevelopment, while housing for displaced Black residents was an afterthought.
“Site A” is currently University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) medical center.
The NAACP challenged these plans, arguing that the city and HABD were using federal funds to maintain segregation, but their legal efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Barrett notes that the phrase “urban renewal is negro removal” became a common refrain among Black residents who were displaced by these projects.
When I read this from the 2013 report “Place Matters for Health in Jefferson county, Alabama” about Birmingham, I could hardly believe what I was reading: lawmakers routed new interstates directly through Black neighborhoods in Birmingham.
At the southern end of the county Interstate 65 intersected the city to place the black neighborhoods on the west side and the central business district and white residents on the east side. Further, Interstate 20/59 was diverted from its originally planned straight line path from east to west to a more curvilinear route that bypassed at least two predominately white neighborhoods and served as a buffer between the black neighborhoods in the north and the white neighborhoods in the south. This route again aligned with the 1926 zoning map and ran directly through many black communities. Further, Birmingham’s participation in the federal urban renewal program in the 1950s and 1960s allowed for the relocation of blacks from areas identified as slums or having blighted conditions, but prime for development and employment opportunities. For example, a 60-block predominately black neighborhood was cleared using urban renewal to make way for the expansion of the Southside Medical Center, which later became the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). While UAB, currently the largest employer in the state, certainly contributed to the revitalization of the city’s dying industrial-based economy during the mid-20th century, black residents paid a particularly high price.
The price they paid was being trapped in economic dead and impoverished neighborhoods.
Birmingham in a National Context
A key component of Barrett's argument is that Birmingham's actions were not exceptional. He compares Birmingham to Atlanta and Chicago to demonstrate that the manipulation of federal housing funds to enforce segregation was a national phenomenon.
· Atlanta: Like Birmingham, Atlanta used federal funds for public housing and urban renewal to contain its Black population. The city constructed separate public housing projects for whites and Blacks and used slum clearance to remove Black communities from areas desired for commercial development and civic centers.
· Chicago: In the North, the dynamic was similar, though often characterized as de facto rather than de jure segregation. The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), despite the efforts of its integration-minded executive secretary, was ultimately forced by the city council to site public housing almost exclusively in existing Black ghetto areas. This policy was accompanied by violent resistance from white homeowners when Black families attempted to move into their neighborhoods.
Barrett concludes that the legacy of these mid-century policies is the continued confinement of Black populations in deteriorating inner-city areas, cut off from economic opportunities. The federal government's decision to grant local autonomy to housing authorities allowed entrenched local prejudices to shape the urban landscape in ways that perpetuated inequality.
The Lingering Shadow: Historical Segregation and Modern Poverty in Birmingham
Michael Barrett's research provides a crucial historical lens through which to understand the persistent poverty within Birmingham's Black community today. The recent article “As Alabama Struggles to Cut Poverty, Birmingham Shows Hopeful Signs” reports that the poverty rate in the city of Birmingham was 23.5 percent in 2023, a figure significantly higher than the national average of 12.5 percent and Alabama’s statewide rate of 15.6 percent. This stark disparity is not a recent development but a direct consequence of the historical policies of segregation and economic exclusion detailed in Barrett's thesis.
The systematic confinement of Black residents to specific, under-resourced neighborhoods had profound long-term economic consequences:
1. Destruction of Generational Wealth: The “slum clearance” projects of the 1950s and 60s did more than just displace families; they destroyed what little wealth Black homeowners had managed to accumulate. As Barrett documents, Black property owners in areas like the “Site A,” home of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) medical center. were forcibly removed, often with their legal challenges failing in court. Renters, who made up the vast majority of the displaced, were left with nothing. This eradication of property ownership prevented families from passing wealth down to future generations, a cornerstone of economic stability in America.
2. Concentration of Poverty: By demolishing Black neighborhoods and relocating residents primarily to public housing projects situated in other impoverished Black areas, the city created and sustained concentrated pockets of poverty. These neighborhoods, as Barrett’s thesis shows, were historically neglected by the city in terms of infrastructure and services. This geographic concentration of disadvantage creates a cycle of poverty that is difficult to escape, marked by underfunded schools, limited job opportunities, and higher crime rates.
3. Economic Isolation: The urban renewal plans were explicitly designed to benefit the white-controlled central business district and institutions like the medical center. The cleared land was redeveloped for commercial use or for white residents, while the displaced Black population was pushed further away from these emerging centers of economic activity. This physical and economic isolation cut Black residents off from the very jobs and opportunities being created in their former neighborhoods.
While the recent news article notes some “hopeful signs,” such as a significant decline in Birmingham’s unemployment rate from 7.1 percent in 2021 to 3.5 percent in 2023, the stubbornly high poverty rate suggests that simply having a job is not enough to overcome the deep-seated economic disparities. The jobs available to residents in these historically segregated neighborhoods may be low-wage, without benefits or opportunities for advancement.
The contrast between the city of Birmingham’s 23.5 percent poverty rate and the much lower rates in surrounding suburban counties like Shelby (9 percent) and St. Clair (8.9 percent) reflects the “white flight” that these mid-century policies accelerated. As Black populations were confined to the inner city, white residents moved to the suburbs, taking their tax base and private investment with them. The result is the metropolitan doughnut effect seen today: a city core with concentrated poverty surrounded by more affluent suburbs.
In conclusion, Michael Barrett’s thesis is not merely a historical account; it is an explanation of the foundational injustices that continue to shape Birmingham's socioeconomic landscape in 2025 . The city’s struggle with a high poverty rate among its Black population cannot be understood without acknowledging the deliberate, government-sponsored policies of segregation, displacement, and economic exclusion that occurred throughout the 20th century. Urban renewal, in the end, was indeed “Negro removal”—not just from physical land, but from the path to economic prosperity.
The official story of Black poverty in the American South is missing its third act. After slavery and Jim Crow, there was a third great economic cataclysm: “Urban Renewal.” In the 1950s and 60s, the federal government handed cities a bulldozer and a blank check to wipe entire Black communities off the map, all in the name of “progress.” These programs need to be central in telling the poverty narrative today.
In Birmingham, through federal, state, and local policy, blacks were landlocked into generational poverty and economic deprivation.
Anthony B. Bradley is an expert on family structure and its impact on academic success. He is a Research Fellow at the Acton Institute and a Research Professor of Interdisciplinary and Theological Studies at Kuyper College. His book, God at Work: Loving God and Neighbor through the Book Of Exodus, appeared this July. He was a guest on the Free Black Thought Podcast in an episode titled “Do NOT Get Divorced.” Follow his work on Substack, where this essay first appeared, and X.
Destruction of wealth, of family structure and of education. Look at NYC. Inner city groups actually believe that politicians can wave a magic wand and grant free housing, free food, and free healthcare. Not only does the communist (and Democratic Socialist) model promise greater poverty and oppression, it will ensure decades of greater ignorance.
Anthony Bradley has written a piece here that belongs in the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal and should be read by every American. The history he recounts here is far too little known. Cycles of poverty persist in the black community in the South. What is the cause of this? The legacy of slavery and Jim Crow are part of it as is misguided 1970s welfare policies. But this still doesn't quite give us the whole picture. The missing link is 1950s and 1960s federally funded Urban Renewal projects which destroyed thriving black residential and commercial districts. This in turn effectively erased Black-owned property from the face of the Earth and shattered the foundations of generational wealth. Michael Barrett's master's thesis on the subject is quite instructive indeed. He concentrates his study on Birmingham, Alabama and its use of slum clearance and urban renewal to enforce racial segregation. He shows that far from being a one off, the stuff Birmingham mirrored the practices of both southern and northern cities between 1950 and 1970. Local officials in Birmingham leveraged funds from the 1949 Housing Act to level black neighborhoods and communities and redevelop the land in ways that maintained and reinforced racial boundaries. Equitable development was never in the cards. Practicing racial segregation in housing was nothing new for Birmingham. They'd been doing it for centuries.
In the 1870s, the city responded to the influx of black workers coming in by building company-owned, segregated housing of substandard quality which lacked basic amenities like indoor plumbing and were poorly maintained. Birmingham continued to use housing policy as a way to reinforce racial segregation. The city implemented racial zoning laws in the early 20th Century to prevent black families from moving into white neighborhoods. Even the 1917 Supreme Court ruling in Buchanan v. Warley struck down explicit racial zoning, the city devised artful ways to get around it. They devised comprehensive planning strategies to achieve the same ends without overt legality. This was compounded further by federal redlining policies initiated by the Home Owners Loan Corporation (HOLC) in the 1930s, which designated Black neighborhoods as "high risk" for mortgage lending. This in turn starved black communities of private investment. The arrival of New Deal public housing programs in the 1930s had little impact on changing this. The Public Works Administration and later the U.S. Housing Authority differed to local authorities on administrative matters like for example the location of housing projects. As a result, you had new public housing being built on the sites of former slums.
The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District oversaw these projects, and they made sure that it consistently prioritized the interests of the white business and political establishment. The passage of the 1949 Housing Act would turn out to be a significant moment in the history of racial segregation in this country. It provided federal funds for slum clearance and urban renewal. Under Title I of the bill, local agencies were empowered to use eminent domain to acquire large tracts of blighted land. What this meant in practice was that black families were pushed into already overcrowded black neighborhoods or into segregated public housing projects. Plans for new private housing for whites were included in the redevelopment, while housing for displaced blacks was ignored. The law did stipulate that displaced persons needed to be relocated to "decent, safe and sanitary dwellings." But in practice, this clause in the bill was utterly ignored. This was repeated again and again in cities across the country. Atlanta and Chicago for instance, did similar such practices. Let's fast forward to today, the black poverty rate in the city remains sky high even though unemployment is down. Simply giving people jobs is not going to fix this problem by itself. Black residents in Birmingham are therefore stuck in deteriorating inner city areas, cut off from economic opportunities. As Mr. Barrett so eloquently argues here, there were three major effects of these practices: the destruction of generational wealth, the concentration of poverty and economic isolation. White flight didn't help matters either as trapped black residents who didn't have the money to move out were left behind while white residents left to move out to the suburbs, taking their tax base and private investment with them.
Sadly, this practice to some extent still continues to this very day with Birmingham as recently as 2013, routing new interstates through black neighborhoods in the city. What can we do about this? What's the solution to these age-old policies that have disadvantaged black Americans for over a century? I would like to propose some here: first off, a bipartisan equitable housing development bill will be passed through Congress. Second, Congress will pass a law once again with bipartisan support, that gentrification, urban renewal and slum clearance will allow for any and all displaced residents to stay and live in that area as long as they are of good character and have no criminal history. The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and the FBI will be directed by the White House to investigate discrimination and disproportionate impact on black communities in urban planning by cities across the nation. The federal government will launch an initiative to clean up the inner cities. Now let me be clear what I mean by that, I do NOT mean to say the residents of those communities should be pushed out or their homes destroyed. Rather federal officials will work hand and hand with local authorities and the people in the area to beautify and repair the cities. The federal government will invest in the inner cities and bring jobs to these communities. Major corporations like Google, Coca Cola, Walmart, General Electric, Ford, Home Depot, Cosco, John Deere, etc. will start private initiatives as well to set up shop in these communities and hire local residents. More police officers will be sent to patrol these neighborhoods and the FBI will start a special operation to chase gangs and drug dealers out of these areas and bring them to justice. Urban farming will be encouraged in these communities to combat food deserts. The federal government will start affirmative action programs in business and loaning and provide special grants to black, Latino and Native American entrepreneurs to help them get a leg up. Welfare reform will be done as well. Welfare will from now on, only be a temporary measure for one to use until they get back on their feet, it will NOT be handed out like candy and the cost of operating the welfare system will be made significantly less expensive.
A second New Deal will be done and it will have safeguards against racial discrimination installed into it and massive public works projects will be started to people put people including folks in the poor black inner cities, to work. A new GI Bill will be passed but it too will include safeguards against discrimination. Black and minority veterans will be given assistance in finding housing, mental healthcare and reacclimating to civilian life. More affordable housing will be built, public housing will be reformed and the quality of it upped and black and ex-cons who've earned it will receive high-quality apartment rooms of their own and they will be pointed to job interviews for their chosen field, this would disproportionately help blacks and minorities while also helping whites who are in the same situation. Black churches and mosques will host after school programs for black children and troubled black youth. They will also hold classes on fatherhood and raising children. Community events should be held where the police and the community establish good relations.