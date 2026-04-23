Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Alta Ifland's avatar
Alta Ifland
1h

Well said. Food for thought.

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Helene Ryles's avatar
Helene Ryles
27m

I am vegan but I don’t support PETA. Animal rights activists and veganism is not interchangeable because not all animal rights activists are vegan . Peter singer isn’t vegan and he cheapens disabled people’s lives. He said that since primates are smarter than some people with severe brain damage so they should be experimented on instead so since I am one of those disabled persons and I found that very offensive like you found black/Jewis lives being cheapened offensive and that should matter because black disabled persons seem to be awarded less rights. a school that still uses electric shocks is predominantly but not exclusively black. So why isn’t the mistreatment of disabled black peoples more of an issue? Or is it?

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