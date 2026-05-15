Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
13h

Excellent observations. I don't see how anyone can reject them outright. At the very least, these observations should be carefully evaluated by everyone. Unfortunately, the very schools that are intended to do that, do quite the opposite.

I learned, over time, that the plantation owners of the South didn't hate slaves. They regarded slaves similarly to their own children (some slaves WERE their own children!). They had concern and compassion for slaves, but always from the perspective that they were inferior and needed to be regulated, just as children must be. Many slaves bought into this, themselves feeling a need to be supervised by their superiors. Laws have changed. Has that attitude?

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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
11hEdited

Another fine and necessary essay. “It is a peculiar sensation, this double-consciousness, this sense of always looking at one’s self through the eyes of others, of measuring one’s soul by the tape of a world that looks on in amused contempt and pity." This quote is from "The Souls of Black Folk" by W.E.B. DuBois. (I plan to write an essay on this for JFBT in the near future.) This quote captures a critical element of the dynamic you describe. We judge ourselves not by our own standards but by the standards of others. Who we think we are is always a function of what the rest of society thinks of us. If we lag behind other groups then they must think us inferior so— just like an individual—our choices are to believe we are in some way responsible for our shortcomings, or to blame them on others. Accepting responsibility for one's choices leaves one open to the possibility of failure, which risks reinforcing self-doubt and negative external perceptions. For far too many, the safest psychic course of action is to blame others. As you quite correctly note, "we blacks have developed a hypersensitivity to criticism that borders on paranoia." This is the reason why. The tragic irony here is that failing to look in the mirror creates a negative feedback loop of increasing levels of failure, which then necessitates more rationalizations, deflections, and scapegoating—more systemic racism, if you will. Until those of us who have platforms for truth telling--everyone from teachers, to ministers, to journalists—force a conversation about this (no matter who else is listening) this problem with persist and Blacks will fall further and further behind, a betrayal of the heartbreaking sacrifices of those who came before us.

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