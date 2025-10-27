Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schooling Delaware's avatar
Schooling Delaware
8h

Sir, if we were in person I'd come up and shake your hand. Thank you for sharing your story and speaking truth. There was another man who grew up without a father - he became the world's leading pediatric neurosurgeon. 💪

Your story has the potential to inspire a generation. Kids today don't know what they don't know.

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
8h

Thank you for this. It was painful to read and must have been even more painful to write.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture