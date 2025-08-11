Journal of Free Black Thought

Ed Sharrow
9h

Destruction of wealth, of family structure and of education. Look at NYC. Inner city groups actually believe that politicians can wave a magic wand and grant free housing, free food, and free healthcare. Not only does the communist (and Democratic Socialist) model promise greater poverty and oppression, it will ensure decades of greater ignorance.

Noah Otte
6h

Anthony Bradley has written a piece here that belongs in the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal and should be read by every American. The history he recounts here is far too little known. Cycles of poverty persist in the black community in the South. What is the cause of this? The legacy of slavery and Jim Crow are part of it as is misguided 1970s welfare policies. But this still doesn't quite give us the whole picture. The missing link is 1950s and 1960s federally funded Urban Renewal projects which destroyed thriving black residential and commercial districts. This in turn effectively erased Black-owned property from the face of the Earth and shattered the foundations of generational wealth. Michael Barrett's master's thesis on the subject is quite instructive indeed. He concentrates his study on Birmingham, Alabama and its use of slum clearance and urban renewal to enforce racial segregation. He shows that far from being a one off, the stuff Birmingham mirrored the practices of both southern and northern cities between 1950 and 1970. Local officials in Birmingham leveraged funds from the 1949 Housing Act to level black neighborhoods and communities and redevelop the land in ways that maintained and reinforced racial boundaries. Equitable development was never in the cards. Practicing racial segregation in housing was nothing new for Birmingham. They'd been doing it for centuries.

In the 1870s, the city responded to the influx of black workers coming in by building company-owned, segregated housing of substandard quality which lacked basic amenities like indoor plumbing and were poorly maintained. Birmingham continued to use housing policy as a way to reinforce racial segregation. The city implemented racial zoning laws in the early 20th Century to prevent black families from moving into white neighborhoods. Even the 1917 Supreme Court ruling in Buchanan v. Warley struck down explicit racial zoning, the city devised artful ways to get around it. They devised comprehensive planning strategies to achieve the same ends without overt legality. This was compounded further by federal redlining policies initiated by the Home Owners Loan Corporation (HOLC) in the 1930s, which designated Black neighborhoods as "high risk" for mortgage lending. This in turn starved black communities of private investment. The arrival of New Deal public housing programs in the 1930s had little impact on changing this. The Public Works Administration and later the U.S. Housing Authority differed to local authorities on administrative matters like for example the location of housing projects. As a result, you had new public housing being built on the sites of former slums.

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District oversaw these projects, and they made sure that it consistently prioritized the interests of the white business and political establishment. The passage of the 1949 Housing Act would turn out to be a significant moment in the history of racial segregation in this country. It provided federal funds for slum clearance and urban renewal. Under Title I of the bill, local agencies were empowered to use eminent domain to acquire large tracts of blighted land. What this meant in practice was that black families were pushed into already overcrowded black neighborhoods or into segregated public housing projects. Plans for new private housing for whites were included in the redevelopment, while housing for displaced blacks was ignored. The law did stipulate that displaced persons needed to be relocated to "decent, safe and sanitary dwellings." But in practice, this clause in the bill was utterly ignored. This was repeated again and again in cities across the country. Atlanta and Chicago for instance, did similar such practices. Let's fast forward to today, the black poverty rate in the city remains sky high even though unemployment is down. Simply giving people jobs is not going to fix this problem by itself. Black residents in Birmingham are therefore stuck in deteriorating inner city areas, cut off from economic opportunities. As Mr. Barrett so eloquently argues here, there were three major effects of these practices: the destruction of generational wealth, the concentration of poverty and economic isolation. White flight didn't help matters either as trapped black residents who didn't have the money to move out were left behind while white residents left to move out to the suburbs, taking their tax base and private investment with them.

Sadly, this practice to some extent still continues to this very day with Birmingham as recently as 2013, routing new interstates through black neighborhoods in the city. What can we do about this? What's the solution to these age-old policies that have disadvantaged black Americans for over a century? I would like to propose some here: first off, a bipartisan equitable housing development bill will be passed through Congress. Second, Congress will pass a law once again with bipartisan support, that gentrification, urban renewal and slum clearance will allow for any and all displaced residents to stay and live in that area as long as they are of good character and have no criminal history. The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and the FBI will be directed by the White House to investigate discrimination and disproportionate impact on black communities in urban planning by cities across the nation. The federal government will launch an initiative to clean up the inner cities. Now let me be clear what I mean by that, I do NOT mean to say the residents of those communities should be pushed out or their homes destroyed. Rather federal officials will work hand and hand with local authorities and the people in the area to beautify and repair the cities. The federal government will invest in the inner cities and bring jobs to these communities. Major corporations like Google, Coca Cola, Walmart, General Electric, Ford, Home Depot, Cosco, John Deere, etc. will start private initiatives as well to set up shop in these communities and hire local residents. More police officers will be sent to patrol these neighborhoods and the FBI will start a special operation to chase gangs and drug dealers out of these areas and bring them to justice. Urban farming will be encouraged in these communities to combat food deserts. The federal government will start affirmative action programs in business and loaning and provide special grants to black, Latino and Native American entrepreneurs to help them get a leg up. Welfare reform will be done as well. Welfare will from now on, only be a temporary measure for one to use until they get back on their feet, it will NOT be handed out like candy and the cost of operating the welfare system will be made significantly less expensive.

A second New Deal will be done and it will have safeguards against racial discrimination installed into it and massive public works projects will be started to people put people including folks in the poor black inner cities, to work. A new GI Bill will be passed but it too will include safeguards against discrimination. Black and minority veterans will be given assistance in finding housing, mental healthcare and reacclimating to civilian life. More affordable housing will be built, public housing will be reformed and the quality of it upped and black and ex-cons who've earned it will receive high-quality apartment rooms of their own and they will be pointed to job interviews for their chosen field, this would disproportionately help blacks and minorities while also helping whites who are in the same situation. Black churches and mosques will host after school programs for black children and troubled black youth. They will also hold classes on fatherhood and raising children. Community events should be held where the police and the community establish good relations.

