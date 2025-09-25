Journal of Free Black Thought

Noah Otte
8h

👏👏👏 God bless you, Ian Rowe not only for all the great work you do in education but for this invaluable article that couldn’t have come at a more crucial time! Free speech, open inquiry and the free exchange of ideas are under attack on college campuses across the nation both from the left and the right. FIRE’s data makes this abundantly clear! We need to fix the broken education system that produced students like this in the first place and we need to reaffirm the above values and instill them in our children. They must understand that all views no matter how disgusting and distasteful must be heard and that every single human being regardless of color, race, creed, gender, sexuality, gender identity, level of ability, political views, ethnicity, or national origin has inherent worth and dignity!

Charlie Kirk’s death is a sad commentary both on the state of free speech in America and on America in general. It doesn’t matter who it is. If it’s the Ku Klux Klan, the local Republicans club, the American Communist Party, the NAACP, the Church of Satan, Flat Earthers, 9/11 Truthers, the Democratic Socialists of America, the Teamsters Union, the Freemasons, Islamists, or the Jewish Defense League, they ALL have the right to speak without being killed for their speech, shouted down or blocked from entering the area! It doesn’t matter if it’s Ta-Nieshi Coates, Sean Hannity or Dave Smith. You do NOT have the right to stop them from giving a talk, holding a rally or speaking on campus! The public school system needs to instill this in Generation Alpha and the generations that follow them.

We need to both reform and revamp the public school system while offering those parents who’d be interested, school choice! We should have many different models of education in this country. Let’s rededicate ourselves to Charlie’s most noble mission! I wish Turning Point USA all the best in their mission to start civil debate on campus and foster robust discussion. Free speech is a sacred right for all Americans no matter whether it’s liberals, conservatives, moderates, libertarians, Communists, socialists, Nazis, white supremacists, black separatists, Anarchists, conservative Muslims, ultra-orthodox Jews, gender-critical feminists, Zionists, etc. Ian, this is a great piece that every college student needs to read and it should go viral on social media! I think White Fragility, Between the World and Me and How to an Antiracist are highly dangerous books with disgusting content. Doesn’t mean I’d call for them to be banned and pulled from the shelves. I am not a fan of the swastika, the hammer and sickle or the progress pride flag. Doesn’t mean that I want people to be banned from flying those flags.

I don’t care for the films Get Out, Crazy Rich Asians or Ghostbusters 2019 which I think are horrible films full of content highly toxic to American society, doesn’t mean I’d demand they be pulled from circulation. I don’t like the phrases “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” or “globalize the Intifada” doesn’t mean they should be banned and anyone who says them or chants them should be arrested. In the spirit of this remarkable piece that ought to be in the New York Times or Washington Post, here is a reading list of controversial books for everyone to challenge themselves and their core values and that offend your sensibilities:

• The Case Against Free Speech: The First Amendment, Fascism, and the Future of Dissent by PE Moskowitz

• In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action by Vicky Osterweil

• Black Marxism, Revised and Updated by Cedric J. Robinson

• God’s Battalions: The Case for the Crusades by Rodney Stark

• Forced Into Glory: Abraham Lincoln’s White Dream by Lerone Bennett, Jr.

• Debunking FDR: The Man and the Myths by Mary Grabar

• A Renegade History of the United States by Thaddeus Russell

• Churchill, Hitler, and The Unnecessary War: How Britain Lost Its Empire and the West Lost the World by Pat Buchanan

• The Case for Colonialism by Bruce Gilley

• Not Stolen: The Truth About European Colonialism in the New World by Jeff Fynn-Paul

• The South Was Right!: A New Edition for the 21st Century! by James Ronald Kennedy and Walter Donald Kennedy

• Hitler’s War by David Irving

• The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi

• Time To Go Home by Rabbi Meir Kahane

See I wasn’t kidding! 😉

Kevin Kamphaus's avatar
Kevin Kamphaus
9hEdited

I would be interested to know how many of the people who signed the petition for him not to be allowed to speak showed up for his presentation.

