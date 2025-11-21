THE VIRTUOUS CITY VISION: A NATIONAL PLATFORM FOR GAZA’S GOVERNANCE AND RENEWAL

An endgame to the Israel-Hamas war

David Hanna

Preamble

We are in the endgame of the endgame of the Israel–Hamas war — with no endgame. The Virtuous City Vision for Gaza offers a possible national platform for that missing resolution: a vision that unites governance, reconstruction, and human flourishing under one attainable framework.

Its value lies not in any one idea, but in the synthesis — the careful weaving together of hopeful idealism, operational pragmatism, moral philosophy, creative solutions, and lived dialogue. This platform builds on the scaffolding of existing diplomatic efforts: from President Trump’s peace framework, to the Saudi-French Initiative on the Two-State Solution, to Hamas’s own call for a Palestinian technocratic administration, and the diverse insights of pluralistic Israelis and Palestinians who see themselves as distant cousins in a shared homeland.

The goal is not to compete with existing initiatives, but to compose them — offering a cohesive vision and new social contract for Gaza that merges security, development, and renewal into a single moral and operational order, inspired by Al-Farabi’s classical concept of The Virtuous City, in which each citizen contributes to the collective flourishing of the whole.

I. Foundational Vision

Gaza’s New Telos

The old telos of Gaza was forged in resistance. For generations, the strip carried the weight of a nation denied its rights, absorbing the blows of occupation while serving as the anchor of Palestinian steadfastness. Armed resistance was not a whim; it was the instrument a stateless people used to assert existence, dignity, and a national claim in a world that offered them no political horizon beyond imperial domination.

The planetary devastation of the Israel–Hamas war has altered that landscape. The losses are vast, the wounds generational, and the political horizon for armed struggle has narrowed beyond recognition. The task before the Palestinian nation now is immense. A people with a right to resist their dispossession must also secure a future in which their children can live beyond perpetual sacrifice and the misery of the greatest humanitarian catastrophe to befall the Palestinian people.

Rebuilding Gaza now demands a new Telos. Instead, Gaza will be rebuilt as the Virtuous City of Gaza: a place of intellectual, spiritual, and moral renewal, where suffering gives way to shared learning, civic participation, and collective flourishing. It will be the crown jewel of Palestinian nation-building, rising from the ruins of war into a living symbol of renewal — a society where every individual, like the constellation of organs in a living body, contributes to the health and harmony of the Gaza Strip, ensuring it becomes a developed, prosperous, and secure home for the Palestinian people.

This platform builds upon the scaffolding of the current ceasefire and reconstruction agreement by defining a moral, civic, and institutional architecture for Gaza’s post-war governance. Where existing frameworks stop at demilitarization and aid logistics, the Virtuous City Vision sets out a comprehensive model for self-rule, education, and long-term regional integration — a blueprint that marginalizes militant governance while preserving Palestinian dignity and national identity.

This transformation will be guided by a new social contract for Gaza, affirming that citizenship entails moral responsibility, civic virtue, and a shared duty to sustain peace. The Palestinian people will be empowered and uplifted from the ashes of destruction to build a Gaza worthy of its martyrs.

II. Institutional Framework

Coalition of the Willing

A Coalition for Canaan will be established — first informally, then formally under a United Nations Security Council resolution — as a coalition of nations willing to stabilize the Middle East and support the postwar reconstruction of Gaza. This coalition will provide security guarantees, reconstruction funding, and political oversight to ensure Gaza’s recovery is sustained and insulated from renewed conflict.

Core members will consist of the United States, Israel, the future State of Palestine, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, with other countries added by mutual agreement. This may include (not an exhaustive list) nations such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

The Coalition’s initial mandate will not exceed ten years. It will operate on principles of broad consensus, with mechanisms to reconcile divergent interests, prevent paralysis, and uphold rapid decision-making in crises.

Acknowledgment of the Cycle of Genocide

Coalition members will formally pledge to acknowledge and end the cycle of genocidal violence in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and pledge to never again allow planetary devastation like the Israel–Hamas war to occur. This commitment obligates each member to confront incitement, protect civilians, and institutionalize mechanisms of restraint that prevent both nations from reverting to policies of annihilation — affirming the sanctity of human life as a shared moral foundation.

Collective Education and Counter-Radicalization Framework

Ending the cycle of Israeli–Palestinian violence requires more than governance reforms or security arrangements. It requires a shared conceptual framework — one that gives both societies a coherent way to understand each other’s origins, culture, and place in the region.

To provide that foundation, the Coalition for Canaan will formalize three interlocking traditions: a historical tradition, an intellectual tradition, and a religious tradition.

Each clarifies a different dimension of the relationship between the two nations.

Provisional Framework: New Canaanism

To institutionalize this understanding, the Coalition will define a shared intellectual, educational, and de-radicalization curriculum — provisionally referred to as New Canaanism.

This framework acknowledges the intertwined cultural, historical, and genetic heritage of Israelis and Palestinians, emphasizing that both peoples draw from the same Bronze Age roots of the Land of Canaan. In doing so, it deliberately distinguishes itself from the Old Canaanite movement of early Hebrew nationalism — an illiberal literary project that sought to reject the Diaspora, sever Jewish identity from Judaism, and assert a narrow, ethno-civilizational narrative.

New Canaanism is the opposite: it expands identity rather than restricts it, and uses shared ancestry to build mutual recognition, not exclusion.

At the same time, any ancestral framework must recognize the identity-based dispute that surrounds this topic. Israelis and Palestinians hold deeply rooted, often incompatible historical narratives shaped by trauma, scripture, cultural memory, and national formation. For many Israelis, the Hebrew story is anchored in covenant and peoplehood rather than Bronze Age anthropology; for many Palestinians, national identity is grounded in uninterrupted presence and the lived experience of dispossession, not ancient ethnogenesis. The Canaanite framing interacts with these truths unevenly. Some find it illuminating, others see it as reductive or politically charged, and many regard it as peripheral to their core identity. This diversity of interpretation is legitimate. New Canaanism does not seek to overwrite or adjudicate national narratives, but to offer an additional lens that future generations may adapt, reinterpret, or decline as they see fit.

Member states will commit to integrating this curriculum into their education systems, establishing programs grounded in civic virtue, mutual recognition, and resistance to dehumanization. The goal is to cultivate a generation that views the Other not as an adversary but as a relative — a fellow inheritor of the same ancient land and story.

This initiative will raise and exceed UNESCO standards for peace education and cultural preservation, embedding reconciliation into schools, universities, and cultural institutions across the region. Though the name New Canaanism is provisional and will evolve through consultation among future educators, historians, and theologians, its purpose is to give a moral and intellectual direction to reconciliation — offering language to bridge fault lines without claiming to resolve them overnight.

Defining the Judeo-Islamic Tradition

Parallel to New Canaanism, the Coalition will define and promote a curriculum centered on the shared cultural, intellectual, and spiritual heritage of Jews and Muslims. Across centuries, these communities lived, learned, and created side by side — shaping philosophy, science, law, and art in ways that transcended religious boundaries.

To name and honor this intertwined legacy, the Coalition will adopt the term “Judeo-Islamic Tradition.” This phrase refers not to a theological merger but to a civilizational relationship that once bound Jewish and Muslim life in shared inquiry, moral exchange, and coexistence.

Formalizing the Abrahamic Tradition

Parallel to these frameworks, the Coalition will formalize the Abrahamic Tradition as a shared religious lineage connecting Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. This tradition does not merge doctrines or reinterpret theology. Instead, it identifies the common prophetic heritage, overlapping ethical teachings, and mutual recognition of sacred lineage that already bind the region’s faiths.

By naming this tradition explicitly, the Coalition will establish a structured space for interfaith dialogue, shared stewardship of holy sites, and the development of covenants that safeguard the dignity of worship across communities. The Abrahamic Tradition provides an ethical foundation for long-term coexistence — not as a new religious project, but as an organized expression of commitments already present within each faith.

English as the Operational Language of the Three Reconciliation Frameworks

To ensure clarity, neutrality, and ease of cooperation, the Coalition will formally designate English as the primary operational language of the three reconciliation frameworks — New Canaanism, the Judeo-Islamic Tradition, and the Abrahamic Tradition. This reflects existing practice: throughout the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and the Israel–Hamas war, English served as the principal medium for information exchange, humanitarian coordination, and diplomatic engagement. The designation, therefore, formalizes what is already a de facto reality, providing a neutral linguistic platform that avoids privileging Hebrew or Arabic in joint settings.

This measure does not alter national language policies or diminish the centrality of Hebrew or Arabic within their respective societies. Instead, it ensures that all educational materials, interfaith programs, cross-border curricula, joint university initiatives, and coalition governance structures operate through a common and nonpolitical linguistic interface. English becomes the shared working language of the frameworks themselves, enabling Israelis and Palestinians to engage in collaborative institutions without linguistic asymmetry or cultural tension.

Hebrew and Arabic remain the core languages of national identity; English serves as the practical bridge through which reconciliation can be structured, communicated, and sustained.

Purpose and Scope

The purpose here is definition, not conclusion: to name and describe these traditions so that future educators and scholars can develop them into full curricula. This plan holds no illusion about the state of the emotions and hardened attitudes of each nation. The hope is that, over time, these programs will document and teach the common ethical, philosophical, and aesthetic heritage of the peoples of the Levant — fostering renewed understanding between their modern descendants.

Taken together, New Canaanism, the Judeo-Islamic Tradition, and the Abrahamic Tradition form the intellectual and moral architecture of the Coalition’s reconciliation project — offering the vocabulary, concepts, and shared reference points through which coexistence can be taught, practiced, and eventually lived.

III. Post-Conflict Transition

Transitional Objective

The Virtuous City Platform assumes a ceasefire and phased Israeli withdrawal completed under international supervision. Its purpose is to guide Gaza’s stabilization and governance during the post-war transition — ensuring security, reconstruction, and a cultural shift away from militant ideologies toward civic and intellectual renewal.

Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR)

All offensive military infrastructure in Gaza will be frozen or dismantled under Coalition supervision, with the hudna serving as the legal and political mechanism codifying the permanent cessation of offensive operations. The hudna will also establish phased verification procedures, ensuring that demilitarization proceeds predictably and without humiliating intrusions. As part of this arrangement, the Palestinian right to self-defense against indefinite occupation will be formally recognized within the hudna framework1, with the understanding that this right is exercised only in service of an eventual negotiated settlement grounded in the Virtuous City Vision and anchored in the principle of national self-determination within the pre-1967 armistice lines.

Former members of Hamas and other militant factions who commit to the Virtuous City Vision will be integrated into civilian life under a structured amnesty program guaranteed by the Coalition for Canaan. This process includes counseling, education, and economic reintegration pathways designed to redirect Gaza’s social energy from militancy toward community service, entrepreneurship, and large-scale reconstruction. Individuals unwilling to adapt to the new civic order may voluntarily relocate to designated Coalition member states under safe-passage guarantees negotiated through the hudna and overseen by the Coalition.

To stabilize the post-war environment while preserving full Palestinian agency, all armed factions operating in Gaza will be required to accept a fixed ceiling on the size of their military wings. This manpower cap will be established through Palestinian national negotiations and incorporated directly into the hudna, ensuring that armed capacity remains finite, accountable, and politically predictable during reconstruction. Verification of compliance will be conducted discreetly through the Coalition’s regional intelligence partners—principally Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt—whose longstanding channels with Palestinian factions enable quiet, credible monitoring. This mechanism avoids the dangers of coercive disarmament while providing the core security guarantee of the entire framework: factions retain their identity, Palestinians retain ownership of their security trajectory, and the Coalition gains confidence that armed forces will not expand unchecked during Gaza’s reconstruction and political transition.

Stabilization and Oversight

The Coalition’s International Stabilization Force (ISF) will operate alongside vetted Palestinian police under a unified command structure. Its mission will be to enforce ceasefire conditions, secure crossings, and safeguard humanitarian operations. This arrangement provides a safety net for the transition period, ensuring that any breach of the Hudna or delay in governance reforms is resolved through international mediation, not renewed war.

IV. Governance and Administration

Interim Governance Framework

Gaza will be governed under a temporary technocratic Palestinian body known as the Virtuous City Council, responsible for municipal services, infrastructure, and public administration. This interim authority will ensure that day-to-day governance remains Palestinian-led and accountable, while laying the groundwork for a reformed, representative administration capable of sustaining long-term self-governance.

Oversight of the Virtuous City Council will be provided by the Board of Wisdom and Peace and expanded under the Coalition for Canaan framework to include both regional and international partners. The Board will guide the Council’s priorities, coordinate reconstruction funding, set performance benchmarks for Palestinian Authority reform, and ensure adherence to international governance standards throughout the transition.

Under this structure, the Board of Wisdom and Peace serves as the international guarantor of Gaza’s stabilization and moral renewal, while the Virtuous City Council functions as the executive technocratic body responsible for implementation on the ground. Together, they will form a dual architecture — combining Palestinian leadership with global oversight — that bridges U.S. diplomatic leadership, Arab partnership, and multilateral legitimacy under the Coalition for Canaan.

Through this arrangement, Gaza’s governance, reconstruction, and reform will proceed in alignment with the principles of the Virtuous City Vision: justice, dignity, and human flourishing for all Palestinians.

Palestinian-Authorized Security Coordinator and Reconstruction Custodianship

To safeguard stability during Gaza’s post-war transition, the Palestinian Authority (PA) may, with the consensus of the Coalition for Canaan, appoint a Security Coordinator and/or a Reconstruction Custodian from among participating Coalition nations for a period not exceeding ten years.

These designations are intended to ensure continuity of governance, accelerate reconstruction, and uphold Palestinian sovereignty throughout the transition.

If a Security Coordination Framework is established, the appointed nation will assume primary responsibility for Gaza’s border integrity, ceasefire maintenance, and internal security coordination—operating under Palestinian authorization and Coalition partnership.

The Coordinator’s role is to stabilize the environment in which the Transitional Gaza Administration can function effectively, support the reintegration of civil institutions, and guarantee that authority is transferred peacefully to a reformed Palestinian government once stability is achieved.

Within this framework, the Arab Republic of Egypt stands as the natural candidate for Security Coordinator, leveraging its geographic proximity, longstanding mediation experience, and established border-management mechanisms to maintain stability and continuity during Gaza’s reconstruction phase.

If a Reconstruction Custodianship is adopted, the designated nation or institution will focus on Gaza’s humanitarian, educational, and economic revitalization—acting as a developmental and moral guardian of recovery while exercising no direct administrative control.

The custodian’s mandate is to mobilize resources, ensure transparent delivery of aid, and advance the Virtuous City Vision, rebuilding not only Gaza’s infrastructure but also its civic institutions and social resilience.

In this capacity, the United Arab Emirates is envisioned as the leading Custodian, applying its financial capacity, modernization expertise, and regional credibility to spearhead Gaza’s transformation into a model of stability and renewal in the Arab world.

This pairing—Egypt as Security Coordinator and the UAE as Reconstruction Custodian—offers a balanced and synergistic arrangement.

The two states share a strategic commitment to regional stability, counter-extremism, and economic modernization.

Their cooperation would provide the regional legitimacy and operational cohesion required to manage Gaza’s transition effectively, ensuring that stabilization and reconstruction proceed in tandem.

Both arrangements preserve a simple principle: governance in Gaza must remain Palestinian-led at the local level, internationally supported at the strategic level, and time-limited in its external guarantees.

This structure safeguards accountability, legitimacy, and sovereignty while minimizing the risk of relapse into conflict.

Should neither framework be enacted, the PA will assume full security and administrative responsibility for Gaza, supported by an International Transitional Authority operating under a limited United Nations mandate.

That body would supply technical, humanitarian, and security assistance during the early recovery phase, ensuring continuity of essential services and coordination with Coalition partners.

While this fallback preserves Palestinian sovereignty, it may reduce international investment and slow implementation of the Virtuous City Vision by limiting access to Coalition resources and oversight mechanisms.

Even so, it remains a pragmatic alternative—ensuring that Gaza’s governance continues lawfully, stably, and with international support should the formal coordination or custodianship models prove unfeasible.

The Virtuous City Convention

To ensure that Gaza’s future governance is authentically Palestinian and rooted in civic legitimacy, a Virtuous City Convention shall be convened at a neutral venue under the auspices of the Coalition for Canaan and the United Nations.

The Convention will debate, edit, and ratify the Virtuous City National Platform as Gaza’s guiding framework and establish a unified Palestinian consensus for the post-war transition. It will bring together representatives of the Palestinian Authority, Gazan municipal leaders, independent civil society, and major Palestinian factions willing to engage in good faith.

Its central purpose is to articulate a new social contract for Gaza—one that replaces rule by militancy with civic leadership, justice, and collective responsibility.

The Convention’s outcomes shall include:

Ratification of the Virtuous City National Platform as Gaza’s transitional roadmap;

Agreement on the structure and timeline of the trusteeship or custodianship overseeing Gaza’s recovery;

Endorsement of a Hudna framework defining demilitarization, reconstruction priorities, and a pathway to Palestinian unity.

Participation will be open to all who commit to working within the confines of this vision. The final declaration will be transmitted to the United Nations Security Council and the Coalition for Canaan as the formal Palestinian mandate for implementing the Virtuous City Vision.

V. Humanitarian Relief, Reconstruction and Development

Right to Stay. Right to Return.

No one will be forced to leave Gaza. Those who wish to leave may do so freely and retain the right to return, safeguarded under international law and guaranteed by the Coalition. Gazans will be encouraged to remain and participate in building the Virtuous City.

Economic Redevelopment of Gaza, For Gazans, By Gazans

Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of its people, who have suffered more than enough under blockade and conflict, and for its integration with the wider Levant.

The Palestinian People’s Labor Party

To ensure that Gaza’s reconstruction is truly for Gazans and by Gazans, a revived Palestinian People’s Labor Party — drawing on the historic civic and worker-organizing legacy of the Palestinian People’s Party (PPP)2 — will serve as a clean, inclusive, and representative body of the native workforce. The long-standing divisions between Hamas and Fatah make genuine unification or joint governance exceedingly difficult; Gaza therefore requires a stabilizing civilian force positioned between them, capable of anchoring reconstruction without inflaming factional rivalry. The revitalized Labor Party offers precisely this civic center: rooted in Palestinian society, grounded in worker dignity, and unburdened by the corruption, ideological polarization, or militant command structures that have shaped previous eras of governance.

This model intentionally avoids the catastrophic errors of de-Ba’athification. Rather than purging ordinary workers or dismantling Gaza’s civilian bureaucracy, the Labor Party will integrate existing civil servants, municipal employees, and technical professionals, preserving essential institutional continuity while excluding only senior militant or partisan leadership.



Former members of Gaza’s police forces may enter the Labor Party if they agree to the Virtuous City Vision. Their command of order, logistics, and public safety becomes part of Gaza’s reconstruction architecture. The discipline they once exercised in a fractured polity becomes the discipline that rebuilds neighborhoods, restores services, and protects the vulnerable. Their service is redirected toward civic duty in service of the Virtuous City Vision.

This strategy mirrors the most successful post-conflict reconstructions of the twentieth century — particularly the Allied approaches in postwar West Germany, where clean pre-dictatorship parties such as the Social Democratic Party (SPD) were revived, and new civic coalitions like the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Free Democratic Party (FDP) were organized to stabilize the political landscape. It also echoes the U.S. occupation strategy in Japan, where suppressed prewar civic parties such as the Japan Socialist Party (JSP) were revived and moderate conservative factions merged into what became the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In every case, empowering clean civic parties and preserving non-complicit bureaucratic staff proved essential to national recovery.

These lessons were repeated in later conflicts. In Bosnia, the revival of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) provided a non-nationalist civic center amid ethnic fragmentation. In South Africa, the African National Congress (ANC) consolidated with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the trade-union movement COSATU, forming a stabilizing civic coalition that could manage the post-apartheid transition. In Tunisia, the powerful labor federation UGTT and revived secular civic parties played a central mediating role after the 2011 revolution. Each demonstrates how worker-oriented and civic-rooted parties can anchor political renewal when dominant factions are polarized or discredited.

The Labor Party will unify teachers, engineers, healthcare workers, builders, farmers, and civil servants — the backbone of Gaza’s social and material infrastructure — as equal partners in rebuilding their own society. These professionals will lead education, public health, agricultural revitalization, urban reconstruction, and civic administration, ensuring that Gaza’s physical rebuilding is matched by a renewal of its institutions, ethics, and collective well-being.

The party will also champion the restoration of lawful Palestinian labor access to Israel under fair, regulated conditions — rebuilding a modest but vital economic bridge that once sustained stability and mutual benefit. Before October 7th, tens of thousands of Palestinians relied on work in Israel for their livelihoods, maintaining quiet yet essential economic ties between the societies. Restoring this lawful employment channel will be crucial for rebuilding trust, re-knitting the shared economic fabric, and laying the groundwork for a durable peace.

As Gaza’s administrative renewal and reconstruction progress, the revitalized Labor Party may also become a natural home for elements of smaller Palestinian factions seeking a stable, civic, non-militant political center. Over time, these groups may find greater influence and coherence by consolidating within a broad, worker-led party that represents the shared interests of professionals, civil servants, and the emerging reconstruction workforce — just as moderate and civic-oriented factions consolidated in postwar Germany, Japan, Bosnia, South Africa, and Tunisia.

Critically, the Labor Party will serve as the guardian of Palestinian agency within the emerging geopolitical architecture, ensuring that Gaza’s reconstruction does not devolve into yet another instance of neocolonial oversight or externally imposed governance. Its mandate is to secure a political order in which international support empowers Palestinian self-determination rather than substituting for it.

Above all, the Labor Party will adopt the Virtuous City Vision as its guiding political and ethical framework — treating reconstruction not merely as material recovery but as a civic and moral project. Its long-term mission is to translate the principles of the Virtuous City into public institutions, education, economic policy, and social life, ensuring that Gaza’s rebuilding becomes the foundation for a just, humane, and flourishing society.

In this way, labor is understood not simply as economic activity but as a form of civic virtue — the means through which personal effort contributes to collective flourishing, social dignity, and the moral renewal of Palestinian society.

The Virtuous City Economic Development Program and Social Contract

A Virtuous City Economic Development Program will rebuild Gaza through infrastructure, commerce, and regional integration — fostering a community grounded in education, justice, and civic responsibility. Gaza’s reconstruction will focus on long-term self-sufficiency and integration with the Levantine and Mediterranean economies, ensuring that Gazans evolve from aid dependency to self-reliant contributors to regional prosperity.

The program incorporates the PA’s 52-program Gaza Recovery & Reconstruction Program3 as a technical foundation for sectoral redevelopment, while embedding those initiatives within a broader political, philosophical, and economic architecture designed to deliver durable stability.

This program will serve as the economic foundation of a new social contract in Gaza — one in which work, dignity, and shared purpose replace dependency, factionalism, and despair. Investments will prioritize industries and institutions that create dignified work, cultivate intellectual growth, and reestablish Gaza as a regional center of learning, innovation, and human capital.

A new humanitarian airport and seaport will be constructed from war rubble, providing Gaza with its first independent, secure link to the outside world. This project will stand as both a physical and symbolic reconstruction of Gaza — transforming the ruins of war into gateways for commerce, travel, and exchange. Security will be guaranteed by the Coalition for Canaan, ensuring that illicit smuggling does not occur.

The initiative will complement the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor (IMEC), positioning Gaza as a vital node in regional trade and logistics, linking South Asia, the Gulf, and the Mediterranean through a cooperative network of ports, rail, and energy corridors.

To achieve this transition responsibly, clear expectations will be set for continued economic aid and technical assistance throughout the reconstruction period. Coalition members and donor nations will commit to multi-year financing frameworks tied to measurable progress in infrastructure, governance, and education — ensuring Gaza’s recovery remains stable, predictable, and insulated from political disruption.

US-Palestine COFA Framework

A highly customized Compact of Free Association (COFA) with the United States — initially concluded with a reformed Palestinian governance entity and designed to convert into a full U.S.–Palestine COFA when sovereignty is achieved — will establish a Gaza-wide economic zone, ensuring duty-free access to U.S. markets, educational resources, and development assistance.

The COFA framework will serve as Gaza’s gateway into the India–Middle East–Europe Corridor (IMEC), integrating the Strip into regional and global supply chains through investments in logistics, technology, and clean infrastructure.

To guarantee sustained progress, long-term economic aid commitments and expectations will be formalized within the COFA structure. These commitments will provide predictable financing, technical expertise, and market access — helping Gaza transition from dependency toward self-sustaining growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability during the reconstruction period.

Through this arrangement, Gaza will become both a partner in global commerce and a model for cooperative development — linking the moral vision of the Virtuous City with the pragmatic economics of interdependence and shared prosperity.

VI. Security Architecture

International Stabilization Force (ISF)

Upon invitation by the Palestinian Authority, the United States and partner nations will deploy an International Stabilization Force (ISF) under the auspices of the Coalition for Canaan to maintain internal stability, enforce demilitarization, and secure Gaza’s borders.

Its operational mandate will include:

Training and equipping vetted Palestinian police forces , in coordination with Jordanian and Egyptian security institutions.

Preventing rearmament and illicit smuggling through sustained monitoring of Gaza’s land and maritime boundaries.

Guaranteeing the safe movement of humanitarian aid, goods, and people , while enabling the gradual reopening of Gaza’s crossings under international supervision.

Assisting with border management , reconstruction security, and civilian protection during the transitional period.

Maintaining a unified command structure under the Coalition for Canaan to coordinate deconfliction between Palestinian forces, Israel, Egypt, and international partners.

The ISF’s initial composition will include Arab stabilization contingents, U.S. and European logistical support, and Palestinian police units vetted through Coalition mechanisms. Its headquarters will operate within a secured “Green Zone” in Gaza, coordinating directly with humanitarian agencies, the Virtuous City Council, and local technocratic authorities.

Security Guarantees

Coalition members will collectively guarantee compliance with demilitarization terms and protect Gaza from renewed destruction during the lifetime of this security architecture. This mutual guarantee will extend to the enforcement of the Hudna Agreement, ensuring that no armed faction — internal or external — can undermine the transition to the Virtuous City governance model.

Coalition forces will also maintain a joint rapid-response mechanism to address violations, mediate flashpoints, and prevent escalation through direct coordination with the UN Security Council and the Virtuous City Council.

Over time, as Gaza’s reformed police and civil institutions demonstrate capacity and trust, the ISF will scale down its presence in phases, transferring full security control to Palestinian authorities operating within the framework of the Coalition for Canaan and the long-term Hudna.

VII. Cultural and Civic Renewal, Moral and Religious Reconciliation

Formalizing the Abrahamic Tradition

The Abrahamic Tradition will be formally established as a framework for coexistence among Muslims, Jews, and Christians — enshrining covenants at all sacred sites, mutual recognition of each community’s ties to the Holy Land, and a shared duty to safeguard the dignity of worship.

The starting point for this framework draws inspiration from Rabbi Menachem Froman and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who together sought to develop a peace rooted in both Halakha and Sharia — a sacred covenantal language shared across their respective faiths. Their dialogue represented one of the rare moments in modern history when a rabbi and a Muslim leader attempted to reconcile the divine imperatives of justice and mercy across religious lines. Building upon their unfinished work, the Abrahamic Tradition will formalize this spiritual foundation into modern covenants — including those tied to the Temple Mount — transforming their vision of religious peace into a durable architecture for coexistence.

This is not an attempt to create a new syncretic faith, but a recognition of the shared lineage of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Whatever form the formal tradition ultimately takes, it will only be innovative enough to stop the bloodshed in the Holy Land — a binding tradition anchored in the spiritual inheritance of the Children of Abraham.

House of Wisdom and Peace

A House of Wisdom and Peace will be established in the rebuilt Gaza Strip as the regional anchor and keystone of the Virtuous City of Gaza — the central institution for dialogue, reconciliation, and intellectual renewal, and the cornerstone of the Abrahamic Tradition.

Despite decades of blockade and devastation, Gazans possess one of the highest per-capita rates of advanced degrees in the Arab world—a testament to how deeply the pursuit of knowledge has become an act of resistance and identity. The House of Wisdom and Peace will honor this tradition of education amongst the Palestinian people.

It will convene scholars, community leaders, educators, and youth from across Israeli and Palestinian society, as well as the Levant, to cultivate civic education, interreligious understanding, and a shared culture of restraint and coexistence.

The House will operate under the principle of Multiple Truths and Reconciliation, recognizing that peace cannot emerge from a single narrative imposed by force, but through the honest coexistence of differing memories, identities, and interpretations of history. Through this process, Gaza’s people will learn to confront their own pain and that of others — not to erase guilt, but to transform it into moral responsibility.

As an immediate confidence-building project, coalition sponsors of the House of Wisdom and Peace Initiative will guarantee every child’s right to access education within one year, symbolizing the renewal of learning and dignity as the foundation of renewal. Every screen and every meal will represent a commitment to knowledge over violence, and to building a generation whose nourishment is both intellectual and human.

As part of this cultural renewal, the House will also create a new civic media platform — Voices of the Virtuous City — amplifying the full spectrum of Palestinian voices committed to truth, reason, and the future of the Palestinian nation. This public forum will nurture a culture of accountability, empathy, and creative expression, where disagreement becomes a form of education rather than enmity.

In this way, the House of Wisdom and Peace will serve as Gaza’s moral mirror — a place for atonement and renewal — ensuring that the rebuilding of the Strip is not only a matter of concrete and steel, but of conscience and truth.

VIII. Territorial Integrity and the Pathway to a Two-State Solution

West Bank Territorial Integrity

A land lease scheme shall be implemented for all Israeli settlements and outposts in the West Bank, guaranteed by the United States. Lease payments will be collected and held in a trust established by the Coalition for Canaan, creating a binding mechanism to safeguard the viability of the two-state solution.

To ensure accountability and slow unauthorized expansion, all future construction and development within West Bank settlements will be required to undergo the same permitting and regulatory process that applies inside Israel proper. This harmonization of standards will end the fast-track system that has enabled unchecked growth in Area C, subjecting new projects to Israel’s normal environmental, zoning, and judicial review mechanisms.4

This framework does not constitute annexation or recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank. It is a regulatory and financial mechanism designed to impose parity, transparency, and legal restraint while maintaining the political status quo pending a final peace agreement.

Distribution from the Trust to the benefit of Palestine will be managed by a member of the Coalition for Canaan, the Reconstruction Custodian if selected, once expectations set by the coalition are met by a reformed Palestinian Authority.

Path to Statehood and Normalization

As Gaza’s redevelopment advances and meaningful reform of the Palestinian Authority is carried out, the conditions will be created for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, in accordance with the two-state solution. The Coalition for Canaan may assist and provide services to both the Palestinian and Israeli nations during this transition, ensuring stability, reconstruction, and regional integration as both peoples move toward peaceful coexistence.

Coalition Continuity and Evolution

The Coalition for Canaan may remain as a support system and peace table for the continuing needs of the Israeli and Palestinian nations.

It will provide a framework for education, interfaith dialogue, mediation, external support, economic integration, security coordination, and reconstruction — while also supporting the continued expansion of bilateral normalization between Israel and Arab and Islamic states and the formal recognition of the Palestinian State.

As trust deepens and regional cooperation matures, the Coalition may optionally evolve over the coming decades through structured phases:

Phase I (10 years): Consolidation of security, reconstruction, and trade frameworks, maintaining the Coalition as a cooperative alliance of states.

Phase II (20 years): Gradual strengthening into a regional alliance for peace and shared prosperity , enabling deeper integration in economic and infrastructural planning.

Phase III (30 years): Should participating members consent, the Coalition could lay the groundwork for a voluntary confederation of sovereign states — a union defined not by uniformity, but by mutual restraint, shared security, and coordinated prosperity.

Participation in this evolution will be entirely voluntary. The Coalition may, by consensus, choose instead to dissolve gracefully once its founding mission is fulfilled, or to retain its existing structure as a permanent forum for dialogue and stability.

This vision echoes David Ben-Gurion’s early aspiration for a Jewish–Arab federation — a region bound not by war and conflict, but by shared destiny, cooperation, and respect for the sovereignty and dignity of every nation in the Middle East.

In all outcomes, the Coalition for Canaan will serve as a moral and diplomatic keystone — sustaining regional stability as Israelis and Palestinians move forward under the paradigm of the two-state solution and the long-term pursuit of justice, equality, and coexistence in the Holy Land.

Appendix A: Diagram of the Virtuous City Vision

David Earl Hanna Jr. is a Washington, D.C.–based software engineer and independent researcher whose work spans computer systems, political philosophy, and conflict studies. His background includes work in networking, computer systems, and tactical communications research within both commercial and national-security environments. David’s most recent intellectual work centers on the historical, theological, and philosophical forces that shape modern governance and geopolitical conflict, with a particular focus on the Middle East. Outside of his professional work, he enjoys stand-up comedy, reading widely across philosophy and history, and building creative projects that blend technology with cultural inquiry. Two days ago he appeared on the Free Black Thought Podcast in an episode titled “The Virtuous City Vision for Israel.” The essay published here was previously posted on David’s own Substack. He can be reached on Twitter/X or via LinkedIn.