Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Lisette
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John Albert Washington: The account you told us about your grandfather, I will remember forever. The whole movement needs to read it. You should have listened to your grandfather and did what he said to find cover in the wagon. He needed his grandson to respect his directives. Your grandfather was such a wonderful role model how a man is supposed to be-having fortitude, being a protector and preparing for the future!!

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