Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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DrT's avatar
DrT
9h

This is a great assessment of the literature and the issues. I have a strong background in econometrics so I appreciated your care with the issues. I think some studies of the behavior of minority owned businesses are warranted. One anecdote from a women-owned business: a male friend of mine applied for a position at a woman owned business. He would have been the only partner level employee that was male. Ultimately, they rejected him despite being exceptionally well qualified. And they clearly rejected him because he was a man. How do we know? They were completely forthright about it. They didn't want to bring a man into the partner level for fear of how it would change the dynamic. Shockingly, they did not see this as sex discrimination. Had a woman been rejected on the same basis from a male owned firm, the howls would have reached the heavens. But when a woman run firm rejects a man because he is a man, that's totally ok. I discussed with my friend what to do about the clear discrimination. He was disinclined to fight and ultimately he didn't want to work at a firm that thought like that.

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Joe Horton's avatar
Joe Horton
11h

“The 36% figure is based on the differences in callbacks received by black and white applicants.”

And the number of jobs landed? That would seem a more apt measure. This seems like a wide reach to get to a dubious conclusion.

Likewise the ~2% disparity in time spent between white and black patients. How would a black or white patient know how much time a doctor spent with another patient? Are all the doctors white? If not, how does it break down with black doctors?

Even if true—which I doubt—there are numerous possible explanations for the difference. White patients might be older and therefore poorer historians than perhaps younger black patients. Black patients might just be healthier as baselines; not much to do there. White people might be more hypochondriacal. Etc.

Validating a 2% difference in a medical or sociological study requires a very large sample set to reach a meaningful p-value. How large weee these sample sets?

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