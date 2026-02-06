Journal of Free Black Thought

Eric F. ONeill
13h

As an older white man, I recognize America in general in your story. I also grew up in the South, but instead of worrying about the racial aspects of behavior, we kids worried about besmirching the family. Nobody wanted to be told by our grandparents that we were acting like “trash”.

April
13h

Great post ! I’m a white teacher teaching in all black schools. I only teach in charters now where all children are held to a higher standard of conduct. The black teachers and administrators are a lot like the teachers you grew up with I bet. The white teachers hold the kids accountable too though in slightly different ways. I try to teach the kids to translate their speech into proper English- and they catch on after a while. I have been asked if I’m Mary Poppins and of course I say yes. If the kids can’t learn to speak with correct grammar they will not get good jobs. It’s our job to teach them how to be productive citizens.

