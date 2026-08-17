THERE’S LITTLE OR NO ANTI-BLACK DISCRIMINATION

Recent studies find minor anti-black bias, no bias, or pro-black bias

Lee Jussim

Anti-black prejudice and discrimination was once very widespread. The obvious examples are slavery and the Jim Crow South. But discrimination was also common elsewhere, via practices such as redlining (where banks would often not provide loans to people living within areas marked off with “red lines” on a map, areas typically populated disproportionately by black people).

However, this is not 1954. The most relevant social science is that which has been conducted most recently, certainly within the last 10 years, and this post focuses primarily on such research, its implications, and its limitations. Ironically, perhaps, given the moral panic over racism and implicit bias documented here—

—recent social science does not show any clear pattern of racial discrimination. To be sure, some research has found anti-black discrimination, albeit infrequently. Yet other research finds no anti-black discrimination. And yet other research has found pro-Black discrimination. Read on for the details.

Research Finding Anti-Black Discrimination Occurs, But Infrequently

The audit study meta-analysis. One of the most rigorous types of discrimination research is the audit study. Audit studies are a class of experimental studies, conducted in the real world, wherein fictitious applicants who are otherwise identical (e.g., they have identical or equivalent resumes) differ on some demographic characteristic (such as race or sex) and apply for something (such as a job). It can be almost any demographic characteristic, but herein I focus primarily on those manipulating whether the job applicants are black or white. The main outcome is whether black or white applicants are treated similarly (i.e., in an egalitarian manner) or differently (i.e., discrimination occurs, say, in callbacks or requests for interviews).

Audit studies are not without limitations. They typically assess callbacks or interview requests, rather than actual hiring (applicants are fake so there is no one to hire). They focus mostly on entry level jobs. I know of no research examining whether minority-owned business discriminate against white people, which, to evaluate the net effect of discrimination, needs to be known. Depending on whom one counts as white or not, about 25–40% of Americans are not white and about 20% of business are minority owned. If minority-owned businesses discriminate against white applicants, net discrimination will be less than the headline number in audit studies that test for discrimination in white-owned businesses. Both field and experimental studies have consistently found that minorities, on average, engage in more ingroup favoritism than do majorities.

A review and meta-analysis found 21 audit studies of racial discrimination in hiring between 1989 and 2015, and three additional studies going back to 1972. Eighteen of the studies were conducted after 2000. The studies included over 55,000 applications submitted for over 26,000 jobs. Overall, this meta-analysis found that white applicants received 36% more callbacks from employers than did black applicants. Although the meta-analysis included studies that are decades old, they also found that the pattern of discrimination did not change over time.

The audit study meta-analysis means discrimination among employers is rare. The 36% figure is based on the differences in callbacks received by black and white applicants. But if one wishes to assess the prevalence of discrimination among employers, which is what is relevant here, one must examine employer discriminatory behavior, rather than the net outcome on black and white applicants. This 36% figure derives from extremely low levels of anti-black discrimination among employers.

One can easily see this with an example. Consider a simple hypothetical audit study: 1000 people apply for jobs. Five hundred are black and 500 are white, with equivalent records. Further assume that, as per the results in the meta-analysis, white applicants receive 36% more callbacks than do black applicants. In this hypothetical, I assume that a total of 236 callbacks are received, so white applicants received 136 callbacks and black applicants received 100, i.e., white applicants received 36% more callbacks. The actual number of total callbacks is 236. Therefore, if there were no discrimination, black and white applicants would receive identical numbers of callbacks, i.e., 118 each.

This means that, of the 500 black applicants, 18 were victims of discrimination. Put differently, this means that 482 of 500 potential employers’ decisions were not discriminatory. That is, 3.6% of the time (18/500) they engaged in discrimination, and 96.4% of the time, they did not.

Although this was a hypothetical example, Table 1 presents several other scenarios, involving larger or smaller numbers of callbacks and situations in which the number of black and white applicants are not equal (as in audit studies). The nondiscrimination rate in these scenarios ranged from 89.2% to 98.2%.

Table 1

This means that, though discrimination occurred, the vast majority of employer decisions involved no discrimination. Put differently, to achieve the 36% discrimination rate in the meta-analysis, only a very small number of employer decisions involved discrimination. That is, most employers were not discriminating the vast majority of the time. The article cited in footnote 5 provides many more detail, shows how this analysis is consistent with prior research, and also applies to real discrimination data and is not restricted to these hypotheticals.

Implications. Small biases can be larger than they seem. An implication of this analysis is that minimal levels of acts of discrimination can have a substantial impact on the targets of discrimination. This analysis is a double-edged sword. Yes, the level of biases among employers was very small. And yet, small biases do indeed likely produce larger disparities than one might assume, e.g., if one merely knew that acts of discrimination only occur in the single digits. Small biases can inherently produce large amounts of discrimination.

Other recent studies finding very low levels of anti-Black discrimination. Many other studies find similar results. For example, in one study, 83,000 fictitious applications were sent to the 108 largest firms in the U.S. Applicants with clearly black names received 2.1% fewer callbacks. Furthermore, only 23 of the 108 companies were found to engage in racial discrimination, which means there was no evidence of racial discrimination among 85 companies.

A 2021 study involved over 700 people playing a game involving allocation of money to either black or white partners. Racial discrimination occurred when white players rejected offers from black players that would have been accepted had the person offering been white. This occurred 1.3% of the time, which is the same as stating that racial discrimination did not occur 98.7% of the time.

Another 2021 series of studies examined college students’ behavior as they went about their days on campus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It included five surveys, eight experiments, and a meta-analysis examining discrimination. I focus here only on the two studies assessing anti-black discrimination (which included a total of 566 people).

In one study, 5% of students held a door for a white person but not for a black person This means discrimination did not occur 95% of the time. The other was an audit study (like those described previously in which black and white applicants with identical credentials applied for a job). This study found that a white applicant received 8% more responses than did a black applicant. Discrimination did not occur 92% of the time.

A 2024 study examined (among other things) bias in military physicians’ treatment of black and white military patients, who were matched on many characteristics, thereby ruling out many potential bona fide differences between the black and white patients. The sample size, based on data from 2008-2017, was massive: over 1.5 million doctor-patient encounters. The key outcome was a measure of “effort” spent on the patient, which included things like time spent with the patient, whether prescriptions were ordered, how many diagnoses they provided, treatments provided, procedures ordered, and imaging ordered.

The key results regarding racial discrimination are shown below. Racial discrimination did occur, but the differences were very small.

Y axis is physician effort. Higher scores mean more physician effort.

The Y-axis is effort and the key result is for “Pooled-Race Physicians.” The study also examined the relative power of the physician v. patient. For example, patients were coded as “Low Power” if their rank was below that of the physician (e.g., a lieutenant patient seeing a colonel physician) and “High Power” if their rank was at least as high as that of the physician. It is, perhaps, notable that black physicians spent more time with High Power black patients than did any other physician-patient combination. Still, because only 3% of physicians were black, the overall pattern (Pooled-Race) was that physicians spent slightly more effort with white patients than with black patients.

The figure shown just above found that black patients received .05 less effort than did white patients (under Pooled-Race Physicians, for both low-power and high-power patients, the black-white difference was .05). Thus black patients received about 2% less effort than did white patients (both 2.74/2.79 and 2.81/2.86 equal about 98%, indicating that black patients received about 98% as much effort as did white patients).

However, please keep in mind that even such very small differences in treatment can have substantial effects on the experiences of black and white patients, as demonstrated above in my analysis of the audit meta-analysis of employment. That is, Table 1 shows that small quantities of discrimination can have significant effects because it reveals that even if there is only a 1.80% discrimination-rate-in-callbacks on the part of employers, it nonetheless results in a 36% experience-of-discrimination rate on the part of black applicants.

An Ambiguous Meta-Analysis of Race Bias in Criminal Adjudications

A 2024 meta-analysis identified 31 studies assessing race bias in “adjudication”—which refers to things like sentencing and imprisonment. The meta-analysis revealed a very small race (black v. white) bias effect, corresponding to r=.054. This result was statistically significant. However, because meta-analyses have extraordinary power to produce statistical significance, and because effect sizes of r<.10 are well-established as producing “false positives” (significant results that do not replicate), they pre-registered r=.10 as their smallest effect size of interest. That is, they considered effect sizes below r=.10, such as the r=.054 that they obtained, as trivial.

Although they did not find evidence of publication biases favoring studies finding bias, they did find something related. Here is what they wrote about citation bias:

Citation bias occurs when scholars only report evidence supporting their hypotheses and fail to cite evidence which would contradict them. Citation bias has been found to be associated with spuriously elevated effect sizes in other scientific fields (e.g., Drummond et al., 2020) …

And

Papers were assessed for citation bias. To determine if a paper suffered from citation bias, we examined the literature review. If the literature review included no citations to papers with conclusions that conflicted with the authors’ hypotheses, they were coded as having citation bias. Papers that acknowledged at least one research study or paper conflicting with the authors’ hypotheses, were coded as not having citation bias.

And

We note that studies with citation bias tended to produce higher effect sizes than those without. This suggests that researcher expectancy effects may have a deleterious effect on our understanding of this field and true population effects may, in fact, be smaller than what is being published in empirical studies.

There were also other findings in the meta-analysis indicating that, here, in 2026, adjudication biases are likely to be even smaller than their small headline effect of r=.054. From the paper:

Meta-regression revealed that best practices were associated with reduced effect sizes (Q = 2861.19, p < .001). Study year likewise was a significant moderator (Q = 3874.29, p < .001) with more recent studies demonstrating lower effect sizes.

In other words:

Higher quality studies yielded lower effect sizes than did lower quality studies. More recent studies yielded lower effect sizes than did older studies.

So what to make of this?

They found little or no race bias in adjudication. What is ambiguous is whether the meta-analysis found little bias or no bias.

Researcher biases may have led to an overestimate of effect sizes. Given that more recent and higher quality studies produced even lower effect sizes, I come down on interpreting this meta-analysis as strongly suggesting but not quite definitely demonstrating that practically significant racial biases in adjudication are a thing of the past. I look forward to the results of future studies using best practices to evaluate this. Regardless of whether the true result is best viewed as little bias or no bias, the results clearly disconfirmed wild claims about race bias in adjudication that are common in both the academic literature and wider culture.

Research Finding No Anti-Black Bias

A 2018 report examined every experiment on racial bias included in a special program funded by the National Science Foundation to embed experiments in surveys with nationally representative samples. Seventeen such survey experiments were identified and the results were combined and included over 13,000 participants. Some examined evaluations of workers or job applicants; others examined evaluations of political candidates. There was no evidence of net anti-black bias across the 17 experiments, a result that was true for both the job-related and political candidate studies.

A 2026 study assessed the presence of racial discrimination among 2114 people in four contexts. One (called The Ultimatum Game for reasons not relevant to this report) involved a money allocation game and found no discrimination. The other three contexts are discussed below, in the section on research finding pro-black discrimination because that is what occurred in those contexts.

Research Finding Pro-Black Discrimination

The Axt, et al. (2026, see footnote 12) study that found no discrimination in the money allocation game, did find racial discrimination in three other contexts—favoring black people over white people. Statistically significant pro-black discrimination occurred in a second money allocation game (the Trust Game), and in two tasks involving evaluating applicants (one for being hired for a job; one for selecting applicants for an administrative position). Nonetheless, the effect sizes were not large—d’s of -.06, -.17, and -.45, respectively (positive d’s would have indicated pro-white bias, while negative d’s indicate pro-black bias), indicating that, though pro-black bias occurred on these measures, most responses were unbiased, especially for the Trust Game and hiring variables.

The 2023 U.S. Supreme Court case, Students for Fair Admissions uncovered substantial evidence of pro-black discrimination in admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Black students were admitted to both universities with substantially lower SAT scores than were required for all other students. The Harvard Crimson (Harvard’s student-run newspaper) uncovered data showing that, from 1995-2013, black applicants were admitted to Harvard scoring over 60 points lower on each SAT test (math, verbal) than were Asian students, and over 40 points lower than white applicants. Lest one think this pattern was unique to Harvard or the University of North Carolina, similar patterns have been found at the Universities of Michigan, Nebraska, and at many private colleges. I suspect, but do not have data demonstrating, that this was actually common throughout many, and possibly most, U.S. colleges and universities after the 1978 Bakke decision permitting use of race as one factor in college admissions.

There is also a new study, so new it is a mere preprint and has not yet been published. From the abstract:

We conducted a randomized controlled experiment with 796 tenured biology and chemistry professors employed at 183 U.S. doctoral-granting institutions to investigate their evaluation of pre-tenure faculty’s research readiness for tenure and promotion in research-intensive universities. Faculty received an identical CV with only the candidate’s name varying to signal their gender and race, using a 2 Race (Black vs. White) by 2 Gender (male, female) between-subjects factorial design. Results revealed that STEM faculty evaluated female and Black candidates’ research record significantly more favorably and recommended them for tenure and promotion at higher rates, compared to male and White candidates with identical CVs. The effect sizes (d’s) were small, ranging from .19 to .28.

This table present their main results. Bias favoring black applicants was statistically significant for all variables.

What About “Systemic Racism”?

As I wrote in the article referenced in footnote 5:

Wikipedia (Institutional Racism, 2025) defines systemic racism as synonymous with institutional racism — policies and practices that produce discrimination, advantages, or harms to particular groups. I like this definition, because it is reasonably clear and coherent. Systemic racism involves a system, not just individual acts of bigotry. As such, it creates a clear onus on those invoking systemic racism to point to the specific systems, political or economic policies or practices producing discrimination. Both inside and outside of peer reviewed articles, systemic racism is sometimes invoked as if it “explains” inequality — but without identifying the specific policies or practices that cause inequality, the explanation is as scientifically vacuous as answering “Why did the chicken cross the road?” with “It was God’s will.”

And

Because systems supporting racism (slavery, Jim Crow, redlining) have existed, it is clearly possible to identify such systems. However, when no such specific systems are identified, the attribution of inequality to systemic racism is not empirically justified.

And

one cannot simply invoke “the system” in some quasi-supernatural manner to explain a phenomenon without identifying a particular system and showing empirically that it has some causal effects…

And

… to invoke “systemic racism” as an explanation, one cannot point merely to evidence that “discrimination exists” or that “inequality exists.” If A explains B, then A and B must be different variables. If systemic racism explains inequality, one cannot refer to evidence of inequality as if it is evidence of racism. Instead, at minimum, two criteria must be met to justify the conclusion that systemic racism causes inequality: (1) The particular racist system has to be identified independent of the inequality; and (2) One must provide evidence that the particular system so identified caused inequality.

This is almost never done. And, sometimes, when it is, the causal claim (that a specific system caused some inequality or bad outcome for black people) is so poorly empirically justified that it deserves little credibility (see footnote 5 for an example).

I also wrote (in the same footnote 5 paper):

… sometimes the term systemic racism seems to mean there is a lot of racism out there). Racism is “systemic,” in this view, in its pervasiveness. This is a different perspective than one which requires identifying a particular system. It is plausibly interpretable as a form of concept creep – the definition of systemic racism is expanded to include not just systems of racism but any context that the user of the term deems as having “too much” racism or racism above some usually unarticulated threshold. Regardless, if “systemic racism” is used to mean “there is a lot of racism out there” then studies of individual prejudice and discrimination (such as audit studies and the other studies reviewed herein) are relevant. Perspectives arguing for large amounts of racism are not consistent with the rigorous studies finding minimal levels of acts of discrimination reviewed herein.

The Bottom Line

Despite the moral panic over racism that was crescendoing even before the murder of George Floyd, a moral panic that was given booster rockets by that murder, the actual social science conducted over the last 10 years or so finds a cacophony of patterns:

1. Some finds anti-black discrimination, albeit at low levels.

2. Some finds no bias in any direction.

3. Some finds pro-black discrimination, which, in the case of college admissions, was substantial.

And what about “systemic racism”? The best and clearest evidence I found for systemic racism was in college admissions. This clearly was a system. Colleges are an institution. They have whole units and systems devoted to making admissions decisions. And, at many colleges, those were systematically discriminating in favor of black applicants.

There is yet a second grand irony here (the first being that there is a lot of good research on discrimination but the narratives are largely unhinged from it). Much of the recent research was conducted around the time the moral panic over racism was crescendoing. For example, about half the papers in the adjudication meta-analysis were published in the early 2020s. All of the stand-alone studies reported here (i.e., not meta-analyses) were conducted since 2020. So the grand irony is this: had social scientists actually paid attention to social science data, perhaps the worst aspects of that moral panic might have been tempered. Of course, if, at the height, you dared raise objections or even skeptical questions, you would have been at an elevated risk of being subjected to some sort of cancelation attack—which probably partially explains why so many academics who had reservations stayed silent.

There is good news here, though not for the academics who have made whole careers grinding social justice axes around race. The good news is for America. The country was racist at its founding, slavery endured from well before the founding through the Civil War, and it took almost 200 years from the founding to eliminate legal requirements to discriminate.

But that was then. Jim Crow laws were banished in the 1960s. In 2026, we may not be perfectly egalitarian, but we are pretty damn close. And that is good news.

Lee Jussim is a social psychologist and Distinguished Professor at Rutgers New Brunswick’s Psychology Department. He is a founding member of the Academic Freedom Alliance and the Society for Open Inquiry in the Behavioral Sciences. He conducts research on stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination; political radicalization; and identification and reform of suboptimal scientific practices in social science. For Jussim’s biography, click here. Follow him on X here. A version of the present post originally appeared on Jussim’s Substack, Unsafe Science.

[1] U.S. Census (July 1, 2024). Quick facts, United States. https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/PST045224