Noah Otte
3h

I think some education on the Israel-Palestine Conflict in all its complexity is in order now than ever during these troubling times. So here is some recommended reading for the Free Black Thought faithful:

* Righteous Victims: A History of the Zionist-Arab Conflict, 1881-2001 by Benny Morris

* Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country in the World by Noa Tishby

* In Search of Fatima: A Palestinian Story by Ghada Kharmi

* Son of Hamas-A Gripping Account of Terror, Betrayal, Political Intrigue, and Unthinkable Choices by Mosab Hassan Yousef

* My Promised Land: The Triumph and Tragedy of Israel by Ari Shavit

* The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited by Benny Morris

* 1949: The First Israelis by Tom Segev

* Uprooted: How 3000 Years of Jewish Civilization Vanished Overnight by Lyn Julius

* In This Place Together: A Palestinian's Journey to Collective Liberation by Penina Eilberg-Schwartz & Sulaiman Khatib

* Blood Brothers: The Dramatic Story of a Palestinian Christian Working for Peace in Israel by Elias Chacour & David Hazard

* Letters to My Palestinian Neighbors by Yossi Klein Halevi

3hEdited

🙌🙌🙌 A tour de force of a piece by David Hanna for Free Black Thought! Thank you, sir, for providing the best plan I’ve ever seen to rebuild Gaza and achieve peace in the region! This article needs to go viral and be sent to the United Nations Security Council ASAP! The Israel-Gaza War has been absolutely devastating for those on both sides. Both Southern Israel and the Gaza Strip were leveled. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis and the entire population of Gaza have been displaced. Thousands of IDF soldiers and Gazan civilians have lost their lives. Parts of Gaza are starving. Hamas rule and the Iron Wall and Israeli blockade have really done a number on the people of Gaza and left them angry, frustrated and feeling a sense of hopelessness and disenfranchisement. David’s plan will empower them to move towards a better future once unimaginable to them.

This war has led to unimaginable and unspeakable death and destruction on both sides. Hamas set it all in motion by perpetrating the terrible crimes they did on October 7th. It never occurred to them nor mattered that in the inevitable Israeli response to their wanton brutality, their own people would get caught in the crossfire and become collateral damage. They then proceeded to try and stop them from leaving when Israel gave them the chance to and used them as human shields. Whole families in some cases were wiped out in Gaza. Homes, schools, hospitals, and bakeries were reduced to rubble. Hamas hid caches of weapons and operated out of, anywhere and everywhere. Also, the IAF sometimes did make mistakes and hit the wrong target. For example, the strike that accidentally killed neutral humanitarian aid workers.

It didn’t help that prior to Israel and the United States starting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Hamas, organized crime families and criminal gangs were stealing probably 90% of the humanitarian aid going into Gaza. So it wasn’t until fairly recently even getting to the people who needed it. Israel and its Palestinian allies consisting of local armed militias and aligned clans have taken 80% of the strip. Hamas is on its last legs but still holding and as fierce and determined as ever in their resistance. Trump’s ceasefire has already been violated several times but is still holding up for now. My biggest concern is Hamas. They’ve already not entirely upheld their end of the bargain by executing Gazans they deemed collaborators in areas the IDF has withdrawn from and are playing games with the remains of the dead hostages.

All we can do is pray the ceasefire holds and Trump’s peace plan works out! 🙏 His and David’s plans are the only detailed and serious plans I’ve seen for the reconstruction of Gaza. If it’s possible to have a Gazan-led peace, then let’s make it happen! The Israel-Palestine Conflict has gone on now for seventy plus years with both sides inflicting horrific violence on one another. Palestine terrorism and Israeli settlement building both need to come to an end! Islamists and Jewish extremists need to be brought to heel! It’s time for a strong and secure Israel living in peace and prosperity with a strong and secure Palestine! It’s time for Bibi and the current governing coalition in Israel and Fatah and Hamas to go! It’s time for Israeli security AND Palestinian freedom to blossom in the Levant! I commend David for the time and effort he put into this plan to help make this remarkable dream one day possibly a reality! 👏👏👏

